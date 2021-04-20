Lyfted Farms Celebrates 4/20 with $100k Initial Order into 14 New STIIIZY Retail Locations
TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (“TransCanna” or the “Company”) subsidiary Lyfted Farms has much to commemorate this 420 (April 20th) known as the international day of celebration and celebratory consumption of cannabis.
The Company fulfilled an impressive $100k initial order of 25 pounds of premium indoor exotic cannabis flower and concentrates that hit the shelves of 14 famed STIIIZY retail locations throughout California last week, just ahead of the biggest day in cannabis counterculture.
STIIIZY retail stores are renown in the industry for their experiential, state-of-the-art immersive experiences such as art gallery quality exhibits, LED light tunnels featuring immersive projected imagery and scenes, and observation windows into real-time grow house cultivation giving participants the complete seed-to-sale experience.
“Penetrating the STIIIZY ecosystem is a huge win for Lyfted Farms – enabling us to better reach and expand our consumer base in a pivotal new way,” said Shaun Serpa, Director of Marketing for Lyfted Farms. “This next level of customer reach and more mainstream exposure is a great “coming of age” milestone for us.”
Lyfted Farms product is now available in STIIIZY stores in San Francisco, Modesto, Los Angeles, Rancho Mirage, Davis, and Alameda.
Strains and products delivered to STIIIZY include: Vice Channel Star “The Donkmaster” Sage Thomas’ 3.5gr Heads Up Pro Tree; Taste Deez Treatz Founder AG Cubano 3.5gr Fidel OG, and Maracuja; Fresca- Off The Couch; and Lyfted Farms/Summit Boys- 1gr Mobert X Unicorn Poop Caviar Badder, and the Leafly award winner Nump’s Garlic Noodles.
Lyfted Farm’s brand association with STIIIZY bolsters its caché in the industry as an authentic brand with a loyal consumer bond and solid ‘street credentials.’
Like Lyfted, STIIIZY has stayed true to its honest, grass-roots commitment to cannabis lifestyle and culture since its inception. California-based STIIIZY exploded onto the scene in 2017 gaining instant popularity with their eponymous vape pen among cannabis enthusiasts and skate boarders. In addition to its premium product, experiential retail locations and extreme consumer popularity, STIIIZY leads the charge in good corporate citizenship, promoting minority own businesses, ensuring diversity across its brand, and donating partial sales proceeds to U.S. Military Veteran affairs, homelessness, and social equity.
“The addition of STIIIZY stores and greater SoCal market penetration ties in perfectly with the expansion and increased output of our Daly facility,” said Mr. Serpa. “This revenue growth and increased consumer exposure is all part of our consumer-connected strategy and our lifelong focus on serving and celebrating cannabis culture and cannabis enthusiasts.”
About TransCanna
TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.
TransCanna‘s wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California’s authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Bob Blink, CEO
Corporate Communications:
investor@transcanna.com
604-200-8853
For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
Certain information in this release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding production increases and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the completion of the expansion of the Daly Facility, government approval of pro-cannabis policies, greater access to financial services and increased cultivation capacity, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include unexpected increases in operating costs, a continued strain on farmers due to fires and the Coronavirus pandemic and competition from other retailers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this release are made as of the date of this release and are included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80912
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
TransCanna
Lobe Sciences Appoints Benjamin Kelmendi, MD from Yale University to Scientific Advisory Board
Appointment of Dr. Kelmendi, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Yale University and co-founder of the Yale Psychedelic Science Group, brings another experienced medical professional to Lobe’s advisory team.
Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Benjamin Kelmendi, MD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine, to its Scientific Advisory Board.
Philip Young, CEO and Director of Lobe stated, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Ben to our Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Kelmendi will add significant relevant experience to the team as we move through preclinical studies into human clinical trials. We look forward to working with Dr. Kelmendi and the team at the Yale Psychedelic Science Group.”
Dr. Kelmendi is a board-certified psychiatrist and is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the Yale University School of Medicine and is also a co-founder of the Yale Psychedelic Science Group. His primary clinical expertise is in post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD“), depression, obsessive-compulsive disease (“OCD“). He leads a research program focused on the therapeutic potential of psychedelic medicines, across a range of psychiatric diagnosis. He is currently investigating the effects of psilocybin on the neurocircuitry implicated in the development, maintenance, and treatment of patients with OCD. He is also exploring the effects of MDMA on brain activation and neural network organization in PTSD to understand the relationship between MDMA-induced neural changes and the acute cognitive and behavioral effects of the drug.
Benjamin Kelmendi, MD stated, “The re-emergence of psychedelic medicine as a respected area of research has undergone a protean trajectory. In the most recent revival of investigations into potential therapeutic benefits of long-maligned psychedelic substances, we are now revisiting past work in this area completely differently with a heightened sense of scientific responsibility, knowledge, and technology. I am excited by the renewed interest in the potential of psychedelic substances, both as therapeutic agents and as tools to provide insight into the human brain and mind’s inner workings. I look forward to working with the Advisory Board and the Lobe team as we all work together to ethically develop psychedelic therapies for mental illness.”
About Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.
For further information please contact:
Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623
THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, moving through preclinical studies to human clinical trials, and working with the team at the Yale Psychedelic Science Group, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company’s drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company’s corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80963
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Lobe Sciences
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Provides Update for Its Phase 2 Expansion Plans
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR ) (the “ Company ” or ” Ayurcann “), a Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to unveil further details of its Phase 2 expansion plans.
Ayurcann has commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (” CSE “) on April 8, 2021 and subsequently announced a private placement of up to $500,000 (” Financing “), as per the Company’s press release dated April 12, 2021. The proceeds of the Financing are intended to be used to further pursue Phase 2 of the expansion of the production capacity of the Company’s Pickering facility.
Following the closing of the Financing, the Company expects to continue the Phase 2 expansion, which is intended to increase the extraction capacity of the facility by 50% from 200,000 kgs to 300,000 kgs of biomass on an annualized basis. Ayurcann has continued to consistently secure over 1,000 kgs of hemp biomass and 1,000 kgs of cannabis biomass on a bi-weekly basis through multiple suppliers at attractive prices, and the Company estimates the increased production and current inventory translates to potential revenue of approximately $1 million per month.
This supply schedule currently enables the Company to produce over 300 kgs of high-quality distillate on a monthly basis, which may be used for bulk wholesale sales, or to produce higher margin value-added cannabis 2.0 concentrate products such as vaporizing pens, topicals, and edibles for our B2B clients.
Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann, commented, “We wish to thank our shareholders for their support as we’ve made our successful debut on the CSE. We believe this is an opportune time to showcase the progress that we’ve made over the last several years and to highlight the steps we’re taking to aggressively accelerate sales.” Mr. Sudman continued: “We believe that our current facility offers one of the larger extraction capacities among the Canadian LPs and completion of our Phase 2 expansion plans will allow us to service more customers, which, we believe, will help increase revenues.”
For further information, please contact:
Igal Sudman, Chairman and CEO
Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Tel: 416-720-6264
Email: igal@xtrx.ca
Investor Relations:
Ryan Bilodeau
Tel: 416-910-1440
Email: ir@ayurcann.com
About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:
Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company’s expansion plans and future production capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain regulatory approval, ability to increase production at the Company’s facilities, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, Further, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that may adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition and/or results of operations. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Cresco Labs’ Sunnyside Dispensary Releases New Survey Finding 25% Of Americans Now Consume Cannabis; Consumption Up 56% Since 2018
New findings suggest the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with expanded state legalization, has attracted new consumers to the category and accelerated cannabis acceptance and adoption.
- YouGov study indicates the number of current cannabis consumers has increased 56% within just two years compared to the 16% of Americans who reported current consumption in 2018.
- 23% of current consumers say they tried cannabis for the first time within the past year.
- More than half of cannabis consumers say they will purchase or try a new product or format this 420, indicating that the holiday is becoming increasingly focused on exploration and trial.
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, released the results of a survey today showing one in four Americans currently consume cannabis, reporting they’ve tried some form of cannabis within the past twelve months. That’s a significant increase since 2018* when just 16% of U.S. adults reported current consumption, representing a 56% increase in just two years. What’s more, 23% of current cannabis consumers say they tried cannabis for the first time over the past year, suggesting the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with expanded state legalization, has rapidly accelerated cannabis acceptance and adoption in America.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005460/en/
Sunnyside conducted a nationwide survey in partnership with YouGov that found 25% of Americans now consume cannabis; consumption up 56% since 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)
These findings are part of a national study conducted by global public opinion and data company YouGov in partnership with Sunnyside , the national retail dispensary brand of Cresco Labs . The study, conducted in March 2021, examined cannabis consumption, attitudes and purchase behaviors of nearly 5,000 Americans representative of the U.S. population.
Key findings from the study indicate that cannabis is attracting new consumers from a variety of demographics:
- 44% of cannabis-consuming parents with children under 18 tried it for the first time in the past year.
- 43% of Seniors (65+) who consume cannabis tried it for the first time in the past year.
- Men and women are consuming cannabis equally as often during the year, month, week or day.
- 62% of women believe that the 420 holiday is no longer only for “stoners” or heavy cannabis consumers.
- 62% of parents who consume cannabis believe celebrating 420 has become more acceptable.
“ We were curious to learn how current conditions have impacted consumer attitudes and cannabis consumption behaviors ahead of what we expect to be an unprecedented 420 celebration,” said Cris Rivera, SVP of Customer Experience at Cresco Labs. “Whether it’s the stressors of a global pandemic, quality of life enhancement, or increased accessibility due to expanded state legalization, the industry is ready to meet these new consumers to introduce them to its precisely dosed lab-tested products, safe and professional packaging, and welcoming retail locations.”
New Mexico became the 18 th state to enact legislation to regulate cannabis for adult use, on the heels of adult-use legalization announcements from New York, New Jersey and Virginia. A total of 37 states and the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have approved comprehensive, publicly available medical cannabis programs.
According to YouGov, people’s cannabis preferences vary by region:
- The Northeast is the most likely (64%) to consume cannabis for anxiety/stress relief.
- People in the South and West Coast consume cannabis for social occasions more than the rest of the country.
- The South is more likely (32%) to consume cannabis for intimacy than the rest of the country.
- The Midwest (61%) is consuming edibles and beverages more than the rest of America.
- 74% of Midwestern consumers, and 64% of all cannabis consumers, believe if more people embraced cannabis, the world would be a better place.
As cannabis legalization continues to sweep the U.S, beliefs and behaviors surrounding 420, once considered a “stoner holiday,” are shifting to become much more mainstream and inclusive.
How will America celebrate 420 this year?
- 57% of cannabis consumers view 420 as a national day of rest, relaxation and wellness.
- 50% of people 21-54 will try or will consider trying a new product on 420 this year.
- 60% of young cannabis consumers (21-34) plan to try out a new form of cannabis on 420.
- 57% of cannabis consuming parents with children under 18 plan to try a new form of cannabis on 420.
- 46% of men plan to try a new product on 420, while 25% of men plan to shop deals.
- 20% of women are planning a day of wellness.
- 53% of cannabis consumers plan to celebrate 420 with others this year, either in person or virtually.
“As one of America’s leading retailers of medical and adult-use cannabis products, we are on a mission to normalize and professionalize the shopping experience so consumers feel comfortable and confident adding cannabis to their everyday wellness,” said Rivera. “We believe 420 should be a mainstream and inclusive holiday, and this data set shows that people all over America are planning to embrace it in new ways this year.”
With 32 dispensaries across seven states including Illinois, Arizona, and Massachusetts, Sunnyside offers one of the largest selections of cannabis on the market—including premium flower, vapes, edibles, concentrates, and medicinal products from the most trusted brands in the cannabis industry. The company is offering discounts, special promotions, and door prizes as its locations across the U.S. Please visit Sunnyside.shop for more details.
* As reported by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 2018 .
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operators in the United States. Cresco is built to become the most important company in the cannabis industry by combining the most strategic geographic footprint with one of the leading distribution platforms in North America. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach to cannabis, Cresco’s house of brands is designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and includes some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, Remedi, High Supply, Cresco Reserve, Good News, Wonder Wellness Co., FloraCal and Mindy’s Chef Led Artisanal Edibles created by James Beard Award-winning chef Mindy Segal. Sunnyside, Cresco’s national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer designed to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco provides the industry’s first national comprehensive Social Equity and Educational Development (SEED) program designed to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work in and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘could,’ ‘would,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘projects,’ ‘predicts,’ ‘potential’ or ‘continue’ or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company’s forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 expected to be filed on March 26, 2021, and other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco Labs’ shares, nor as to the Company’s financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company’s forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005460/en/
Media:
Jason Erkes, Cresco Labs
Chief Communications Officer
press@crescolabs.com
Investors:
Jake Graves, Cresco Labs
Manager, Investor Relations
investors@crescolabs.com
For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
TerrAscend Doubles Dispensary Footprint in Pennsylvania Through Acquisition of Keystone Canna Remedies
Acquires Three Operating Dispensaries in Northeast Pennsylvania
Purchase price represents a mid-single digit multiple of KCR’s expected 2021 EBITDA
TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (CSE:TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GuadCo, LLC and KCR Holdings LLC (collectively “KCR”) for an implied enterprise value of US$70 million (the “transaction”). Upon close, the transaction will add three retail dispensaries located in Bethlehem Allentown and Stroudsburg to complement the Company’s existing retail footprint in Southeastern Pennsylvania .
As an operator of three well managed dispensaries in the Northeast region of Pennsylvania , KCR expands TerrAscend’s retail footprint, diversifies the Company’s customer base and enhances margins through deeper vertical integration. The transaction will be immediately accretive upon closing, which is expected to occur in the second quarter, subject to customary regulatory approvals.
“The Pennsylvania medical cannabis market is a key focus for the Company,” said Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. “This transaction doubles our owned footprint to six dispensaries in the state and provides patients in Pennsylvania’s Northeast region access to TerrAscend’s outstanding products, service, and support. This expanded retail footprint further solidifies our position as the leading branded cultivator and manufacturer in Pennsylvania .”
Transaction Details
TerrAscend currently owns 10% of KCR and will acquire the remaining 90% of the equity for total consideration of $63 million , comprised of $36 million in stock, $20.25 million in cash and a $6.75 million note. The purchase price is expected to represent a mid-single digit multiple of KCR’s 2021 EBITDA.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , and California in addition to operating as a licensed producer in Canada . TerrAscend operates an award-winning chain of Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts. TerrAscend’s best-in-class cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use market. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future revenue and profits. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.
Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in the Company’s most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States
Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.
While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend’s operations and financial performance.
SOURCE TerrAscend
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/20/c8191.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
Curaleaf to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after market close on May 10, 2021 .
Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company’s operational and financial highlights.
|
Event:
|
Curaleaf First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
|
Date:
|
Monday, May 10, 2021
|
Time:
|
5:00 p.m. ET
|
Live Call:
|
+1-888-317-6003 (U.S.), +1-866-284-3684 (Canada) or +1-412-317-6061 (Int’l)
|
Passcode:
|
6935525
|
Webcast:
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 17, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), +1-855-669-9658 ( Canada ) or +1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay pin number: 10155488.
About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf”) is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 105 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 4,600 team members. Curaleaf International, is the largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .
Investor Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Carlos Madrazo , SVP IR & Capital Markets
IR@curaleaf.com
Media Contact:
Tracy Brady , VP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-and-operational-results-301271920.html
SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia