Numinus Announces Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Natural Psilocybin Mushroom Extraction Prepared at Company Lab
Clinical trial will evaluate safety and psychoactive properties of natural Psilocybin product
extracted and formulated at 7,000-square-foot laboratory in British Columbia, Canada
Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, announced today that it has formed a partnership with KGK Science a leading contract research organization with expertise in natural products, to undertake a new Psilocybin extraction clinical trial.
The Phase 1 trial will enroll 14 human volunteers and assess the safety and psychoactive properties of a Psilocybe mushroom product extracted and formulated at the Numinus Bioscience lab in British Columbia, Canada . Successful completion of the landmark trial would result in safety and efficacy data for a natural Psilocybin product which could subsequently be used for further research and government-approved special access or compassionate access programs.
In addition, the trial would support Canada’s leadership in the safe production of a key psychedelic that has shown promise in treating mental health conditions including depression, end of life anxiety and substance use disorders, when used in conjunction with a standardized psychotherapy program under clinical supervision.
“This Phase 1 trial supports our mandate to improve access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies in Canada and around the world,” said Payton Nyquvest , CEO, Numinus. “Through this trial, we expect to demonstrate that Numinus is well ahead in the development of natural Psilocybin therapeutics that are safe for humans and can be used to support our sector’s growth through sales to other research organizations, the creation of new intellectual property, and the ability to conduct our own Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials, if we choose to do so.”
“We’re thrilled to help lead ground-breaking clinical work using Psilocybin,” said Najla Guthrie , President & CEO, KGK Science. “Our team’s expertise in the area of natural health products makes us uniquely positioned to contribute to the burgeoning psychedelics industry.”
Numinus is less than three years old, but already has a history of innovation in psychedelics. Numinus completed the first legal extraction of Psilocybe mushrooms in Canada by a public company for research and development purposes, and completed the cultivation and harvest of the first legal flush of Psilocybe mushrooms.
“We believe there are several likely advantages to naturally occurring Psilocybin therapeutics that will make them attractive for researchers and consumers alike,” said Sharan Sidhu , Science Officer and General Manager at Numinus Bioscience. “We are confident that this trial will document that natural Psilocybin extractions meet health regulator requirements for safety, efficacy and quality, and ultimately enable the establishment of better access to this medicine.”
“We are excited to see Health Canada grant legal exemptions for certain patients to use Psilocybin alongside psychotherapy in situations when other treatments have failed, and to consider revisions to its Special Access Programme that could allow Canadian patients access to psychedelic medications when other drugs have been unsuccessful,” added Dr. Evan Wood , Chief Medical Officer, Numinus. “As research interest and the potential for increased compassionate access to Psilocybin grows, it is imperative that patients have access to safe, pharmaceutical-grade supply that offers consistent psychoactive properties at scale. With this trial, we are taking the first steps towards that goal.”
Currently, Numinus is also partnering with Syreon Corporation , a global contract research organization, to undertake a single-arm, open-label compassionate access trial that will assess the efficacy and safety of Psilocybin-assisted motivational enhancement therapy using a synthetic Psilocybin product. The study will contribute to a growing body of research to inform larger randomized controlled trials for these indications. The study will take place in Vancouver and will enroll 30 individuals with opioid, stimulant and/or alcohol use disorders.
About Numinus
Numinus Wellness (TSX-V; NUMI) empowers people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus Wellness model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance abuse. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice, and building the foundation for a healthier society.
About KGK
As a global Contract Research Organization (CRO), KGK Science performs a productive and pioneering role in the realm of scientific study. For over two decades, it has offered well-designed, customized solutions to each of its clients, consolidating its scientific, clinical, commercial, and regulatory abilities into one full-service package. Equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, novel research techniques, and a seasoned team of thought leaders, KGK remains at the forefront of its industry. And, by seamlessly matching its experience with its drive for innovation, this CRO is able to respond effectively to expanding trade and consumer demands.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licences and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licences and permits to operate and expand the Company’s facilities; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use of psychedelics, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; the Company’s limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; the Company’s requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with research and development institutions, customers and suppliers; the development and implementation of medical protocols and treatment standard operating procedures for the use of psychedelic therapies; the Company’s goals to develop and implement partnerships with research organizations and other key players in the integrative mental health industry; the Company’s ability to successfully withstand the economic impact of COVID-19; the medical benefits, safety, efficacy, dosing and social acceptance of psychedelics; the approval and/or success of compassionate access clinical trials; the cultivation and harvest of Psilocybe mushrooms; and the availability of trained personnel and medical professionals. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Numinus
Numinus Announces Listing of Warrants and Change of Trading Symbol for Previously Listed Warrants
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /
Numinus Wellness Inc. (” Numinus ” or the ” Company “) (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (” TSXV “) has accepted for listing the 16,100,000 common share purchase warrants (the ” Warrants “) issued pursuant to the Company’s previously announced prospectus offering that closed on March 19, 2021 .
The Warrants will be listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol “NUMI.WT.C” effective at market open on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 .
Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.75 until March 19, 2023 . The Warrants were issued pursuant to, and are governed by, the terms of a warrant indenture dated March 19, 2021 (the ” Warrant Indenture “) between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company. A copy of the Warrant Indenture is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .
In addition, the Company announces that the trading symbol for its previously listed common share purchase warrants trading under the symbol “NUMI.WS” will change to “NUMI.WT.B” effective at market open on Monday, April 26, 2021 .
About Numinus
Numinus Wellness (TSX-V; NUMI) empowers people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus Wellness model – including psychedelic production, supply, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance abuse. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice, and building the foundation for a healthier society.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements relating to the use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Numinus Wellness Inc.
Payton Nyquvest
President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair
Numinus
Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (“Weekend” or the “Company”) (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS2)(OTCQB:WKULF) announces that the Company intends to change its name to Potent Ventures Inc. and subdivide its common shares on the basis of four (4) new common shares for every one (1) existing common share (the “Share Split
Registered shareholders of the Company will receive four common shares for each common share held as of April 28, 2021 (the “Record Date”). The Company’s transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey”), will send to each registered shareholder a share certificate representing the number of additional common shares that they are to receive as a result of the Share Split. Non-registered shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary will have their accounts automatically updated to reflect the Share Split.
Immediately prior to completion of the Share Split, the Company has 20,077,922 common shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the Share Split, the Company will have approximately 80,311,688 common shares issued and outstanding. The new CUSIP number will be 73758F107 and the new ISIN number will be CA73758F1071. The Company will continue to trade under the CSE stock symbol of POT.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.
Weekend Unlimited
One major cannabis analyst gave her top stock pick this week as industry attention continues to converge on the path ahead for the US market.
Also this week, the CEO of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA,TSX:APHA) gave an update on a critical merger and spoke about who holds the edge in the US in terms of American and Canadian cannabis operators.
Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.
Analyst gives top pick as US market gains momentum
Vivien Azer, a managing director at Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) who covers the cannabis space, told the Street she sees Green Thumb Industries (CSE:GTII,OTCQX:GTBIF) as the top cannabis stock right now.
“We think that Green Thumb has a really nice geographic mix and an attractive profitability margin,” Azer said, while also crediting Green Thumb with holding a license in New York, a market that is soon set to legalize recreational cannabis.
In the past, Azer has called for the cannabis industry to be worth US$40 billion.
When asked about the potential for legalization in the US, Azer pumped the breaks on any kind of sweeping policy taking over in the near future.
“We’re not calling for (legalization) in the 117th Congress, but we do think there is an opportunity to find bipartisan support for some improvement in the federal landscape,” she said.
Azer believes this type of policy change would allow cannabis companies in the US to obtain commercial banking and insurance services, and for these firms to secure listings on US-based senior exchanges.
Aphria CEO gives Tilray merger update
Aphria CEO Iriwn Simon went on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street show during 420 on Tuesday (April 20) to discuss all aspects of the cannabis business.
When asked about the recent voting delay from Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shareholders, who need to make a decision on the company’s proposed merger with Aphria, the executive pushed back on the idea that the move is punt by investors, instead suggesting it is a necessary motivational manoeuver.
“Today with retail shareholders out there and apathy in voting it’s going to take a little longer in regards to getting the vote done,” said Simon. “We will get the vote done, I’m very confident of that.”
Simon also pushed back against the idea that US-based multi-state operators have the advantage over Canadian producers when it comes to US market domination.
“When legalization does happen, the new Tilray will be ready to make a major entry into the US markets,” Simon told the Squawk on the Street audience.
While the US doesn’t have a federal legalization framework in place, multi-state operators have been able to capture market share by going after states with cannabis programs that allow for the sale of medical or even recreational products.
Cannabis company news
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT,TSX:NEPT) issued an update to investors, confirming its business transition into an integrated consumer packaged goods company with plans for new CBD product development for the US market. “Neptune’s future will be focused on brand creation, accelerated organic growth complemented by new acquisitions with operational excellence as our foundation,” the company said.
- TerrAscend (CSE:TER,OTCQX:TRSSF) confirmed an acquisition deal for three dispensaries in Pennsylvania at a value of US$70 million. Jason Wild, executive chairman of the firm, identified Pennsylvania as a “key focus” for TerrAscend.
- Charlotte’s Web Holdings (TSX:CWEB,OTCQX:CWBHF) obtained Health Canada approval to use its proprietary hemp cultivars for outdoor cultivation. This move will help make Charlotte’s Web products more readily available in Canada.
- Bhang (CSE:BHNG,OTCQX:BHNGF) announced a delay in its financial report for the year ended December 31, 2020. The delay is being caused by the illness of an auditor, and the company now expects to file its report by the end of May.
Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 7, 2021
Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) will hold its 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Cronos Group’s senior management team will discuss the Company’s financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.
A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company’s website.
Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (866) 795-2258 toll-free from the U.S. and Canada, or (409) 937-8902 if dialing from outside the U.S. and Canada (conference ID: 3586688). If joining by phone, please dial into the call 15 to 20 minutes prior to the start of the conference call to avoid any long hold times.
About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group’s portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS ™, a global wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE ™ and Spinach ™, and three hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones ™, Happy Dance ™ and PEACE+ ™. For more information about Cronos Group and its brands, please visit: www.thecronosgroup.com .
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward‐looking information” or “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward‐looking Statements. In some cases, Forward‐looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward‐looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward‐looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward‐looking Statements. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar , respectively. Any Forward‐looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward‐ looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward‐looking Statement.
