Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Re-Signing of Kamaru Usman as Brand Ambassador
Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the UK’s leading CBD and hemp product supplier, is pleased to announce that it has once again teamed up with the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (“UFC”) current Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, as a brand ambassador for a further year
Love Hemp Group has been working closely with Usman for the last several years to help promote its premium CBD and hemp products and to provide Kamaru Usman with products that will aid recovery and performance.
This announcement comes after Love Hemp announced an exclusive five year, multi-million-dollar global partnership agreement with the UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world.
Tony Calamita, CEO of Love Hemp Group, commented: “We are pleased to continue our work with Kamaru Usman, a well-respected and incredibly successful athlete. Love Hemp is committed to expanding its global presence and this partnership, along with the UFC sponsorship agreement, are important steps in facilitating this roll out.”
About Love Hemp Group
The Company, previously World High Life Plc, was incorporated on 30 January 2019 as an Investment Vehicle. Originally intended to identify opportunities in the CBD and Medicinal Cannabis space, it quickly acquired Love Hemp Ltd., the UK’s most recognisable CBD brand. The listed company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group PLC as part of its evolving strategy to purely focus on supporting the “best in class” CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.
Love Hemp produces and supplies more than 40 product lines, comprising of oils, sprays and tinctures and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 2,000 stores in the UK, including leading retailers such as Sainsbury’s, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.
Love Hemp Group PLC
VIDEO - Fund Manager: MSOs’ Great Results Don’t Match Stock Performance
US-based multi-state operators (MSOs) performed well during Q1, but one fund manager believes that hasn’t been reflected in their share prices.
The Investing News Network (INN) caught up with Dan Ahrens, chief operating officer and portfolio manager at AdvisorShares, to discuss the most recent operating period in the cannabis sector.
Ahrens is a big supporter of the US cannabis investment story, and follows the sector daily thanks to his role as manager of the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (ARCA:YOLO) and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS).
“We’ve seen the Canadian (licensed producers) be really hot stock performance-wise, outpacing the US (MSOs), and I’ll say it’s rather nonsensical to me,” said Ahrens.
The exchange-traded fund manager has long been a proponent of US operators, which he believes are superior compared to the big-name Canadian cannabis companies out there.
In his eyes, investors are still failing to grasp the upside attached to US names.
From Q4 2020 to Q1 2021 Ahrens has been surprised to see Canadian producers outperform US MSOs in the stock market. “I don’t think it makes sense and I don’t think it’s going to last,” he said.
Ahrens saw optimism about US federal legalization rise in the wake of Joe Biden becoming president and the Democrats winning the Senate. But he believes the market should be prepared for any formal federal policy changes for cannabis to take time.
“People are learning the hard way that politicians have to be politicians … I never felt we were going to have any kind of nationwide legalization,” he told INN.
Last year, Ahrens published a book called “Investing in Cannabis: The Next Great Investment Opportunity.” It covers the ways cannabis investments have taken over in the stock market.
Watch the interview above for more information about cannabis investing from Ahrens.
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Aion Therapeutic’s Proprietary Mushroom Preparations Shown Effective in Killing Breast Cancer Cells
Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) (” Aion Therapeutic ” or the ” Company “) announced today that its proprietary and patented combinatorial mushroom preparations AION F7 and AION F8 (collectively, the ” Aion Mushroom Preparations ” or ” Preparations “) showed high efficacy in killing HER2+ breast cancer cells, ER+PR+ breast cancer cells, and triple-negative breast cancer cells by direct cytotoxicity.
As shown in recently completed third-party independent and carefully controlled 3D-spheroid cell culture studies performed at BIOENSIS laboratories, these cytotoxicity studies demonstrated direct killing of the breast cancer cells by the Aion Mushroom Preparations, which suggests such preparations may be effective in treating HER2+ breast cancer, ER+/PR+ breast cancer, and the very difficult to treat triple-negative breast cancer, with each of these types of breast cancers tested independently.
In separate independent studies at BIOENSIS laboratories using the Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity (ADCC) assay and the Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis (ADCP) assay, the Aion Mushroom Preparations also demonstrated enhanced cell killing of HER2+ breast cancer cells via stimulation of the immune system. The Preparations showed similar effectiveness as trastuzumab, a monoclonal antibody treatment sold under the brand name Herceptin, manufactured by Roche and is a US FDA approved medication useful for treating HER2+ breast cancer that is either early-stage or advanced-stage/metastatic. Herceptin (trastuzumab) is the leading breast cancer drug with annual global sales of around $7 billion . 1 Other FDA approved biosimilar trastuzumab products include: Trazimera (Pfizer), Kanjinti (Amgen), Ontruzant (Merck), Herzuma (Teva), and Ogivri (Mylan). When Aion Mushroom Preparations were combined with Trastuzumab, there was a greater than 60% increase in the killing of HER2+ breast cancer cells when compared to Trastuzumab used alone.
Based on these results, Dr. Herbert A. Fritsche , Chief Science Officer of Aion Therapeutic and former Professor and Director of Clinical Chemistry at the University of Texas , MD Anderson Cancer Center, stated, “The extremely exciting results obtained from these independent 3D cell culture studies suggests that when appropriate Aion Mushroom Preparations are used together, they may offer a dual approach to the killing of HER2+ breast cancer cells through two separate and distinct pathways (direct cytotoxicity and antibody dependent cytotoxicity). The significant improvement in cancer cell cytotoxicity that was observed when the Preparations were combined with Trastuzumab warrants immediate further investigation in breast cancer patients.” Dr. Fritsche continued, “We look forward to the next step of initiating clinical trials of the Aion Mushroom Preparations with and without Herceptin (and other trastuzumab biosimilars) for the treatment of HER2+ breast cancer patients as well as the Aion Mushroom Preparations alone in ER+/PR+ breast cancer and triple-negative breast cancer patients.”
“Each year more than 1.6 million new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed globally, making it the most common cancer among women, and more than 500,000 women will die of the disease,” said Graham Simmonds , Executive Vice Chair and CEO of Aion Therapeutic. He added, “We are excited that these Aion Mushroom Preparations that have shown very encouraging initial test results will be developed to be transformative in how women are treated globally.”
About BIOENSIS
BIOENSIS is the solution of choice of predictive pharmacology needs led by a scientific team with more than 40 years of combined experience in preclinical pharmacology, BIOENSIS is the premiere innovator of 3D pharmacology technologies that more accurately recapitulate the microenvironment of human tissues and tumors. Their cutting-edge technology has been validated and optimized in more than 130+ cell lines and primary tissues, and their flexible technology enables assay customization and optimization for additional cell lines and organ tissues. They have a demonstrated track record of unparalleled commitment to and collaboration with customers to achieve their predictive pharmacology objectives.
About Aion Therapeutic Inc.
Aion Therapeutic Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AI Pharmaceuticals Jamaica Limited, is in the business of research and development, treatment, data mining and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (machine learning) techniques, focused on the development of combinatorial pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals utilizing compounds from cannabis (cannabinoids), psychedelic mushrooms (psilocybin), fungi (edible mushroom), natural psychedelic formulations (Ayahuasca), and other medicinal plants in a legal environment for this type of discovery. In addition, Aion Therapeutic is creating a strong international intellectual property portfolio related to its discoveries.
Nextleaf Solutions Onboards New Partner and Delivers Initial Bulk CBD Order
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) (“Nextleaf”, “OILS”, or the “Company”) , the world’s most innovative cannabis processor, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd. (“Nextleaf Labs” or “Labs”) has completed an inaugural bulk CBD distillate delivery to a U.S.-listed, Canadian-based global cannabis company. The Company anticipates similar orders on an ongoing basis.
Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCVOJPYFDAI
While the Canadian cannabis sector continues to mature as the world’s largest federally legal cannabis jurisdiction, the global demand and acceptance of CBD-based products continues to increase. In December 2020, Israel signed a regulatory amendment permitting the use of CBD in cosmetics and food products, and in February 2021 plant-derived CBD was added as a legal ingredient in cosmetics by a key market regulator for trade in the European Union. According to New Frontier Data, U.S. consumer spending on CBD reached $3.8 billion USD in 2020 and the demand is expected to reach as high as $8 billion USD by 2025. In a separate report from New Frontier Data titled “2021 U.S. Cannabis Consumer Evolution: Archetypes, Preferences, and Behaviors,” 54% of consumers say they have tried a CBD-only product in 2021, compared to 33% in 2018.
“Amidst the global acceptance of CBD as a therapeutic drug, Health Canada has begun the process of reviewing CBD and regulating it differently than THC,” said Paul Pedersen, CEO of Nextleaf Solutions. “Based on this, we believe the CBD market in Canada is at a fraction of its potential, particularly if CBD products are made available in your local grocers, gas stations, and other traditional points of retail, once the review is complete. We plan on our CBD segment being a major revenue source for Nextleaf thanks to the competitive advantage of our technology and our ability to produce high purity CBD oils at a low cost per molecule. Completing and delivering the first order with a premium partner is a major milestone for OILS. Working with a partner of this magnitude is further validation of our technology and we are ecstatic to power their CBD-focused brands with OILS’ high purity, low-cost CBD ingredients,” said Pedersen. “We believe this is the beginning of a long-term relationship and we look forward to updating our stakeholders and the broader market as we progress.”
About Nextleaf®
Nextleaf is an innovative cannabis processor that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd, a licensed processor, the Company is a low-cost producer of cannabis distillate and private label THC & CBD oils. Nextleaf’s proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. The Company owns 13 U.S. patents and has been issued over 70 patents globally. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company’s patent pending RAPID Emulsion Technology by OILS™ powers differentiated ingestible cannabis products.
Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
www.nextleafsolutions.com
Canopy Growth Signs U.S. Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits for CBD Beverage Portfolio
The Company Will Tap into Southern Glazer’s Established Distribution Network to Bring Quatreau, its CBD-Infused Sparkling Water, to U.S. Retailers
Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, CBD and vaporization device company, today announced Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”), the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, as the distribution partner for its U.S. portfolio of CBD-infused beverages. This partnership announcement follows the recent launch of Quatreau Canopy’s first line of CBD-infused beverages sold in the U.S market.
“Through this groundbreaking partnership, we will leverage Southern Glazer’s established distribution network to bring our CBD beverage portfolio to retailers and consumers across the U.S. market,” said Julious Grant , Chief Commercial Officer, Canopy Growth. “The leadership team at Southern Glazer’s shares our values, priorities, and future-forward view of the category. Together, we are committed to creating an immediate strategic route to market for Canopy’s premium CBD beverages.”
Southern Glazer’s will distribute Canopy Growth’s CBD beverages, beginning with its CBD-infused sparkling water brand Quatreau™, across seven states, with additional states in the months to come. Southern Glazer’s will be selling Quatreau™ through its existing commercial infrastructure, including its industry-leading Proof ® e-commerce platform at sgproof.com . Canopy Growth is one of the first U.S. CBD beverage producers to access the nationwide network of a large-scale alcohol distributor to reach consumers across the U.S. at mainstream retail stores. The agreement also showcases the benefits of the company’s strategic relationship with Constellation Brands, the global beverage leader.
“This agreement reinforces our consumer-focused approach to identifying emerging growth areas where we can add value for our customers,” said David Chaplin , Chief Growth Officer, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “There is strong consumer interest in the CBD-infused beverage category and our distribution network is uniquely positioned to deliver the most efficient and effective route-to-market for CBD suppliers and retail customers. We’re proud to align with Canopy Growth, a company well-positioned to lead this product category with a portfolio of premium, highly desirable consumer brands.”
“Innovation in the beverage industry like we are seeing from Canopy Growth brings new energy to the marketplace and increases the level of consumer interest in all our products,” added John Wittig , Chief Commercial Officer, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “We are excited to be adding Quatreau as the first CBD-infused beverage in our portfolio.”
Quatreau sparkling water contains 20 mg of premium, U.S. grown hemp-based CBD, in four refreshing flavors: Cucumber + Mint, Passion Fruit + Guava, Blueberry + Acai, and Ginger + Lime. With an MSRP of $3.99 per 12-ounce can, Quatreau is a functional zero-sugar drink that delivers a natural, low calorie beverage alternative. The stateside launch follows the successful 2020 rollout of Quatreau in Canada , where it is now the top-selling ready-to-drink CBD beverage.
For more information about Canopy Growth, visit www.canopygrowth.com .
About Canopy Growth Corporation
Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, soft gel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its color-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .
About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits
Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Canada . Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com . Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers .
Canbud’s Subsidiary Empathy Plant Co. Announces Woman’s Daily Vegan Multivitamin
Canbud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) (“Canbud” or the “Corporation”) announces its subsidiary Empathy Plant Co. has completed the full development of its vegan multivitamin formula exclusively for women.
Unique Vegan Women’s Multi-Vitamin with 100% Compostable Packaging
To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7448/81051_95aa98db045cb95d_001full.jpg
This formula was developed to provide the market with a daily female specific multivitamin offering in 100% compostable packaging. The multivitamin will work synergistically with Empathy Plant Co’s. Green Energy and Complete Plant Protein products and will be sold as a plant-based health system. It will be available in vegetable capsules and will provide the following benefits:
1. Promotes overall health
2. Supports hormone balance
3. Supports hair, skin, and nail health
4. Supports metabolism
5. Increased energy
6. Immune function
7. Bone health
8. Eye health
9. Muscle function
10. Source of antioxidants
Canbud’s CEO, Steve Singh, comments: “We continue to add products that support our health and wellness theme. As we near commercialization I’m very excited to see our innovation pipeline strengthen and believe it will give us a great competitive advantage in a highly coveted consumer demographic.”
The time of market release will be announced at a further date once production timelines are finalized.
About Canbud Distribution Corporation
Canbud Distribution Corporation is a science and technology health and wellness company that encompasses plant based, psychedelic pharmaceutical and non-psychedelic nutraceutical, and hemp cannabinoids (CBD) verticals.
