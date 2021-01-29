TransCanna Completes Warrant Financing

TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (“TransCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered warrant financing. In connection with the closing, the Company issued 3,800,000 warrants at a price of $0.05 per warrant, for gross proceeds of $190,000. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $1.00 for a period of 24 months. The warrants are subject to an acceleration right that allows the Company to give notice of an earlier expiry date if the Company’s share price on the CSE (or such other stock exchange the Company’s shares may be trading on) is equal to or greater than $1.30 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days.

The private placement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and the securities will be subject to a four-month hold period under securities laws. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital purposes.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed company building Cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Bob Blink, CEO
604-349-3011

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73230

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

TransCanna

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from TransCanna using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Numinus Wellness Closes Q1 2021 with Strong Cash Position and Industry Firsts

Key milestones met in ongoing trials, expanding national footprint, and enhanced research
capabilities ensure Numinus‘ continued growth

Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a health care and research company developing and delivering psychedelic-centred solutions to treat mental illness, substance abuse and trauma, today announced its financial results for the first quarter for the three months ended November 20, 2020 (“Q1 2021”). After achieving two industry firsts, launching new compassionate access trials, and augmenting its clinical and research activity, Numinus meaningfully expanded its industry presence in Q1 2021. All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Keep reading... Show less

First Curaleaf-Branded Retail Location Opens in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

New Location Marks Curaleaf’s 97th Retail Location Nationwide, and the Company’s 10 th Store in the State

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, announces the opening of the first Curaleaf-branded retail location in the Pennsylvania market with a new dispensary at 7040 Jonestown Road in Harrisburg marking its 97 th retail location nationwide. A ribbon cutting ceremony in partnership with the Harrisburg Regional Chamber & Capital Region Economic Development Corporation is scheduled during the store’s Grand Opening on Tuesday, February 2 at 1:15 pm EST .

Keep reading... Show less

Hill Street Appoints New Chairman of the Board

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (“Hill Street” or the “Company”) today announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Jack Fraser to the role of Chairman, separating the role of CEO and Chairman into two independent functions, adhering to best practices and improving its corporate governance.

Terry Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated “the appointment of Jack Fraser to the role of Chairman of the Board is indicative of our firm and resolute belief in adhering to the best practices in corporate governance as we reach the point of bringing our cannabis products to market. Jack’s tremendous input to navigating our company through incredibly difficult waters during the pandemic, and his personal contributions to the success of closing our transformational deal with Lexaria, showed our board, and me personally, that we had an incredible talent who was willing to step up and provide that next level of guidance, coaching and leadership that our Company needs to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us for our shareholders. His experience will be invaluable as we accelerate into the next chapter of our growth in both B2C and B2B cannabis products.”

Keep reading... Show less

Heritage Cannabis Announces Pura Vida and Purefarma Join Premium 5 as Brands Now Available in Ontario

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received the first order from the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”) to sell its Purefarma and Pura Vida branded products in the province.

With these orders, Heritage now has three brands available in Ontario, as the newly acquired Premium 5 brand has been available at the OCS since early December 2020. Beginning in mid-February, customers in Ontario will be able to purchase Pura Vida’s DayBreak Sativa Honey Oil Drops and NightFall Indica Honey Oil Drops, as well as Purefarma’s Hemplixir 30 CBD Oil and 15:15 Balance CBD Oil. These brands are currently available for purchase in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as across Canada via medical access at www.patient-choice.com .

Keep reading... Show less

TerrAscend Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds of C$224 Million , 80% coming from four large U.S. Institutional investors

Announces Departure of Co-Founder and former CEO Dr. Michael Nashat from the Board of Directors

Keep reading... Show less