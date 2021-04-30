Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Love Hemp announces that the Company has 699,088,046 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue (“Ordinary Shares”), each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 699,088,046 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules

For further information please contact:

Andrew Male

Chairman & Director

+44 (0) 7926 397 675

andrew@lovehempgroup.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

ma@peterhousecap.com

af@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR

Tim Blythe

Alice McLaren

Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell

+44 (0) 207 138 3205

lovehemp@blytheweigh.com

Financial Advisor

Rupert Fane

H&P Advisory Limited

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500

rf@hannam.partners

