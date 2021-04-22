Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Re-Signing of Kamaru Usman as Brand Ambassador

Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the UK’s leading CBD and hemp product supplier, is pleased to announce that it has once again teamed up with the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (“UFC”) current Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, as a brand ambassador for a further year

Love Hemp Group has been working closely with Usman for the last several years to help promote its premium CBD and hemp products and to provide Kamaru Usman with products that will aid recovery and performance.

This announcement comes after Love Hemp announced an exclusive five year, multi-million-dollar global partnership agreement with the UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world.

Tony Calamita, CEO of Love Hemp Group, commented: “We are pleased to continue our work with Kamaru Usman, a well-respected and incredibly successful athlete. Love Hemp is committed to expanding its global presence and this partnership, along with the UFC sponsorship agreement, are important steps in facilitating this roll out.”

For further information please contact:

Andrew Male
Chairman & Director
+44 (0) 7926 397 675
andrew@lovehempgroup.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein
Peterhouse Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
ma@peterhousecap.com
af@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR
Tim Blythe
Alice McLaren
Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
+44 (0) 207 138 3205
lovehemp@blytheweigh.com

Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited
+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
rf@hannam.partners

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.lovehempgroup.com
www.worldhighlife.uk

About Love Hemp Group
The Company, previously World High Life Plc, was incorporated on 30 January 2019 as an Investment Vehicle. Originally intended to identify opportunities in the CBD and Medicinal Cannabis space, it quickly acquired Love Hemp Ltd., the UK’s most recognisable CBD brand. The listed company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group PLC as part of its evolving strategy to purely focus on supporting the “best in class” CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Love Hemp produces and supplies more than 40 product lines, comprising of oils, sprays and tinctures and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 2,000 stores in the UK, including leading retailers such as Sainsbury’s, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641692/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Re-Signing-of-Kamaru-Usman-as-Brand-Ambassador

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Love Hemp Group PLC

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Love Hemp Group PLC using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

VIDEO - Fund Manager: MSOs’ Great Results Don’t Match Stock Performance

US-based multi-state operators (MSOs) performed well during Q1, but one fund manager believes that hasn’t been reflected in their share prices.

Keep reading... Show less

Aion Therapeutic’s Proprietary Mushroom Preparations Shown Effective in Killing Breast Cancer Cells

 Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) (” Aion Therapeutic ” or the ” Company “) announced today that its proprietary and patented combinatorial mushroom preparations AION F7 and AION F8 (collectively, the ” Aion Mushroom Preparations ” or ” Preparations “) showed high efficacy in killing HER2+ breast cancer cells, ER+PR+ breast cancer cells, and triple-negative breast cancer cells by direct cytotoxicity.

Keep reading... Show less

Nextleaf Solutions Onboards New Partner and Delivers Initial Bulk CBD Order

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) (“Nextleaf”, “OILS”, or the “Company”) , the world’s most innovative cannabis processor, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd. (“Nextleaf Labs” or “Labs”) has completed an inaugural bulk CBD distillate delivery to a U.S.-listed, Canadian-based global cannabis company. The Company anticipates similar orders on an ongoing basis.

Keep reading... Show less

Canopy Growth Signs U.S. Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits for CBD Beverage Portfolio

The Company Will Tap into Southern Glazer’s Established Distribution Network to Bring Quatreau, its CBD-Infused Sparkling Water, to U.S. Retailers

 Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, CBD and vaporization device company, today announced Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”), the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, as the distribution partner for its U.S. portfolio of CBD-infused beverages. This partnership announcement follows the recent launch of Quatreau Canopy’s first line of CBD-infused beverages sold in the U.S market.

Keep reading... Show less

Canbud’s Subsidiary Empathy Plant Co. Announces Woman’s Daily Vegan Multivitamin

 Canbud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) (“Canbud” or the “Corporation”) announces its subsidiary Empathy Plant Co. has completed the full development of its vegan multivitamin formula exclusively for women.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7448/81051_95aa98db045cb95d_001.jpg
Unique Vegan Women’s Multi-Vitamin with 100% Compostable Packaging

Keep reading... Show less