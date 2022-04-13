Market NewsInvesting News

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that its Select brand has partnered with Los Angeles based artist James Haunt for the launch of a limited-edition Cliq Elite Live strain in California . The product is now available at dispensaries across the state in celebration of 420.

"Haunted Haze" is an herbal and fruity hybrid inspired by the creative vision of Haunt, whose striking murals can be found in high-profile locations throughout the world. Available in 1g Cliq pods, the balanced strain is paired with Select's high-quality Elite Live oil and Cliq's intelligently designed vape delivery system. From its proprietary gravity-fed pod to its ultra-tough stainless steel encasing, the limited-edition strain comfortably brings the best of high-quality oil and innovative hardware into the hands of California consumers.

"Cannabis is a daily part of my health and wellness routine. It helps me remain present, meditate and self-reflect," said James Haunt. "I'm proud to partner with Select for the launch of Haunted Haze, a premium product that allows me to get lost in my imagination and venture within."

"Haunt's authenticity and desire to push artistic boundaries align with Select's commitment to elevating cannabis offerings and experiences for the modern consumer," said Joe Bayern , CEO of Curaleaf US. "The product's vibrant packaging paired with the innovative, limited-edition strain make this a unique addition to our California product portfolio, and we think consumers will agree."

Select Cliq Elite Live is available in three states including Arizona , California and Oregon , however the Haunted Haze strain is available exclusively in California while supplies last. For more information on product availability, please visit https://selectcannabis.com/find-us .

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 128 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,600 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Forward Looking Statements
This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the launch of a limited-edition product in California . Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022 , which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

