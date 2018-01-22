Acasti Pharma Announces the Closing of Over-Allotment Option for its Public Offering of Common Shares

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) a biopharmaceutical innovator focused on the research, development and commercialization of its prescription drug candidate CaPre® for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia, today announced that the underwriters of its offering of 9,900,990 common shares, together with warrants to purchase up to 8,910,891 common shares have given notice to exercise their over-allotment option by purchasing an additional 766,179 common shares at a price of US$1.01 per share, for additional gross proceeds to Acasti of approximately US$773,000.

The Benchmark Company, LLC is acting as book-running manager of this Offering and as representative of the underwriters, The Benchmark Company, LLC and Dawson James Securities, Inc.

