Plant Precision fills consumer demand for low dose THC formats that are geared towards everyday wellness as 75% of Americans would consider using cannabis for health and wellness purposes*

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the launch of Plant Precision, a curated collection of edibles and a topical gel designed to target specific wellness categories.

Plant Precision

According to a Curaleaf / Harris Poll survey, 69% of Americans say they would be more likely to use cannabis as a health solution if it came in small, controlled doses*. Curaleaf recognized this need and created an approachable line for the newer wellness-oriented consumer featuring gummy edibles offering low, customizable doses of THC and high doses of non-psychoactive therapeutic minor cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, CBN and THCV, and a quickly absorbent THC topical gel.

Plant Precision allows consumers to explore a range of potentially therapeutic destinations such as:

  • Balance: an apple-flavored gummy containing 2.5mg THC and 10mg CBD for waking up, winding down, or providing a moment of calm
  • Slumber: a cherry-flavored gummy containing 2.5mg THC and 10mg CBN which could be a helpful addition to a nighttime routine to help fall (and stay) asleep
  • Soothe: a pineapple-flavored gummy containing 2.5mg THC and 10mg CBG for rebounding after travel, long workouts, or long weekends
  • Boost: a lemon-flavored gummy containing 2.5mg THC and 10mg THCV for starting your day with a little extra buzz
  • Relieve: a high absorbing topical gel with 100% THC designed to rapidly ease tension with a 30–45-minute onset time

The minor cannabinoids featured in Plant Precision gummies are non-psychoactive and do not create the euphoric feeling like THC does, but instead interact differently with the human receptor systems yielding different biological effects. The Plant Precision gummies utilize liposomal encapsulation, a technology which envelopes the cannabinoid molecules, to help maximize every milligram. Moreover, each of the Plant Precision Gummy lines contain formulated blends of terpenes that contribute to the entourage effect, which occurs when minor cannabinoids interact with THC to create a unique effect with potential therapeutic benefits.

The Plant Precision Topical Gel was engineered using hydro-alcoholic technology to facilitate the delivery of cannabinoids through the skin and contains 650mg of total THC** – higher than nearly all marketed THC topicals.

"With Plant Precision we wanted to create a simplified way people can incorporate cannabis into their daily health and wellness routines," said Matt Darin , CEO of Curaleaf. "These products empower people to explore cannabis beyond THC and CBD and offers more customizable solutions on how the plant can best serve a consumer's personalized needs."

Plant Precision products will initially launch at Curaleaf locations in 5 states now through August. The gummies*** and gel are available in Arizona and Massachusetts , with the gel also available in Florida , Nevada and Utah . For more information on product availability, please visit https://curaleaf.com/plant-precision .

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Keep out of reach of children. Consumers should consult with their physician before using this product if they are pregnant, breastfeeding, or are taking any medications.

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 22 states with 134 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,700 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Forward Looking Statements
This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the launch of new Plant Precision products. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

*Survey Method:
This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Curaleaf from March 8-10, 2022 , among 1,953 adults ages 21+, among whom 1,095 have never used cannabis. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval.  For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact kaplowcuraleaf@kaplow.com .

** Topical THC levels are 650mg unless in a state where regulations have maximum THC rules, like MA

***Full range of gummy availability dependent on the regulatory status of minor cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN, THCV) by state

