TransCanna’s Lyfted Farms Announces Meet & Greet Events at STIIIZY Locations

 Following its launch of $100,000 worth of premium product into 14 STIIIZY retail locations, the Lyfted Farms Team is hosting two in-person Meet & Greet events at stores in San Francisco on May 4th and in San Bernardino on May 5th in conjunction with Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Lyfted Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) recently shipped 25 lbs of product to STIIIZY locations in San Francisco, Modesto, Los Angeles, Rancho Mirage, Davis, and Alameda.

The Company attributes this profitable new retail relationship with STIIIZY through its longstanding partnership with TasteDeez Treatz, a popular brand with a massive following in the Bay Area rap scene. Lyfted and TasteDeez are 50/50 partners on the TasteDeez brand, with Lyfted providing cultivation, crop management, packaging and order fulfilment for the brand.

Both companies will be celebrating their new statewide deals with STIIIZY at the events that will feature classic cars, live DJ music, giveaways and complimentary street style tacos for all.

“We are known for our deep roots in authentic cannabis culture. Nourishing our relationship directly with the consumer and celebrating our shared love of premium genetic strains and our love of Latino culture goes hand-in-hand with that,” said Shaun Serpa, Marketing Manager for Lyfted Farms.

Adam Gil, CEO of TasteDeez Treatz, said, “Working with STIIIZY and Lyfted Farms is an ideal situation for our brand, giving us statewide availability all over California.”

“STIIIZY is one of the most powerful cannabis brands in the world and we are proud to bring TasteDeezTreatz into their California Retail,” added Moises Ortiz, Chief Operating Officer for TasteDeez Treatz.

Brand collaboration, direct-to-consumer outreach, and strategic partnerships are a cornerstone of Lyfted Farms’ marketing success.

TasteDeez Treatz & Lyfted Farms Cinco De Mayo Pop-Up Celebrations:

Date: May 4, 2021
Address: STIIIZY Union Square
180 O’Farrell St, San Francisco
Time 12pm – 4pm

Date: May 5, 2021
Address: STIIIZY San Bernardino
390 N H St, San Bernardino
Time: 4pm – 8pm

Follow the festivities on Instagram @lyftedfarms

About TransCanna
TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna‘s wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California’s authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.

For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com.

For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com, or visit the Company’s website at www.TransCanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Bob Blink, CEO

Corporate Communications: investor@transcanna.com 604-200-8853

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding production increases and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the completion of the expansion of the Daly Facility, government approval of pro-cannabis policies, greater access to financial services and increased cultivation capacity, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include unexpected increases in operating costs, a continued strain on farmers due to fires and the Coronavirus pandemic and competition from other retailers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this release are made as of the date of this release and are included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82750

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

TransCanna

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from TransCanna using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Optimi Health Partnership with Numinus Wellness Provides Update on First All-Natural Psilocybin Protocol

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that its previously announced lab services agreement with Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus“) (TSXV: NUMI) is progressing forward with an initial candidate for clinical trials, subject to Health Canada approvals.

Recognized as a global leader in supporting and expanding the safe, accessible, and evidence-based use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies (PAP), Numinus is aiding Optimi’s mission to further the research and development of all-natural, Canadian-grown psilocybin-producing mushrooms and related product formulations.

Keep reading... Show less

Lobe Sciences Acquires Vitamind Line of Wellness Products

Addition of consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) line of functional mushroom products further expands Lobe’s operations and reach across the psychedelic space

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired, through its wholly owned subsidiary Eleusian Biosciences Corp. (“Eleusian”), the consumer goods product line, “Vitamind”, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) dated April 30, 2021 between Eleusian and a holding corporation which holds the rights to Vitamind (the “Vendor”) (the “Transaction”). Vitamind is a brand of non-psychedelic functional mushroom products that includes three product lines which are specifically focused on boosting immune response and increasing mental clarity.

Philip Young, CEO and Director of Lobe, stated, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of this CPG brand, continuing the Company’s success in achieving its ongoing M&A initiatives. Functional mushrooms have been gaining popularity with consumers. Not only do we expect that the Vitamind line of products will provide us with top line revenues, but we anticipate that it will also allow for exciting opportunities for development of complementary new products as we expand our reach across the growing psychedelics space. We intend to leverage this line of products with additional development focused on improving brain function and treatment of mild traumatic brain disease. We look forward to developing additional products in the near term, securing manufacturing facilities and further developing the brand.”

Mr. Young continues, “Functional mushrooms are known to have therapeutic properties and research has shown that certain mushroom products can help strengthen the immune system. We believe the time is right to acquire and launch this complementary product line, as functional/medicinal mushrooms are being increasingly incorporated into health supplements and consumers are becoming extremely wellness focused, with a particular interest in mushrooms and natural immune-boosting supplements that can aid in mental health – with this being of heightened importance with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Vitamind line of products are adaptogenic functional mushroom extract blends, which are specifically designed to promote wellness, including supporting immune response, and mental clarity, including improving memory function and reducing anxiety. The products include a blend of reishi, cordyceps, lion’s mane, turkey tail, mesima, maitake, bacopa and/or shitake mushrooms. The Vitamind line currently consists of three product lines: 911 IMMUNITY, 911 IMMUNITEA, and LIFE HACK. The products include multiple delivery forms, including capsules, tea bags and powder, allowing for ease of consumption and convenience, catering to consumer preferences.

Transaction details:

Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, Eleusian acquired all of the Assets (as defined below) of the Vendor for aggregate consideration of $3.6 million. The consideration includes a cash payment of $100,000 and the issuance of 17,500,000 common shares of the Company (the “Consideration Shares“) at a deemed price of $0.20 per Consideration Share for an aggregate deemed value of $3,500,000. On the closing date, the Company paid $100,000 in cash and released 25% of the Consideration Shares, the remainder of which are subject to release conditions, such that the remaining 13,125,000 Consideration Shares will be released in further 25% increments of 4,375,000 common shares upon the Company achieving certain performance milestones with the Vendor’s cooperation. Assets being acquired include: the Vitamind brand and line of products and all intellectual property rights therein, including the exclusive use of the Vitamind tradename and trademark, and all associated branding and marketing materials; access to the Vendor’s supply and distribution network and ongoing commercial assistance with such relationships (the “Assets“).

Lobe also issued 1,400,000 common shares to a finder in connection with the Transaction, at a deemed price of $0.20 per common share. All Lobe securities issued pursuant to the Transaction will be subject to a statutory hold period under Canadian securities laws of four months and a day from the date of issuance.

The securities described in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, “U.S. persons” (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

Key Industry Drivers:

According to a February 2021 Grand View Research report1, the global dietary supplements market size is expected to reach USD$272.4 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. The growing awareness regarding personal health and wellness owing to changing eating habits and hectic lifestyles is expected to drive the demand for dietary supplements over the forecast period.

Specifically, medicinal mushrooms have been used in traditional medicine for many years, and recently have been in the spotlight of modern science, through studies of their adaptogenic properties and efficacy for a variety of mental health issues. The growing popularity and recognition of medicinal mushrooms is evidenced in the increasing demand for mushrooms, mushroom extracts and dietary supplements using these natural ingredients.

According to a Market Reports World report: “Functional Mushroom Market – growth, trends, and forecast (2019-2024)”2, mushrooms and mushroom extract powder are increasingly being used to improve cognitive health and immune function. The global functional food market is forecasted to reach USD$34.3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Functional mushrooms are used in a wide variety of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. This increases the applicability of these mushrooms in the food and beverage sector. The application of these mushrooms as a functional ingredient is driving the growth of the market as functional mushrooms are being increasingly incorporated into health supplements.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

For further information please contact:

Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the Transaction and terms with the Vendor, the performance-based milestones and anticipated future plans and operations, including anticipated revenues, marketing plans, opportunities and manufacturing arrangements, development of new products, including treatment of mTBI, research and development using psychedelic compounds, the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, and success of achieving ongoing M&A initiatives, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; risks relating to the Vitamind products, that the Company may not secure a manufacturing agreement, that the Company’s drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company’s corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

Keep reading... Show less

Canbud’s Subsidiary, Empathy Plant Co. Begins Build-Out of Sales Team

Canbud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) (“Canbud” or the “Corporation”) announces its subsidiary, Empathy Plant Co. has begun to build out an experienced sales team to lead the expansion of its plant-based product lines.

With the Complete Plant Protein production order being executed, Empathy Plant Co. now focuses on onboarding highly experienced salespeople that can lead the Corporation into new markets and drive awareness for its innovative brand. Headed by 30-year nutraceutical industry veteran, Ryan Herniman, the remote working structure lends well to the current COVID-19 operating environment. Mr.Herniman’s brick and mortar contacts and operational experience will be invaluable as Empathy Plant Co. pushes to scale various product lines across North America’s health and wellness space.

Keep reading... Show less

Better Plant Adds Sezzle to Bring ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Payment Solutions to its eCommerce Platform

Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) (“Better Plant”) or (the “Company”), a wellness company that makes and sells plant-based products, has engaged Sezzle, a fintech company that enables “buy now, pay later” payments, for its jusubar.com eCommerce platform.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/82770_4261144f5491783a_001.jpg

Keep reading... Show less

Curaleaf Announces Upcoming Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Executive Chairman Boris Jordan and Chief Executive Officer Joe Bayern will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during May 2021 .

  • A.G.P.’s Spring Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference
    May 4, 2021

    Joe Bayern , Curaleaf CEO, will be participating in a panel titled, “Northeast Opportunities:  Evaluating New Adult-use Markets of New York & New Jersey ” hosted by Alliance Global Partners Equity Analyst Aaron Grey CFA, CPA. ( 12:00pm 1:00pm ) Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor one-on-one and group meetings.

Keep reading... Show less