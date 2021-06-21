Australia

Developing High-Grade Lithium Brine Projects in Prolific Jurisdictions in Argentina and Australia

Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than half of the world’s lithium deposits.

In 2020, the Argentine government intended to increase its production from 40,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) to 230,000 metric tons in 2022 to boost exports up to $1 billion. As lithium demand rises with the exponential popularity of electric vehicles and high-strength batteries, investment into Argentina-based projects presents premier discovery potential and scalable operations that considerably contribute to the world’s electric future.

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) is an Australian-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in the world-class Hombre Muerto region in Argentina and its highly prospective lithium JV project in Australia.

