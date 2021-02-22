Khiron Life Sciences Corp.: Invitation to the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN) will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place on February 25-26, 2021. We invite our shareholder and all interested parties to join us for a full day of networking, dealmaking and discovery. Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https:events.benzinga.comccc-free-registration.

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga’s virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
Paola Ricardo
(647) 556-5750
investors@khiron.ca
https://investors.khiron.ca/corporate-information

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

