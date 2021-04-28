Lobe Sciences Enters into LOI with Core One Labs to Form a Joint Venture for the Clinical Development of Biosynthetic Psilocybin
Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated April 27, 2021 (the “Agreement”) with Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL) (“Core One Labs”) to pursue the formation of a joint venture involving the development, regulatory approval and marketing of biosynthetic psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds (the “Joint Venture”).
“Lobe is pleased to pursue a partnership with Core One Labs, as we continue our business expansion efforts within the rapidly growing psilocybin and psychedelics space,” said Philip Young, CEO of Lobe. “A joint venture is the logical next step for us as it has the potential to provide cGMP grade psilocybin for use in clinical studies we plan to initiate in the future.”
The Agreement proposes that Core One Labs would develop and manage the cGMP production and delivery of biosynthetic psilocybin and Lobe would be responsible for the clinical development, and commercialization of the product(s). Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. (“Vocan“), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Core One Labs, would produce the biosynthetic psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds to be used. Vocan has identified a patentable method of producing psilocybin, the active ingredient in psychotropic mushrooms.
The structure and terms of the Joint Venture remains subject to negotiation between the parties. The Joint Venture is subject to a number of other conditions, including but not limited to, legal and regulatory due diligence by the parties, negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement“) with binding terms and conditions for the Joint Venture, including, but not limited to, customary representations and warranties, royalty structure for payments by Core One Labs for product sales initiated by Lobe, the price of biosynthetic psilocybin to Lobe, the production schedule of Core One Labs and the timeframe for product order fulfillment and delivery, which shall supersede the Agreement and receipt of applicable corporate and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the Joint Venture will be completed as proposed herein or at all.
About Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.
THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the proposed Joint Venture with Core One Labs and products expected to be developed, approved and commercialized, statements regarding research and development using psychedelic compounds, the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, the initiation of future clinical trials, and business expansion initiatives, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including that the expected benefits to be derived from the proposed joint venture with Core One Labs may not materialize as expected, including that the Joint Venture may be unsuccessful in developing, obtaining regulatory approval and commercializing any products and/or the risk that the Company may not realize a return on its investment in the Joint Venture, changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company’s drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; the completion of a Definitive Agreement, that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company’s corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.
Cronos Group Inc. to Hold Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.
Due to the continued public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, Cronos Group will be conducting the meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the 2021 Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including a chance to ask questions and vote.
The Company’s proxy statement describing the formal business to be conducted at the meeting and containing detailed instructions about how to participate in the meeting is available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/financial-information/annual-meeting .
Access Information
Date: Friday, June 25, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT
Live Audio Webcast Online at: https://web.lumiagm.com/226761154
Password: cronos2021
Replay
A replay of the Annual Meeting will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website ( https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations ) starting about 24 hours after the meeting is finished.
About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group’s portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS ™, a global wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE ™ and Spinach ™, and three hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones ™, Happy Dance ™ and PEACE+ ™. For more information about Cronos Group and its brands, please visit: www.thecronosgroup.com
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward‐looking information” or “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward‐looking Statements. In some cases, Forward‐looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward‐looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward‐looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results and results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward‐looking Statements. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar , respectively. Any Forward‐looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward‐ looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward‐looking Statement.
Entheos Capital Corp. (the “Company”), announces that further to its press release dated April 19, 2021, the Company has now completed its non-brokered private placement (the “Financing“) of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts“) issuing an aggregate of 4,000,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.25 per Subscription Receipt generating gross proceeds of $1,000,000. The completion of the Financing satisfies a key condition precedent to the completion of the Company’s proposed reverse takeover transaction (the “Transaction“) with the BC Bud Corporation (“BCBC“) (see press releases dated February 11, 2021 and April 19, 2021).
As previously disclosed, the Subscription Receipts will automatically convert immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction into one unit (a “Unit“). Each Unit will consist of one common share, (a “Share“) and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 24 months, one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.50. Each Warrant is subject to accelerated expiry provisions whereby, if the closing price of the Company’s common shares exceeds $0.75 per share for a period of ten consecutive trading days, at the Company’s election, provided that applicable resale restrictions have lapsed, the 24 month period within which the Warrants are exercisable will be reduced and the holders of the Warrants will be entitled to exercise their Warrants for a period of 30 days commencing on the day the Company provides notice of same.
The proceeds of the Financing (the “Escrowed Funds“) are currently being held in escrow with the Company pending the completion of the Transaction and the delisting of the Company’s shares from the TSX Venture Exchange and listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) (collectively, the “Escrow Release Conditions“) on or before September 30, 2021, except as may be extended in accordance with the terms of the Subscription Receipts.
The Subscription Receipts are subject to a hold period expiring on August 27, 2021.
No finder’s fees were paid in respect of the Private Placement. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be utilized to fund the costs associated with the Transaction, general corporate and working capital and to fund BCBC’s business development, all as will be more particularly set forth in the Company’s meeting materials related to the Transaction.
Trading Halt
The common shares of the Company continue to be halted from trading, and trading is expected to remain halted pending completion of the Transaction. The Company does not expect trading to recommence on the TSX Venture Exchange.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain “forward looking statements” including, for example, statements relating to the completion of the Transaction and Private Placement and the Resulting Issuer’s anticipated share capital. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the Company’s ability to complete the Transaction and Private Placement, the state of the capital markets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of the Resulting Issuer to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the cannabis industry, and the ability of the Resulting Issuer to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to the Company as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including stock exchange acceptance and majority of the minority Shareholder approval. The Transaction cannot close until the required Shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Information Circular and Listing Statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
Lobe Sciences Enters into Joint Venture with Virtual Psychedelics Incorporated to Develop Multi-Sensory Pods for Clinical Psychedelic Use
Development of Krysalis(TM) Therapeutic Pod to Deliver Headset-free Virtual Experience with Biometric Monitoring
Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement dated April 26th, 2021 with Virtual Psychedelics Incorporated (“VPI”) and certain industry-leading pioneers, including Hollywood director Brett Leonard and researcher and USC professor Dr. Skip Rizzo, with respect to the joint design, development and commercialization of a new psychedelicvirtual experience (“VX”) pod (the “KrysalisTM Pod”). The KrysalisTM Pod will be designed to be powered by a custom tech stack incorporating advanced display technology and state-of-the-art bio-monitoring with the goal of improving psychedelic therapy by optimizing set, setting and the overall experience for clinical and other uses. The KrysalisTM Pod will be designed as a headset-free, virtual experience that uses multi-sensory stimulation to create an application that can offer treatment options for cognitive, psychological, motor and functional impairments across a wide range of clinical health conditions.
Philip Young, CEO and director of Lobe, commented: “Lobe is extremely pleased to partner with industry veterans such as Brett Leonard and Dr. Skip Rizzo, to be at the forefront of psychedelic research, development and treatment. We believe this technology will be able to assist those suffering from depression, PTSD and other mental health issues. The KrysalisTM Pod is being designed as a therapeutic system capable of delivering an easy, immersive media experience, while simultaneously collecting critical biometric data in a safe and monitored environment.”
Dr. Albert “Skip” Rizzo
Dr. Skip Rizzo’s work in clinical virtual reality (“VR”) has been used over the last 20 years for treating veterans with PTSD, assessing children with ADHD, and for reducing social anxiety in persons on the autism spectrum. Dr. Rizzo is the author of over 300 peer-reviewed publications and has been the winner of 30 awards and distinctions, largely in the space of VR for mental health. Dr. Rizzo is a research professor at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, Department of Psychology and Behavioral Sciences and Director for Medical Virtual Reality at the Institute for Creative Technologies. Further information about Dr. Rizzo is available at https://ict.usc.edu/profile/albert-skip-rizzo/.
Brett Leonard
Hollywood director Brett Leonard is a thought-leader and sought-after speaker in the VR industry, and is credited with helping to popularize VR in the early 1990s through sci-fi classics like Lawnmower Man and Virtuosity. Brett was named by the Producer’s Guild of America as one of its “Digital 25” (among other digital media leaders including James Cameron, Ridley Scott and Mark Zuckerberg), which recognizes the contributions of leading visionaries, innovators and producers to the advancement of storytelling through digital media. Brett has remained on the forward-edge of virtual cinematic storytelling with his new VX World-Building/Transmedia production shop, Studio Lightship, co-founded with social network/transmedia pioneer Josh Shore.
Terms of the Agreement
The joint venture will be operated under a company to be owned 50% by Lobe and 50% by VPI and expected to be called Krysalis VX Corp. (“Krysalis VX“), or such other name as may be agreed by the parties. Krysalis VX will be operated by an experienced management team comprised of Josh Shore (Chief Executive Officer) and the other principals of VPI, namely Brett Leonard, Dr. Albert (Skip) Rizzo and William Alfonso (together, the “VPI Principals“).
Under the terms of the agreement pursuant to which Krysalis VX will be governed, Lobe and VPI will have equal rights of representation on the board of Krysalis VX, with VPI and its principals contributing its experienced management expertise, while Lobe will contribute US$250,000 in cash as well as issue 5,000,000 common shares of Lobe, at a deemed price per share of CAD$0.20. The Lobe shares will be sold (subject to applicable hold periods and certain agreed restrictions on sale) in order to generate cash to fund Krysalis VX’ initial business expenditures. Lobe has also committed to providing US$1,500,000 to Krysalis VX pursuant to a secured line of credit, which will only be drawn when the initial funding contributions are expended and after Krysalis VX has detailed plans to file provisional patents relating to the business.
In connection with the agreement, each of the VPI Principals will be granted 150,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants of Lobe, exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.20 per share. Lobe will also issue 500,000 common shares to certain finders in connection with the transaction, at a deemed price of $0.20 per share. All Lobe securities issued or issuable will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance and, as applicable, resale restrictions required under U.S. securities laws.
The securities described in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, “U.S. persons” (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.
About Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.
THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED, AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR, THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, its joint venture with VPI regarding Krysalis VX and the technology expected to be developed and commercialized, including systems, treatments and benefits thereof, statements regarding research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including that the expected benefits to be derived from the joint venture with VPI may not materialize as expected, including that Krysalis VX may be unsuccessful in designing and commercializing the KrysalisTM Pod and/or the risk that the Company may not realize a return on its investment in Krysalis VX; risks relating to changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company’s drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs, therapeutic systems and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company’s corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize as expected, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.
Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Matica subsidiary RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. (“RoyalMax”) DBA West Island Culture, has entered into a supply and packaging agreement with health Canada licence holder Green Gold Canada Inc. (“Green Gold”). Due to increasing demand for RoyalMax cannabis products management has entered in an agreement where Green Gold will provide additional packaging capacity. Further, Green Gold will produce pre-rolled product where RoyalMax will provide the cannabis flower for the finished product.
Matica CEO, Boris Ziger states, “As more provinces come online, additional capacity is quickly becoming a necessity in order to supply the ever increasing demand for our exceptional products.” He goes to say that, “New strains and an increasing product mix mean that expansion is becoming a must.”
Management continues to aggressively expand the Company’s commercial and production footprint to additional Canadian provinces.
About Matica
Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. Matica continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for Matica and RoyalMax, including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award winning chocolatier, Matica and RoyalMax intend on introducing edibles into the RoyalMax product mix.
For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Corporation. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Corporation’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.
This news release contains statements about the Company’s information that may be made available on the S&P Capital IQ Corporation Records Listing Program and the business of Matica that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek Safe Harbor.
