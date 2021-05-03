Green Thumb Industries Enters Virginia Cannabis Market

  • Signs definitive agreement to acquire one of five vertical licenses in Virginia, which includes an operating production facility and retail location
  • Transaction facilitates strategic expansion into the first adult-use market in the Southeast U.S.
  • Expands national cannabis distribution footprint to 13 states

 Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ Dispensaries, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Dharma Pharmaceuticals LLC (“Dharma”), expanding its cannabis distribution network into the Virginia cannabis market (the “Acquisition”).

Dharma was the first operator to provide medical products to Virginia’s patients in 2020 and is strategically positioned to scale in the emerging adult-use market. Virginia became the first Southeastern state in the United States to legalize adult-use cannabis after the Virginia General Assembly approved legislation on April 7, 2021. This follows several post-election legalization initiatives at the state level, including New York in March and New Mexico in April, bringing the total to 17 states and 3 U.S. territories with legal and regulated cannabis programs for adult use, or over 40% of the U.S. population. While Virginia currently allows cannabis access only to qualified medical patients, adult-use sales are expected to commence in January 2024. With a population of nearly 8.5 million, Virginia is expected to generate over $1.5 billion in legal cannabis sales, create significant tax revenue for the Commonwealth and employ thousands of Virginians.

“Change is happening. We are seeing sweeping cannabis reform across the country in favor of expanded access. This momentum has finally reached the first state south of the Mason-Dixon line to ratify adult-use cannabis sales and we are excited to work with the Dharma team in Virginia,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “This industry will create consequential economic opportunities and social change in a part of the country that remains void of legal access to cannabis today. We look forward to serving Virginia’s current medical patients, and future adult-use consumers, while supporting the tremendous positive impact that the legal cannabis industry can have on local communities.”

Mr. Kovler added, “We will continue to execute on our ‘enter, open, scale’ strategy to expand our production capabilities to improve access to Green Thumb’s branded products and retail experiences for both medical patients and consumers across the country.”

Kevin Gibbs, Partner and Head of Operations of Merida Capital Holdings, which is the current majority-equity owner of Dharma, added, “Over the past two years our team has worked hard to introduce the first medical cannabis products to Virginia’s patients. Together with Green Thumb, Dharma’s offering will expand to prepare for the introduction of adult use sales in the first market in the Southeastern United States.”

Upon completion of the Acquisition, Green Thumb will have a presence in 13 markets: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. As one of only five licenses in the Virginia medical cannabis market, Dharma is licensed to grow, process and retail cannabis directly to consumers. The Acquisition includes an existing production facility and retail dispensary located in Abingdon, VA. Green Thumb will also maintain the opportunity to open up to five additional retail locations in the Commonwealth.

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

About Green Thumb Industries :
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 97 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,400 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Jennifer Dooley Briana Chester
Chief Strategy Officer MATTIO Communications
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com gti@mattio.com
310-622-8257 424-465-4419

Source: Green Thumb Industries


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Cultivate

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the “HSR Act”), as amended, in respect to Cresco Labs’ pending acquisition of Cultivate Licensing LLC and BL Real Estate LLC (collectively “Cultivate”)(the “Transaction”). The waiting period expired without the issuance of a so-called “second request” by the United States Department of Justice Antitrust Division (the “DOJ”). The Transaction remains subject to certain closing conditions, including approval from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts which is anticipated to be received in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We look forward to completing the remaining steps required to close the Transaction and are excited to begin our work with the Cultivate team later this year,” said Charles Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. “Upon closing, Cresco Labs will immediately vault to a top 3 share position in Massachusetts, the third $1B+ market where we’ve achieved this status. Once again, we will execute our playbook and demonstrate the growth and leverage that can be achieved by going deeper in strategic states.”

Keep reading... Show less

TerrAscend Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Keystone Canna Remedies

Acquires Three Operating Dispensaries in Northeast Pennsylvania

Purchase Price Represents a Mid-Single Digit Multiple of KCR’s Expected 2021 EBITDA

Keep reading... Show less

New to the Investing News Network

Here at the Investing News Network our mission is twofold: to provide the latest news and quality education by helping you identify investment opportunities in niche markets, and to help leading companies communicate their value to investors.

Connecting investors with opportunities is what we do best. We are proud to present several companies that are new to the Investing News Network.

Below you will find links to educational profiles on leading companies offering opportunities in growth markets such as gold, tech and cannabis.

Please note these profiles are not buy recommendations. There are many factors that you should consider before purchasing stocks. The purpose of these profiles is to present an in-depth value proposition for each company and provide you with the opportunity to easily request more information for your due diligence.

New to the Investing News Network – April 2021

Keep reading... Show less

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Tobacco Firm Expresses Cannabis Interest

The company behind Marlboro cigarettes told the market this week that it has a particular interest in the cannabis industry. 

Meanwhile, a Canadian cannabis company confirmed an entry point for the US market via a stock uplisting on the NASDAQ.

Keep reading... Show less

CSE Presents the Cannabis Investor Series

Four special forums during the month of May will focus on cannabis and investing

The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE” or “the Exchange”) is pleased to announce the launch of the Cannabis Investor Series, a four-episode virtual series that will provide insights into all key facets of the rapidly-evolving cannabis industry. On each Tuesday in May, participants will hear from trailblazing experts and influencers who are shaping the industry and will learn about the exciting investment opportunities emerging as legal cannabis gains increasing acceptance worldwide. More than 70 companies and personalities will be providing insights.

Keep reading... Show less