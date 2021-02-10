Khiron Announces Expansion of Small-Format Zerenia Clinics in Colombia Following Success of Initial Launch

  • Khiron to launch two additional small-format Zerenia™ clinics in major metropolitan centres outside of Bogota in early March 2021 , following successful launch of the Company’s first small-format clinic in Medellin in December 2020
  • New clinics bring Khiron’s total number of clinics in Colombia to six, expanding regional access throughout the country, where an estimated 6 million people have conditions that may be treated with medical cannabis (Source: IMS Quintiles)
  • In January, eight of every ten patients obtained a paid prescription at the initial Medellin small-format clinic
  • Small-format clinics leverage the Company’s substantial investment in technology, best practices, brand development, and physician training and internship programs, in country of 50 million people
  • With low capital costs, direct-to-patient sales, and medical cannabis insurance coverage, small-format clinics can generate a high return on investment, as well as high patient retention rates

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) ( Frankfurt : A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe today announces that it will launch two additional small-format Zerenia™ clinics in Q1 2021. The new clinics, which follow on the successful launch of the Company’s first small-format clinic in Medellin will be located in high-traffic, medical-hub neighbourhoods in two of Colombia’s largest metropolitan centres outside of Bogota .

The two new small-format Zerenia™ clinics, which are expected to open in early March, will expand Khiron’s network to six clinics, improving regional access to the Company’s clinic services and medical cannabis products for patients across the country.

“Since opening our first small-format Zerenia™ clinic in Medellin in December 2020 , we have seen tremendous patient demand for our products and services. Patient consultations and prescriptions continue to accelerate, with eight of every ten patients now receiving a paid prescription, despite operating in pandemic conditions. Having proven the demand for local physicians and the robust economics associated with small-format clinics, Khiron will continue to expand its regional presence, in Colombia and beyond,” comments Alvaro Torres , Khiron CEO and Director.

Supported by Khiron’s larger clinics licences, the two new Zerenia™ small-format clinics will provide consultations both in person and through the Doctor Zerenia™ telemedicine platform, connecting patients with medical specialists trained in the ethical, safe, and responsible prescription of cannabis-based medications.  Medical cannabis continues to be validated as an effective treatment of pathologies such as chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, depression, headache, epilepsy, and Parkinson’s Disease.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America , and operational activity in Europe and North America . Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia , Peru and the UK, and is positioned to commence sales of medical cannabis in Germany and Brazil in early 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia , with Kuida TM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America , the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres , together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron’s control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron’s Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/khiron-announces-expansion-of-small-format-zerenia-clinics-in-colombia-following-success-of-initial-launch-301225631.html

SOURCE Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/10/c2042.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Khiron Life Sciences

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Khiron Life Sciences using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Khiron Announces Grants of Restricted Share Units

 Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), ( Frankfurt : A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe announces the award of restricted share units (“RSUs”) under the Company’s amended and restated restricted share unit plan approved by shareholders at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 10, 2020 .

Keep reading... Show less

Revive Therapeutics Receives Receipt for Final Short-Form Prospectus for Previously Announced $20 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“ Revive ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE:RVV) (USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated January 20, 2021 and January 21, 2021, the Company has received a receipt for its final short form prospectus filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec, in connection with its previously announced bought deal offering (the ” Offering “) for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,000 through a syndicate of underwriters led by with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. as the co-lead underwriters (together, the ” Underwriters “).

Keep reading... Show less

Canbud Distribution Corp. Commences Psychedelics Operations in Jamaica

Pursuant to our news release of December 7, 2020, Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) ( “Canbud”) is pleased to confirm commencement of psychedelics related activity in Jamaica.

The company is pleased to announce that the property is being prepared for Phase 1 in Westmoreland parish, Jamaica. Construction has started on the psilocybin facility which will allow for cultivation and extraction. The plan is to build modular facilities that enable cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms and extraction in the most cost-efficient manner.

Keep reading... Show less

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces a Major Breakthrough in the Growth of Cannabis TRICHOMES across Multiple Strains in Liquid Media

This milestone is critical for the large-scale production of full-spectrum plant-based cannabis products and cannabinoids in liquid media bioreactors.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) announces that it is now able to consistently grow Trichomes from multiple cannabis plant strains, in liquid media. Furthermore, BioHarvest is the world’s first and only Company to successfully develop the proprietary knowledge required to control the production of cannabis cells in liquid media, and has now developed the unique know-how to optimize the growth performance of these cannabis Trichomes in a predictable and highly efficient manner. Cannabis Trichomes are the “natural factories” that produce the hundreds of distinct cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids in the cannabis plant, and their complex structure creates a major challenge for growing them in liquid media. To date, no other company or academic group has publicly claimed to have successfully grown cannabis Trichomes in liquid media, in such a predictable and highly efficient manner.

Keep reading... Show less

Hill Street Appoints Co-Chief Executive Officers

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (“Hill Street” or the “Company”) announces that it will be restructuring its senior management team and will be appointing current board members, Lori Senecal and Craig Binkley, as interim co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company. The Company anticipates that Mr. Donnelly, will remain with the Company as a board member until its next AGM.

Jack Fraser, Chairman of the Board stated, “On behalf of Hill Street, I would like to thank Terry for his service to the Company. His expertise and dedication have benefitted the Company in countless ways and we wish him the utmost success in his future endeavours.” Adding, that, “We are very excited to welcome Craig and Lori to their expanded roles as Co-CEOs of Hill Street. The extensive knowledge and expertise that Craig and Lori bring at this stage to Hill Street‘s operating team will help guide the Company into the next exciting phase of its development. Craig and Lori have both have been instrumental over the past years as board members and working directly with the management on strategic projects, and their involvement in the daily management of the organization with help continue to drive our strategic plans. Both Craig and Lori will continue as Interim Co-CEOs of Hill Street until we complete our review for a permanent CEO.”

Keep reading... Show less