Aion Therapeutic’s Proprietary Mushroom Preparations Shown Effective in Killing Breast Cancer Cells

 Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) (” Aion Therapeutic ” or the ” Company “) announced today that its proprietary and patented combinatorial mushroom preparations AION F7 and AION F8 (collectively, the ” Aion Mushroom Preparations ” or ” Preparations “) showed high efficacy in killing HER2+ breast cancer cells, ER+PR+ breast cancer cells, and triple-negative breast cancer cells by direct cytotoxicity.

As shown in recently completed third-party independent and carefully controlled 3D-spheroid cell culture studies performed at BIOENSIS laboratories, these cytotoxicity studies demonstrated direct killing of the breast cancer cells by the Aion Mushroom Preparations, which suggests such preparations may be effective in treating HER2+ breast cancer, ER+/PR+ breast cancer, and the very difficult to treat triple-negative breast cancer, with each of these types of breast cancers tested independently.

In separate independent studies at BIOENSIS laboratories using the Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity (ADCC) assay and the Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis (ADCP) assay, the Aion Mushroom Preparations also demonstrated enhanced cell killing of HER2+ breast cancer cells via stimulation of the immune system. The Preparations showed similar effectiveness as trastuzumab, a monoclonal antibody treatment sold under the brand name Herceptin, manufactured by Roche and is a US FDA approved medication useful for treating HER2+ breast cancer that is either early-stage or advanced-stage/metastatic. Herceptin (trastuzumab) is the leading breast cancer drug with annual global sales of around $7 billion . 1 Other FDA approved biosimilar trastuzumab products include: Trazimera (Pfizer), Kanjinti (Amgen), Ontruzant (Merck), Herzuma (Teva), and Ogivri (Mylan). When Aion Mushroom Preparations were combined with Trastuzumab, there was a greater than 60% increase in the killing of HER2+ breast cancer cells when compared to Trastuzumab used alone.

Based on these results, Dr. Herbert A. Fritsche , Chief Science Officer of Aion Therapeutic and former Professor and Director of Clinical Chemistry at the University of Texas , MD Anderson Cancer Center, stated, “The extremely exciting results obtained from these independent 3D cell culture studies suggests that when appropriate Aion Mushroom Preparations are used together, they may offer a dual approach to the killing of HER2+ breast cancer cells through two separate and distinct pathways (direct cytotoxicity and antibody dependent cytotoxicity). The significant improvement in cancer cell cytotoxicity that was observed when the Preparations were combined with Trastuzumab warrants immediate further investigation in breast cancer patients.” Dr. Fritsche continued, “We look forward to the next step of initiating clinical trials of the Aion Mushroom Preparations with and without Herceptin (and other trastuzumab biosimilars) for the treatment of HER2+ breast cancer patients as well as the Aion Mushroom Preparations alone in ER+/PR+ breast cancer and triple-negative breast cancer patients.”

“Each year more than 1.6 million new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed globally, making it the most common cancer among women, and more than 500,000 women will die of the disease,” said Graham Simmonds , Executive Vice Chair and CEO of Aion Therapeutic. He added, “We are excited that these Aion Mushroom Preparations that have shown very encouraging initial test results will be developed to be transformative in how women are treated globally.”

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About BIOENSIS

BIOENSIS is the solution of choice of predictive pharmacology needs led by a scientific team with more than 40 years of combined experience in preclinical pharmacology, BIOENSIS is the premiere innovator of 3D pharmacology technologies that more accurately recapitulate the microenvironment of human tissues and tumors. Their cutting-edge technology has been validated and optimized in more than 130+ cell lines and primary tissues, and their flexible technology enables assay customization and optimization for additional cell lines and organ tissues. They have a demonstrated track record of unparalleled commitment to and collaboration with customers to achieve their predictive pharmacology objectives.

About Aion Therapeutic Inc.

Aion Therapeutic Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AI Pharmaceuticals Jamaica Limited, is in the business of research and development, treatment, data mining and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (machine learning) techniques, focused on the development of combinatorial pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals utilizing compounds from cannabis (cannabinoids), psychedelic mushrooms (psilocybin), fungi (edible mushroom), natural psychedelic formulations (Ayahuasca), and other medicinal plants in a legal environment for this type of discovery. In addition, Aion Therapeutic is creating a strong international intellectual property portfolio related to its discoveries.

DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “may”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company and the commercialization and use of the Aion Mushroom Preperations. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include regulatory and other third-party approvals; licensing and other risks. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

______________________

1 Forbes: Can Roche’s Blockbuster Drug Herceptin’s Sales Grow?
www.forbes.com/sites/greatspeculations/2019/08/28/can-roches-blockbuster-drug-herceptins-sales-grow/?sh=7c23957842e5

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aion-therapeutics-proprietary-mushroom-preparations-shown-effective-in-killing-breast-cancer-cells-301273844.html

SOURCE Aion Therapeutic Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Aion Therapeutics

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Aion Therapeutics using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Canopy Growth Signs U.S. Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits for CBD Beverage Portfolio

The Company Will Tap into Southern Glazer’s Established Distribution Network to Bring Quatreau, its CBD-Infused Sparkling Water, to U.S. Retailers

 Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, CBD and vaporization device company, today announced Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”), the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, as the distribution partner for its U.S. portfolio of CBD-infused beverages. This partnership announcement follows the recent launch of Quatreau Canopy’s first line of CBD-infused beverages sold in the U.S market.

Keep reading... Show less

Canbud’s Subsidiary Empathy Plant Co. Announces Woman’s Daily Vegan Multivitamin

 Canbud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) (“Canbud” or the “Corporation”) announces its subsidiary Empathy Plant Co. has completed the full development of its vegan multivitamin formula exclusively for women.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7448/81051_95aa98db045cb95d_001.jpg
Unique Vegan Women’s Multi-Vitamin with 100% Compostable Packaging

Keep reading... Show less

Cannabis Market Update: Q1 2021 in Review

Cannabis Market Update: Q3 2020 in Review
www.youtube.com

Click here to read the previous cannabis market update.

During the first few months of investment time in 2021, cannabis faced some volatility alongside optimism about federal changes in the most important market for the drug.

The cannabis business found its stride during Q1 thanks to policy change signals and consolidation.

To find out more, the Investing News Network (INN) asked experts about progress in the market during the first major period of the new year, and which developments investors should watch out for.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Cannabis market update: New York and US potential boost operations

New York state’s legalization of recreational cannabis was a huge Q1 announcement that added pressure to the US federal government when it comes to cannabis policy, said George Mancheril, co-founder and CEO of Bespoke Financial, a debt financing business with a particular focus on servicing cannabis businesses.

“It’s going to add to the chorus of voices in the federal scene to basically move sooner rather than later,” he explained to INN.

Following the US election in 2020, the momentum for cannabis businesses went on the upswing, as did company valuations, with the idea of expansion at the heart of it all, according to Mancheril.

Before starting Bespoke Financial, Mancheril learned from traditional investment banks, working in the lending, fixed income and debt markets with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Guggenheim Partners.

Nawan Butt, portfolio manager with Purpose Investments, agrees with Mancheril. The financial expert told INN the ongoing legalization process seen in the US market is leading to expansion.

“It’s becoming more of a national move, then small pockets of proliferation. That’s very exciting about cannabis right now,” said Butt, who co-manages the Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund (NEO:MJJ).

This proliferation effect is causing a change in valuations and enthusiasm for US-based operations. Mancheril told INN that by the end of Q1, multi-state operators (MSOs) had raised approximately US$3.3 billion.

The cannabis lender said he sees the industry as having grown from the woes of 2019; it is now undergoing a return to form as excitement about the US opening up increases.

The expert explained that there is likely to be a windfall of capital in the wake of major federal changes in US cannabis policy, although the timeline for these changes is becoming increasingly hard to predict.

Leading up to that capital influx, Mancheril said he wants to see operators really drill down on the value of desired assets and whether they make sense.

“What I’d hope is that we continue to see bullish sentiment, but with some measure of responsibility, and let’s not just get over ahead of ourselves,” Mancheril told INN. “The idea is let’s minimize the volatility and continue growing responsibly.”

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

As far as struggles go, Butt explained that the cannabis industry has cemented itself as a growth-type sector, and as such there are macro pressures affecting the way these assets operate.

“We’ve seen this preference for cash flows at growth in the current or in the near future, rather than in the far future, and that’s what we’re seeing as far as valuations go in the broad market,” Butt said.

Cannabis market update: Volatility continues to rule as industry foundations build

Despite the industry’s potential and the growing pains it has gone through as a whole in both the US and Canada, volatility remains a key factor in the cannabis investment scene.

Butt explained that the current shareholder base, which is dominated by hedge funds and retail investors, still lacks enough institutional support to avoid the day-to-day volatility cannabis has come to be known for.

These two investor groups, Butt said, can be easily spooked and excited by the news of the day when it comes to their investments.

“A lot of these institutions’ strategies are not about short-term profits, but they’re about long-term sustainability of the businesses themselves,” Butt said.

“That’s why you see a lot of volatility in the space, and that’s essentially what we’ve seen over the past, I’d say, three to two months as well,” he added.

That means investors shouldn’t expect an end to volatility anytime soon.

“It’s not about whether we continue to expect volatility, because we do,” Butt said. “We really think that the volatility will be taken out when the shareholder base becomes more institutional, but it’s really about understanding why there is volatility in the first place.”

Cannabis market update: Canadians talk up US business, but questions remain

A surge of mergers and acquisitions has taken over the Canadian cannabis sector recently as more producers see potential in America.

One of the biggest announcements in this regard came when Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI,TSX:OGI) secured a C$221 million investment deal from British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI,LSE:BATS).

Using the funds, the two will work in tandem to develop new branded products designed for the international stage, including in the US. Organigram CEO Greg Engel previously told INN that the US represents a critical opportunity for Canadian companies, but the entry point isn’t as clean as it could be.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

While the long-term potential may be exciting for investors, Butt told INN he’s still unsure how the approach will work for Canadian companies.

The Purpose Investments expert said there will be plenty of space for the biggest Canadian names to pursue US market entries, beyond the initial hemp-derived CBD moves some operators have mde, since the US represents the biggest market in the world.

“But there’s just way too many unknowns right now to say exactly what that participation is going to look like, or when that participation will happen,” he said.

“What we do know is that currently the US MSOs are in a wonderful sort of position to expand on their market leadership that they have. And it will be tough for Canadians to come in and compete with them,” Butt said.

Canadian players still retain the upper hand at times in terms of valuation, which is confusing for both Butt and Dan Ahrens, chief operating officer and portfolio manager at AdvisorShares.

“The performance in quarterly earnings of US companies has been rather spectacular. They’ve knocked it out of the park in most instances,” Ahrens told INN.

Butt praised the recent performance reports from MSOs across the board, pointing to year-over-year growth lines and projections for continued positive performance. In his view, share prices still don’t reflect company value. “Those are really being discounted at this point,” Butt told INN.

“We’ve seen the Canadian licensed producers be really hot stock performance-wise, outpacing the US (MSOs), and I’ll say it’s rather nonsensical to me,” said Ahrens, who oversees the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (ARCA:YOLO) and the recently launched AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS).

Cannabis market update: Investor takeaway

The cannabis investment proposition finds itself at an interesting moment in time, as the entire sector eagerly awaits confirmation in the US at the federal level.

While for the Canadian companies waiting on the sidelines, this development may feel like a major necessity to address current financial struggles, for US-based operators, the heat around the corner could represent future positivity for already thriving operations.

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Announces Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for the First Quarter of 2021

 Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021 before markets open. Following the earnings release, management will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the financial results.

All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1-888-231-8191 or 1-647-427-7450, conference ID: 4880609. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until May 20, 2021 . To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the encore code 4880609.

Keep reading... Show less