SUPREME CANNABIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of SPRWF and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (Other OTC: SPRWF) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On April 8, 2021, Supreme Cannabis announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Canopy for approximately $435 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Supreme Cannabis stockholders will receive 0.01165872 shares of Canopy common stock for each share of Supreme Cannabis common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in June of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Supreme Cannabis’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Supreme Cannabis’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Supreme Cannabis and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Gage Cannabis Announces Exclusive Partnership With Blue River to Bring Award-Winning Cannabis Extracts to Michigan

Gage Growth Corp. (“Gage” or the “Company”) (CSE:GAGE), a leading high-quality craft cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Blue River™ Extracts & Terpenes (“Blue River™”) to bring the brand’s award-winning solventless technology and other trademark branded products to the state’s medical patients and cannabis consumers. The Company will have exclusive rights to Blue River™’s premium product offerings in Michigan.

Keep reading... Show less

Gage Cannabis Announces Exclusive Partnership With Blue River to Bring Award-Winning Cannabis Extracts to Michigan

Gage Growth Corp. (“Gage” or the “Company”) (CSE:GAGE), a leading high-quality craft cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Blue River™ Extracts & Terpenes (“Blue River™”) to bring the brand’s award-winning solventless technology and other trademark branded products to the state’s medical patients and cannabis consumers. The Company will have exclusive rights to Blue River™’s premium product offerings in Michigan.

Keep reading... Show less

BevCanna Scaling Up Beverage Manufacturing Operations and Launches TRACE E-Commerce Website

Cannabis and CPG verticals quickly gaining momentum, capitalizing on growing demand for white-label cannabis and CPG natural products

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) today is providing an update on the commercial readiness of its Canadian cannabis and international consumer packaged goods (CPG) business verticals.

Keep reading... Show less

Curaleaf Opens Two New Retail Locations in Greater Philadelphia and Finalizes Rebrand of Nine Retail Locations in Pennsylvania

Announcement Further Solidifies Curaleaf as a Leading Cannabis Provider in the State

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, is announcing new Curaleaf branding for the Company’s recently acquired retail locations and the opening of two new locations in Horsham and Philadelphia . The new Curaleaf-branded stores mark the company’s 11th and 12th locations in Pennsylvania . As a vertically integrated cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, Curaleaf is the largest national cannabis retail brand in the U.S., and will have 104 locations across 23 states following the opening of the two new Pennsylvania dispensaries.

Keep reading... Show less

Canopy Growth to Acquire The Supreme Cannabis Company

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) and The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (“Supreme Cannabis” or “Supreme”) (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) under which Canopy will acquire all of Supreme Cannabis’ issued and outstanding common shares (the “Supreme Cannabis Shares”) in a transaction valued at approximately $435 million on a fully-diluted basis (the “Transaction”).

Keep reading... Show less