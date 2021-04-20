Lyfted Farms Celebrates 4/20 with $100k Initial Order into 14 New STIIIZY Retail Locations

TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (“TransCanna” or the “Company”) subsidiary Lyfted Farms has much to commemorate this 420 (April 20th) known as the international day of celebration and celebratory consumption of cannabis.

The Company fulfilled an impressive $100k initial order of 25 pounds of premium indoor exotic cannabis flower and concentrates that hit the shelves of 14 famed STIIIZY retail locations throughout California last week, just ahead of the biggest day in cannabis counterculture.

STIIIZY retail stores are renown in the industry for their experiential, state-of-the-art immersive experiences such as art gallery quality exhibits, LED light tunnels featuring immersive projected imagery and scenes, and observation windows into real-time grow house cultivation giving participants the complete seed-to-sale experience.

“Penetrating the STIIIZY ecosystem is a huge win for Lyfted Farms – enabling us to better reach and expand our consumer base in a pivotal new way,” said Shaun Serpa, Director of Marketing for Lyfted Farms. “This next level of customer reach and more mainstream exposure is a great “coming of age” milestone for us.”

Lyfted Farms product is now available in STIIIZY stores in San Francisco, Modesto, Los Angeles, Rancho Mirage, Davis, and Alameda.

Strains and products delivered to STIIIZY include: Vice Channel Star “The Donkmaster” Sage Thomas’ 3.5gr Heads Up Pro Tree; Taste Deez Treatz Founder AG Cubano 3.5gr Fidel OG, and Maracuja; Fresca- Off The Couch; and Lyfted Farms/Summit Boys- 1gr Mobert X Unicorn Poop Caviar Badder, and the Leafly award winner Nump’s Garlic Noodles.

Lyfted Farm’s brand association with STIIIZY bolsters its caché in the industry as an authentic brand with a loyal consumer bond and solid ‘street credentials.’

Like Lyfted, STIIIZY has stayed true to its honest, grass-roots commitment to cannabis lifestyle and culture since its inception. California-based STIIIZY exploded onto the scene in 2017 gaining instant popularity with their eponymous vape pen among cannabis enthusiasts and skate boarders. In addition to its premium product, experiential retail locations and extreme consumer popularity, STIIIZY leads the charge in good corporate citizenship, promoting minority own businesses, ensuring diversity across its brand, and donating partial sales proceeds to U.S. Military Veteran affairs, homelessness, and social equity.

“The addition of STIIIZY stores and greater SoCal market penetration ties in perfectly with the expansion and increased output of our Daly facility,” said Mr. Serpa. “This revenue growth and increased consumer exposure is all part of our consumer-connected strategy and our lifelong focus on serving and celebrating cannabis culture and cannabis enthusiasts.”

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna‘s wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California’s authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Bob Blink, CEO

Corporate Communications:
investor@transcanna.com
604-200-8853

For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding production increases and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the completion of the expansion of the Daly Facility, government approval of pro-cannabis policies, greater access to financial services and increased cultivation capacity, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include unexpected increases in operating costs, a continued strain on farmers due to fires and the Coronavirus pandemic and competition from other retailers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this release are made as of the date of this release and are included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

