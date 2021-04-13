Khiron Receives Accreditation for UK Medical Cannabis Education and Partners with UK’s Cellen Therapeutics to Improve Clinician Education

  • Company has received UK Continuing Professional Development (“CPD”) accreditation for its global education platform, Khiron Academy
  • UK medical professionals may now earn CPD credits through Khiron’s medical cannabis education program
  • The Company has entered into a strategic partnership with Cellen Therapeutics, a leader in digital healthcare in the UK, to increase patient access via medical cannabis education
  • As a leading international medical cannabis educator, nearly 1,000 medical professionals in Latin America and the United Kingdom have registered for, or completed, Khiron Academy training

 Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) ( Frankfurt : A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe is pleased to announce it has received UK Continuing Professional Development (“CPD”) accreditation for Khiron Academy, the Company’s global medical cannabis education platform.

Additionally, following its accreditation, the Company has entered into a strategic partnership with Cellen Therapeutics, a leader in digital healthcare in the UK and fellow founding member of Project Twenty21, to increase patient access through medical cannabis education initially. Khiron Academy will be made available to prescribers in the UK that have registered with Cellen’s MedCanHub, an emerging education portal. Cellen is market leader, widely recognized for also launching the UK’s first digital pain clinic, Leva.

Tejinder Virk , President of Khiron Europe, commented, “Over the last year, Khiron has seen a direct correlation between physician education and patient access. With Khiron Academy’s CPD accreditation and through our strategic partnership with Cellen Therapeutics, we are positioned to reach a growing number of medical professionals, and in turn, provide patients with greater access to medical cannabis products.”

Eric Bystrom , CEO of Cellen commented, “We are pleased to be joining forces with Khiron on educating prescribing specialists in the UK. Khiron is a clear global leader in medical cannabis education. We share common values in improving patient lives by educating doctors and optimizing the standard of medical care. Our aim is to create a practical guide for responsibly prescribing patients with safe and efficacious medical cannabis products.”

In the UK, Khiron continues to leverage educational materials developed by the Company to train medical professionals in Latin America , along with clinical data from thousands of Khiron patients. In addition to Cellen’s MedCanHub (accessible to medical professionals at https://medcanhub.cellenhealth.com/ ), Khiron Academy is available to members of the Medical Cannabis Clinicians Society (MCCS) and core to the training of prescribing specialists for Project Twenty21, a 20,000-patient observational study backed Drug Science in UK.

To date, the Company has trained nearly 1000 medical professionals in Latin America and the UK. Over the last year, physicians trained by Khiron in Latin America have issued over 13,000 prescriptions, with a compound monthly growth rate of nearly 50%. Khiron Academy will be a platform for sharing the Company’s clinical expertise, in conjunction with clinical data arising from Khiron’s wholly-owned clinics in LatAm.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America , and operational activity in Europe and North America . Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia , Peru , Germany and the United Kingdom , and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico , Germany and Brazil in 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia , with Kuida TM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America , the US and United Kingdom . The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres , together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron’s control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron’s Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Investor Contact:
Paola Ricardo
E: investors@khiron.ca
T: +1 (647) 556-5750

Media Contact:
Peter Leis
Europe Communications Manager
E: pleis.ext@khiron.ca

Khiron Europe:
Tejinder Virk
Europe President
E: tvirk@khiron.ca

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/khiron-receives-accreditation-for-uk-medical-cannabis-education-and-partners-with-uks-cellen-therapeutics-to-improve-clinician-education-301267784.html

SOURCE Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/13/c8076.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Khiron Life Sciences

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Khiron Life Sciences using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

BevCanna’s Naturo Group to Expand TRACE Plant-Based and Alkaline Products into Asia-Pacific Markets

TRACE’s plant-based and alkaline wellness products to expand into key markets of Japan, China and the Philippines

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and consumer products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc . ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announces today its anticipated expansion into the Asia Pacific region, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Naturo Group. After completing a comprehensive market, distribution and partner assessment, the Company intends to initially launch its portfolio of TRACE health and wellness products in the key markets of Japan, China, and the Philippines, through multi-channel distribution outlets including e-commerce, retail, and wholesale.

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Acquires Three West Virginia Dispensary Permits, Solidifying Position in the State

Trulieve acquires dispensary permits from Solevo Wellness West Virginia LLC for $650,000

Trulieve Cannabis Corp . (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States and the largest cannabis company in Florida announced today that it acquired Solevo Wellness West Virginia LLC (“Solevo”) and its three West Virginia dispensary permits for $650,000 . Solevo was awarded two permits in Morgantown and one in Parkersburg in January 2021 as part of the West Virginia application process.

Keep reading... Show less

Better Plant Announces Agreement with Faire Wholesale Marketplace for Jusu Home and Body Products

Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) (“Better Plant”) or (the “Company”) a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products, is pleased to announce that it’s Jusu Home and Body line is now available for purchase on Faire Wholesale Marketplace (“Faire” or “www.faire.com”), an online wholesale marketplace valued at US $2.5 billion. Jusu Home and Body products are currently featured in their “New Arrivals” section.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/80230_8c77c54544bf884c_001.jpg

Keep reading... Show less

Aion Therapeutic Engages KCSA Strategic Communications as Corporate Communications Counsel

 Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) (” Aion Therapeutic ” or the ” Company “) today announced that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications (” KCSA “), a leading New York City -based communications firm.

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), today announced the closing of its previously announced marketed public offering of 5,000,000 subordinate voting shares in the United States and Canada (the “Offering”) at a public offering price of C$50.00 per share ( $39.63 per share after giving effect to the conversion rate published by Bloomberg at 4:30pm ET on April 7, 2021 to convert Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars). In connection with the closing of the Offering, the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 750,000 subordinate voting shares. As a result, the gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Trulieve, were C$287.5 million (or $227.9 million after giving effect to the conversion rate denoted above).

The Offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity, as sole book-running manager, and included Cormark Securities Inc., as co-lead manager, as well as ATB Capital Markets Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital and PI Financial Corp. All of the shares in the Offering were sold by Trulieve. Trulieve intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering primarily to fund Trulieve’s business ‎development and for general working capital purposes‎.

Keep reading... Show less