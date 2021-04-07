/R E P E A T — AMP Appoints National Sales Director and Launches Nationwide Marketing Sales Campaign for Branded Medical Cannabis Products in Germany/
AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc. (Frankfurt: C4TA) (ISIN: CA0318961038) (CSE: XCX), a pharmaceutical supplier of medical cannabis to German pharmacies, announces the appointment of Mr. Robert Schenk as National Sales Director and the launch of AMP’s nationwide Marketing Sales Campaign for branded medical cannabis products.
Mr. Schenk, who will oversee the development and execution of AMP’s sales and marketing strategies and lead our nationwide sales team, officially joins AMP today. Mr. Schenk brings over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry to AMP and was most recently, Regional Manager of Canopy Growth Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (Nasdaq: CGC ), where he established, built and lead Canopy’s nationwide sales team in Germany.
AMP also launched its marketing sales campaign for AMP’s line of branded medical cannabis products, which includes cannabis flower products: Aphria Strong 9, Bedrocan and Bediol Cannabis Floss, as well as extracts: Little Green Pharma Classic 20:5 and Classic 10:10. AMP will be launching its cannabis flower product AMP Classic 18/1 Primary in May 2021 supplied by Schroll Medical and additional AMP branded flower and extract products from Canada as well as Australia during the second half of the year. German doctors and pharmacists can find further information about AMP’s medical cannabis products at www.amp-eu.com/doccheck-login/ .
AMP’s nationwide sales team includes highly capable and accomplished pharmaceutical sales representatives in Stade, Cologne , Nordhausen and Speyer who are selling Aphria and AMP’s catalogue of medical cannabis products to over 13,000 pharmacies under AMP’s co-promotion agreement with CC Pharma , a national pharmaceutical distributor and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aphria Inc. (Nasdaq: APHA ).
Photo: AMP’s management and sales team. You can view this photo at: https://twitter.com/AMP_Cannabis/status/1379631320956071936
AMP and CC Pharma are jointly training their sales teams on how to advance knowledge among doctors and best practices fulfilling medical cannabis prescriptions and how medical cannabis can help in patient therapy and ensuring that pharmacies nationwide have access to AMP’s selection of medical cannabis products.
To advance the benefits of medical cannabis therapy knowledge, AMP and CC Pharma are holding education seminars across Germany for doctors and pharmacists.
AMP also launched its new website ( www.amp-eu.com ) which provides information about medical cannabis and a secure portal for doctors and pharmacists for information about our products and how to contact our sales team.
Dr. Stefan Feuerstein , President and Director of AMP, commented, “Our strategy is to focus on servicing our customers and commit to advance medical cannabis therapy for the patient. AMP and CC Pharma are committed to this strategy and are advancing education about the health benefits of cannabis and best practices for patient therapy in the medical community through our joint education seminars for doctors and pharmacists”.
Robert Schenk , National Sales Director of AMP, commented, “AMP has been able to assemble a wide range of leading medical cannabis flower and extract brands products for sale during challenging times during the Corona pandemic. Our nationwide sales team has been trained to help educate doctors about the benefits of medical cannabis in patient therapy.”
About AMP
AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc. (formerly AMP German Cannabis Group Inc.) is a pharmaceutical narcotic supplier of medical cannabis to German pharmacies with offices in Erfurt and Berlin , Germany. AMP operates in accordance with the German Narcotic Drug Act (BtMG) and with the Free State of Thuringia, ensuring medical cannabis products imported by AMP from around the world and sold in Germany meets the European Union – Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) standard. AMP’s nationwide sales team represent medical cannabis product brands from Aphria , Bedrocan and Little Green Pharma . Learn more at www.amp-eu.com .
The AMP Roundtable Series discusses issues about medical cannabis in Germany and is available as a podcast and video. In Episode #2, “Politics and Medical Cannabis in Germany ” Dr. Wieland Schinnenburg , MdB (FDP), provides an up-to-date overview of the political issues and challenges facing the medical cannabis industry in Germany . Learn more at www.amp-eu.de/roundtable .
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans and milestones and the timing thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.
