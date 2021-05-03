TerrAscend Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Keystone Canna Remedies
Acquires Three Operating Dispensaries in Northeast Pennsylvania
Purchase Price Represents a Mid-Single Digit Multiple of KCR’s Expected 2021 EBITDA
TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today reported it has closed the previously announced acquisition of GuadCo, LLC and KCR Holdings LLC (collectively “KCR”) for an implied enterprise value of US$70 million (the “transaction”). The transaction adds three retail dispensaries located in Bethlehem Allentown and Stroudsburg to complement the Company’s existing retail footprint in Southeastern Pennsylvania .
As an operator of three well managed dispensaries in the Northeast region, KCR expands TerrAscend’s retail footprint, diversifies the Company’s customer base and enhances margins through deeper vertical integration of its market leading brands Kind Tree, Ilera, and Prism.
“With the closing of this acquisition, TerrAscend doubles our owned footprint to six dispensaries and further solidifies our leadership position as a branded manufacturer in Pennsylvania , where we distribute our products to 100% of the dispensaries in the Commonwealth,” said Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of TerrAscend.
Transaction Details
TerrAscend previously owned 10% of KCR and has acquired the remaining 90% of the equity for total consideration of $63 million , comprised of $36 million in stock, $20.25 million in cash and a $6.75 million note. The purchase price is expected to represent a mid-single digit multiple of KCR’s 2021 EBITDA.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , and California in addition to operating as a licensed producer in Canada . TerrAscend operates an award-winning chain of Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts. TerrAscend’s best-in-class cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use market. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future revenue and profits. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.
Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in the Company’s most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States
Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.
While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend’s operations and financial performance.
SOURCE TerrAscend
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/03/c9435.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Cultivate
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the “HSR Act”), as amended, in respect to Cresco Labs’ pending acquisition of Cultivate Licensing LLC and BL Real Estate LLC (collectively “Cultivate”)(the “Transaction”). The waiting period expired without the issuance of a so-called “second request” by the United States Department of Justice Antitrust Division (the “DOJ”). The Transaction remains subject to certain closing conditions, including approval from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts which is anticipated to be received in the fourth quarter of 2021.
“We look forward to completing the remaining steps required to close the Transaction and are excited to begin our work with the Cultivate team later this year,” said Charles Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. “Upon closing, Cresco Labs will immediately vault to a top 3 share position in Massachusetts, the third $1B+ market where we’ve achieved this status. Once again, we will execute our playbook and demonstrate the growth and leverage that can be achieved by going deeper in strategic states.”
For additional highlights and details on the Transaction, please see the announcement press release and presentation provided on our Investor Relations website.
About Cresco Labs Inc.
Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy’s Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘could,’ ‘would,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘projects,’ ‘predicts,’ ‘potential’ or ‘continue’ or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company’s forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 26, 2021, and other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco Labs’ shares, nor as to the Company’s financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company’s forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005337/en/
Media:
Jason Erkes, Cresco Labs
Chief Communications Officer
press@crescolabs.com
Investors:
Jake Graves, Cresco Labs
Manager, Investor Relations
investors@crescolabs.com
For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
- Signs definitive agreement to acquire one of five vertical licenses in Virginia, which includes an operating production facility and retail location
- Transaction facilitates strategic expansion into the first adult-use market in the Southeast U.S.
- Expands national cannabis distribution footprint to 13 states
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ Dispensaries, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Dharma Pharmaceuticals LLC (“Dharma”), expanding its cannabis distribution network into the Virginia cannabis market (the “Acquisition”).
Dharma was the first operator to provide medical products to Virginia’s patients in 2020 and is strategically positioned to scale in the emerging adult-use market. Virginia became the first Southeastern state in the United States to legalize adult-use cannabis after the Virginia General Assembly approved legislation on April 7, 2021. This follows several post-election legalization initiatives at the state level, including New York in March and New Mexico in April, bringing the total to 17 states and 3 U.S. territories with legal and regulated cannabis programs for adult use, or over 40% of the U.S. population. While Virginia currently allows cannabis access only to qualified medical patients, adult-use sales are expected to commence in January 2024. With a population of nearly 8.5 million, Virginia is expected to generate over $1.5 billion in legal cannabis sales, create significant tax revenue for the Commonwealth and employ thousands of Virginians.
“Change is happening. We are seeing sweeping cannabis reform across the country in favor of expanded access. This momentum has finally reached the first state south of the Mason-Dixon line to ratify adult-use cannabis sales and we are excited to work with the Dharma team in Virginia,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “This industry will create consequential economic opportunities and social change in a part of the country that remains void of legal access to cannabis today. We look forward to serving Virginia’s current medical patients, and future adult-use consumers, while supporting the tremendous positive impact that the legal cannabis industry can have on local communities.”
Mr. Kovler added, “We will continue to execute on our ‘enter, open, scale’ strategy to expand our production capabilities to improve access to Green Thumb’s branded products and retail experiences for both medical patients and consumers across the country.”
Kevin Gibbs, Partner and Head of Operations of Merida Capital Holdings, which is the current majority-equity owner of Dharma, added, “Over the past two years our team has worked hard to introduce the first medical cannabis products to Virginia’s patients. Together with Green Thumb, Dharma’s offering will expand to prepare for the introduction of adult use sales in the first market in the Southeastern United States.”
Upon completion of the Acquisition, Green Thumb will have a presence in 13 markets: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. As one of only five licenses in the Virginia medical cannabis market, Dharma is licensed to grow, process and retail cannabis directly to consumers. The Acquisition includes an existing production facility and retail dispensary located in Abingdon, VA. Green Thumb will also maintain the opportunity to open up to five additional retail locations in the Commonwealth.
Completion of the Acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.
About Green Thumb Industries :
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 97 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,400 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .
|Investor Contact:
|Media Contact:
|Jennifer Dooley
|Briana Chester
|Chief Strategy Officer
|MATTIO Communications
|InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
|gti@mattio.com
|310-622-8257
|424-465-4419
Source: Green Thumb Industries
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
New to the Investing News Network
Here at the Investing News Network our mission is twofold: to provide the latest news and quality education by helping you identify investment opportunities in niche markets, and to help leading companies communicate their value to investors.
Connecting investors with opportunities is what we do best. We are proud to present several companies that are new to the Investing News Network.
Below you will find links to educational profiles on leading companies offering opportunities in growth markets such as gold, tech and cannabis.
Please note these profiles are not buy recommendations. There are many factors that you should consider before purchasing stocks. The purpose of these profiles is to present an in-depth value proposition for each company and provide you with the opportunity to easily request more information for your due diligence.
New to the Investing News Network – April 2021
JustKitchen (TSXV:JK) is a network of virtual kitchens that benefit from lower overhead and operating costs to achieve better economics than operating a dine-in restaurant. The company is focused on its Hub-and-Spoke operating model, which works to enable efficiency maximization and margins.JustKitchen also offers delivery-only meals under its own proprietary menus alongside established restaurant brands, including world-class Michelin star establishments.
The company behind Marlboro cigarettes told the market this week that it has a particular interest in the cannabis industry.
Meanwhile, a Canadian cannabis company confirmed an entry point for the US market via a stock uplisting on the NASDAQ.
Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.
Tobacco maker confirms interest in cannabis business
The cannabis industry received a new form of validation this past week after the multibillion dollar tobacco maker behind Marlboro cigarettes, Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), signaled it is intrigued by the potential of entering the cannabis space.
Despite the admission of interest, the tobacco company stopped short of announcing any plans or potential strategy when it comes to a market entry.
“We are doing all this work and will determine one day what avenues to pursue,” Philip Morris CEO Andre Calantzopoulos told Bloomberg News. “But our priority is what we’re doing with our smoke-free products, and that’s where I would stay on cannabis.”
The cannabis space has seen support come in various forms from big-name tobacco and alcohol makers as vice industries set their eyes on a market that was worth US$21 billion globally in 2020.
Fellow tobacco company Altria Group (NYSE:MO) holds an investment in Canadian cannabis producer Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON,TSX:CRON), while British American Tobacco (BAT) (NYSE:BTI,LSE:BATS) recently secured a product partnership with Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI,TSX:OGI).
Valens gives investors critical update
The Valens Company (TSX:VLNS,OTCQX:VLNCF) treated its investors to a week of serious announcements. First off, the novel cannabis product manufacturer confirmed an entry into the US cannabidiol (CBD) market by way of an acquisition.
CEO Tyler Robson said his firm examined over 100 US companies before making this decision. The overall transaction will be worth US$40 million, alongside US$20 million reserved for milestones reached.
Green Roads, the target of Valens’s acquisition, is a hemp-derived CBD producer based in Florida. It has products available across the US, including oils, edibles, soft gels, capsules, topicals and even coffee.
Valens said this deal will boost its product availability in the US and global markets alike. Targeting US revenues has become a need for cannabis companies as the entire country awaits for potential federal regulation changes that will improve the conditions of the current marketplace.
Additionally, Valens told investors it has submitted an application to list its common shares on the NASDAQ, a significant move for any cannabis company.
“We believe that listing in the US will unlock various opportunities to enhance corporate visibility, increase liquidity and broaden overall awareness of The Valens Company to a larger investor base while driving value for our shareholders,” Valens President Jeff Fallows said.
Cannabis company news
- PharmaCielo (TSXV:PCLO,OTCQX:PCLOF) confirmed two initial shipments of medical cannabis extracts to two Brazilian customers. Pharmacielo CEO Henning von Koss said this type of arrangement represents a vote of confidence in the sourcing of reliable, high-quality extracts and formulation expertise, which PharmaCielo intends to serve.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (TSX:FAF,OTCQX:FFLWF) issued its financial report for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 alongside the entire year-end period. For the entire fiscal year, the firm reported a net loss represented to investors at C$0.45 per basic share. However, the firm also highlighted a 150 percent increase in revenue for the year and discussed its future US expansion plans.
- The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TSX:TGOD,OTCQX:TGODF) took the time to update investors on a variety of topics, including bids coming in for its Valleyfield facility as a way to monetize its assets. Additionally, the firm said it is looking to form partnerships or acquisitions in the US in the way of eventual reform.
- Ascend Wellness Holdings released the details of its upcoming US$80 million public offering, which will close on May 4, the same day the firm expects to launch on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company is a vertically integrated operator of US cannabis assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
CSE Presents the Cannabis Investor Series
Four special forums during the month of May will focus on cannabis and investing
The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE” or “the Exchange”) is pleased to announce the launch of the Cannabis Investor Series, a four-episode virtual series that will provide insights into all key facets of the rapidly-evolving cannabis industry. On each Tuesday in May, participants will hear from trailblazing experts and influencers who are shaping the industry and will learn about the exciting investment opportunities emerging as legal cannabis gains increasing acceptance worldwide. More than 70 companies and personalities will be providing insights.
The Cannabis Investor Series consists of four distinct forums exploring different aspects of the industry in depth:
Episode 1: Investing in American Cannabis (May 4, 2:00-4:00 p.m. EDT)
With cannabis legalization rapidly expanding across the United States, the opportunities for investors are growing as well. This session will explore hot-button topics including the path to further legalization, regional competition, and social equity.
Media Sponsor: Benzinga Cannabis
Episode 2: Cannabis Culture and Capital Markets (May 11, 2:00-4:00 p.m. EDT)
The convergence of cannabis culture and capital markets will be explored through subjects including the legacy and future of cannabis media, building a household cannabis brand, and a profile of New York-based cannabis culture mavens Happy Munkey and their fight for an equitable industry in the state.
Media Sponsor: High Times
Episode 3: Cannabis Health and Wellness (May 18, 2:00-4:00 p.m. EDT)
While so much of the talk around the cannabis industry centres on recreational use, the investment opportunities in health and wellness are expanding just as fast. Speakers will discuss cannabinoid treatments for the brain and mental health, cannabis and community health, cannabis and athletics, and more.
Media Sponsor: Business of Cannabis
Episode 4: The Global Cannabis Economy (May 25, 2:00-4:00 p.m. EDT)
The legalization trend in cannabis is a truly global one. This session will explore what is happening around the world, including medical cannabis in Europe and Israel, cultivation in Mexico and across Latin America, and recent developments in Asia.
Media Sponsor: Prohibition Partners
“The rise of the legal cannabis industry over the past several years has been remarkable,” said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. “At the CSE, we’ve had a front-row seat to observe the sector’s evolution. It has been wonderful to see so many entrepreneurs capitalizing on a rapidly changing regulatory environment to pursue diverse opportunities across the industry. This series will demonstrate that the cannabis sector continues to evolve in new and unpredictable ways, creating tremendous opportunities for investors.”
The list of expert speakers in the Cannabis Investor Series includes:
Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL)
Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL)
Ben Kovler, CEO and Chairman of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII)
Jim Cacioppo, CEO and Chairman of Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH)
Al Harrington, CEO of Viola Brands and former NBA player
Vladimir Bautista and Ramon Reyes, founders of Happy Munkey LLC
Berner, rapper and founder of “Cookies” cannabis brand
Elias Theodorou, mixed martial artist and the first pro athlete to gain a therapeutic-use exemption for medical cannabis
Ross Rebagliati, former Olympic snowboarding champion and founder of Legacy Brands
Paul Rosen, CEO and Chairman of 1933 Industries Inc. (CSE: TGIF)
Steve DeAngelo, cannabis activist and co-founder of the Arcview Group
And many more…
To register for the first episode of the Cannabis Investor Series, please visit: https://go.thecse.com/Investing-in-American-Cannabis-Register.
About the Canadian Securities Exchange:
The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange’s efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.
The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.
Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
richard.carleton@thecse.com
The Cannabis Investor Series – May 4, 11, 18, 25
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5318/82467_46a15e6f84b87bfe_001full.jpg
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82467
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia