California Awards TransCanna Rare License to Process Third-Party Cannabis
TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (“TransCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the State of California has awarded its Daly Facility a coveted Processor License.
The License is rare – only 152 of its kind were issued last year, compared to 6,083 Cultivation and Nursery Licenses.
“The Processor License opens up a massive new revenue stream – allowing us to trim, dry, cure, grade, package and label cannabis for third-party growers state-wide,” said Bob Blink, CEO for TransCanna. The vast majority of growers only hold Cultivation Licenses, which allow processing activities solely for cannabis they produce on-site.
“This License is significant because it opens us up to serve 3rd party growers at the earliest stage of the supply chain – raw cannabis flower. Following processing services we can offer them additional services like white labelling, packaging, storage, and wholesaling and distribution to retailers,” said Mr. Blink.
“Coupled with our Distribution License, this Processor License enables us to realize our vision of becoming the largest scale processing and distribution operation in the region,” he said.
The Daly Facility is strategically positioned as a hub between the largest cannabis producing regions in the state to the north and the largest consumer population in the world in the Greater Los Angeles Area to the south.
The new License follows the Company’s recent announcement of the receipt of a $2M construction loan that is funding the construction of 40,000 square feet of cultivation space, a 16,000 square foot distribution and inventory storage, area and a 12,000 square foot processing and packaging facility.
About TransCanna
TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.
TransCanna‘s wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California’s authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Bob Blink, CEO
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
Certain information in this release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding production increases and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the completion of the expansion of the Daly Facility, government approval of pro-cannabis policies, greater access to financial services and increased cultivation capacity, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include unexpected increases in operating costs, a continued strain on farmers due to fires and the Coronavirus pandemic and competition from other retailers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this release are made as of the date of this release and are included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN
TransCanna
Lobe Sciences Enters into LOI with Core One Labs to Form a Joint Venture for the Clinical Development of Biosynthetic Psilocybin
Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated April 27, 2021 (the “Agreement”) with Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL) (“Core One Labs”) to pursue the formation of a joint venture involving the development, regulatory approval and marketing of biosynthetic psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds (the “Joint Venture”).
“Lobe is pleased to pursue a partnership with Core One Labs, as we continue our business expansion efforts within the rapidly growing psilocybin and psychedelics space,” said Philip Young, CEO of Lobe. “A joint venture is the logical next step for us as it has the potential to provide cGMP grade psilocybin for use in clinical studies we plan to initiate in the future.”
The Agreement proposes that Core One Labs would develop and manage the cGMP production and delivery of biosynthetic psilocybin and Lobe would be responsible for the clinical development, and commercialization of the product(s). Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. (“Vocan“), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Core One Labs, would produce the biosynthetic psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds to be used. Vocan has identified a patentable method of producing psilocybin, the active ingredient in psychotropic mushrooms.
The structure and terms of the Joint Venture remains subject to negotiation between the parties. The Joint Venture is subject to a number of other conditions, including but not limited to, legal and regulatory due diligence by the parties, negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement“) with binding terms and conditions for the Joint Venture, including, but not limited to, customary representations and warranties, royalty structure for payments by Core One Labs for product sales initiated by Lobe, the price of biosynthetic psilocybin to Lobe, the production schedule of Core One Labs and the timeframe for product order fulfillment and delivery, which shall supersede the Agreement and receipt of applicable corporate and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the Joint Venture will be completed as proposed herein or at all.
About Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.
THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the proposed Joint Venture with Core One Labs and products expected to be developed, approved and commercialized, statements regarding research and development using psychedelic compounds, the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, the initiation of future clinical trials, and business expansion initiatives, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including that the expected benefits to be derived from the proposed joint venture with Core One Labs may not materialize as expected, including that the Joint Venture may be unsuccessful in developing, obtaining regulatory approval and commercializing any products and/or the risk that the Company may not realize a return on its investment in the Joint Venture, changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company’s drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; the completion of a Definitive Agreement, that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company’s corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.
Lobe Sciences
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Financing
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “ Company ” or “ Ayurcann ”) a Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce the closing of its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the “ Financing ”) first announced on April 12, 2021.
The Financing consisted of 3,189,585 units (the “ Units ”) at a price of $0.189 per Unit for total aggregate gross proceeds of $602,831.72. Each Unit consisted of a common share in the capital of the Company (the “ Common Share ”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (the “ Warrant ”), with each full Warrant entitling its holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.38 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.
The Company paid cash finder’s fee commissions of $1,467.00 and issued 7,761 finder’s warrants (the “ Finder’s Warrant ”) in connection with the Financing. Each Finder’s Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.38 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.
The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Financing for their Pickering facility Phase 2 expansion, which, when such expansion is complete, is estimated to increase the Company’s annual production capacity and manufacturing capabilities.
About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:
Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company’s expansion plans and future production capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain regulatory approval, ability to increase production at the Company’s facilities, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, Further, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that may adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition and/or results of operations. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.
Cronos Group Inc. to Hold Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.
Due to the continued public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, Cronos Group will be conducting the meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the 2021 Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including a chance to ask questions and vote.
The Company’s proxy statement describing the formal business to be conducted at the meeting and containing detailed instructions about how to participate in the meeting is available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/financial-information/annual-meeting .
Access Information
Date: Friday, June 25, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT
Live Audio Webcast Online at: https://web.lumiagm.com/226761154
Password: cronos2021
Replay
A replay of the Annual Meeting will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website ( https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations ) starting about 24 hours after the meeting is finished.
About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group’s portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS ™, a global wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE ™ and Spinach ™, and three hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones ™, Happy Dance ™ and PEACE+ ™. For more information about Cronos Group and its brands, please visit: www.thecronosgroup.com
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward‐looking information” or “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward‐looking Statements. In some cases, Forward‐looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward‐looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward‐looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results and results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward‐looking Statements. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar , respectively. Any Forward‐looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward‐ looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward‐looking Statement.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Entheos Closes $1.0 million Placement
Entheos Capital Corp. (the “Company”), announces that further to its press release dated April 19, 2021, the Company has now completed its non-brokered private placement (the “Financing“) of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts“) issuing an aggregate of 4,000,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.25 per Subscription Receipt generating gross proceeds of $1,000,000. The completion of the Financing satisfies a key condition precedent to the completion of the Company’s proposed reverse takeover transaction (the “Transaction“) with the BC Bud Corporation (“BCBC“) (see press releases dated February 11, 2021 and April 19, 2021).
As previously disclosed, the Subscription Receipts will automatically convert immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction into one unit (a “Unit“). Each Unit will consist of one common share, (a “Share“) and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 24 months, one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.50. Each Warrant is subject to accelerated expiry provisions whereby, if the closing price of the Company’s common shares exceeds $0.75 per share for a period of ten consecutive trading days, at the Company’s election, provided that applicable resale restrictions have lapsed, the 24 month period within which the Warrants are exercisable will be reduced and the holders of the Warrants will be entitled to exercise their Warrants for a period of 30 days commencing on the day the Company provides notice of same.
The proceeds of the Financing (the “Escrowed Funds“) are currently being held in escrow with the Company pending the completion of the Transaction and the delisting of the Company’s shares from the TSX Venture Exchange and listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) (collectively, the “Escrow Release Conditions“) on or before September 30, 2021, except as may be extended in accordance with the terms of the Subscription Receipts.
The Subscription Receipts are subject to a hold period expiring on August 27, 2021.
No finder’s fees were paid in respect of the Private Placement. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be utilized to fund the costs associated with the Transaction, general corporate and working capital and to fund BCBC’s business development, all as will be more particularly set forth in the Company’s meeting materials related to the Transaction.
Trading Halt
The common shares of the Company continue to be halted from trading, and trading is expected to remain halted pending completion of the Transaction. The Company does not expect trading to recommence on the TSX Venture Exchange.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain “forward looking statements” including, for example, statements relating to the completion of the Transaction and Private Placement and the Resulting Issuer’s anticipated share capital. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the Company’s ability to complete the Transaction and Private Placement, the state of the capital markets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of the Resulting Issuer to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the cannabis industry, and the ability of the Resulting Issuer to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to the Company as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Entheos Capital Corp.
“Brayden R. Sutton”
_______________________________________
Brayden R. Sutton, Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including stock exchange acceptance and majority of the minority Shareholder approval. The Transaction cannot close until the required Shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Information Circular and Listing Statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.