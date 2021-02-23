Khiron and Tecnologico de Monterrey of Mexico Launch First Internationally Accredited Medical Cannabis Diploma in Latin America

  • International Diploma in Medicinal Cannabis for Latin American doctors to be hosted virtually through Mexico’s TecSalud School of Medicine and Health Sciences (EMCS), beginning February 20, 2021
  • Physicians from Mexico and across Latin America will participate in a fee-based 6-week diploma program
  • Diploma marks a historic advance in medical education around the prescription of medicinal cannabis in Mexico and the Latin America region
  • Mexico emerges as a key player in the global medical cannabis market following the signing of legislation in January 2021
  • Khiron plans to build on the success of its vertically integrated model in Colombia , expanding the Company’s Zerenia medical cannabis clinics across major cities in Mexico

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) ( Frankfurt : A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe today announces the Company has introduced Latin America’s first internationally accredited post graduate medical cannabis program. Hosted in partnership with Mexico’s TecSalud School of Medicine and Health Sciences, this first of its kind program provides essential medical cannabis education to practicing doctors and comes as Khiron plans to roll out its satellite clinic and market awareness strategy in Mexico .

“Our goal is to improve the lives of 1 million patients by 2024, and Mexico is a very important part of that plan. The success of our partnership with Tecnologico de Monterrey allows us to now introduce the first internationally recognized medical cannabis diploma program in Latin America . We are very enthusiastic about our role in the legal medical cannabis market in Mexico and believe that an educated physician community, together with our proven, vertically integrated model, will give us a significant first mover and sustainable advantage in the country,” comments Alvaro Torres , Khiron CEO and director.

The medical diploma will be delivered virtually through the TecSalud School of Medicine and Health Sciences, starting in February 2021 , to provide physicians with the necessary tools for the responsible use and safe prescription of cannabinoids. The program will cover the theoretical and practical basis of medical cannabis, pharmacological properties of cannabinoids, and the international regulatory frameworks for medical cannabis. The diploma course will be delivered through keynotes, expert panels and workshops with international speakers and pioneers in the field of medicinal cannabis. Dr. Fernando Cantú, the Academic Director of the Medical Specialty of Anesthesiology and Clinical Director of the Clinic of Pain and Palliative Care at TecSalud will oversee the program.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America , and operational activity in Europe and North America . Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia , Peru and the UK, and is positioned to commence sales of medical cannabis in Germany and Brazil in early 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia , with Kuida™ now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America , the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres , together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron’s control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron’s Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

