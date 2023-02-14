Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Significant Lithium Potential at O'Connor Lake Project

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call on February 28, 2023

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2022 fourth quarter and full-year earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

About Cronos
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com .

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company's intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022, both have which been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less

Acreage Announces Filing of Proxy Statement Related to U.S. Strategic Arrangement with Canopy Growth and Canopy USA

Acreage Holdings, Inc. ("Acreage" or the "Company") (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., is pleased to announce that it: (i) obtained an interim order (the " Interim Order ") of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the " Court ") dated January 18, 2023, as varied on February 13, 2023, in connection with its proposed arrangement (the " Floating Share Arrangement ") involving Canopy Growth Corporation (" Canopy ") (TSX: WEED, NASDAQ: CGC) and Canopy USA, LLC (" Canopy ‎USA "), ‎ to be implemented under a statutory plan of arrangement pursuant to section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia); and (ii) filed its proxy statement and management information circular (collectively, the " Circular ") and related materials (the " Meeting Materials ") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") in respect of the special meeting of holders (the " Floating Shareholders ") of Acreage's Class D subordinate voting shares (the " Floating Shares ") to be held on March 15, 2023‎ (the " Meeting ") to approve the Floating Share Arrangement and matters related thereto.

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Management Reorganization

Josh Rosen promoted to role of Interim Chief Executive Officer –

– Company Founder, Dr. Kyle Kingsley, to assume role of Executive Chairman –

Keep reading...Show less

TerrAscend Appoints Jeroen De Beijer as Chief People and Culture Officer

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend'' or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the appointment of Jeroen De Beijer as Chief People and Culture Officer, effective immediately. De Beijer brings more than 20 years of experience in global human resources and people management operations.

De Beijer will manage TerrAscend's overall People team and strategy helping the Company scale all elements of its People organization, including culture, organizational design, talent acquisition, employee experience, operational efficiency and more.

Most recently, DeBeijer worked as Vice President, Human Resources for Operations at Refresco, the world largest independent bottling company. In this role DeBeijer oversaw all Human Resources activities for Refresco North America's manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada . DeBeijer transitioned into this role from his previous role in Refresco at their corporate head office in the Netherlands where he oversaw several international Human Resources projects and supported Refresco's Executive Board. Prior to his role at Refresco, DeBeijer owned his own consulting business focusing on Human Resources projects at large companies in the manufacturing and services industry. He also worked in leadership roles for Delta Lloyd , a large insurance company in the Netherlands , CapGemini Consulting and Nationale - Nederlanden, a large European Insurance company. DeBeijer began his Human Resources career as a consultant at Hay Group (now Korn/Ferry).

"I'm excited to be joining the TerrAscend Team and looking forward to leveraging my experience as a human resources professional to support the Company's growth while improving organizational effectiveness," said Mr. De Beijer. "TerrAscend has been undergoing an impressive period of expansion, and I look forward to working with TerrAscend's leaders and Human Resources team to establish TerrAscend as an employer of choice in the Cannabis industry."

Ziad Ghanem , President and Chief Operating Officer of TerrAscend, added, "Our incredible team has always been a principal factor in our success, so we're thrilled to provide them with added support by welcoming Jeroen aboard."

Born in the Netherlands , DeBeijer received a master's degree in corporate and employment law from Utrecht University in the Netherlands .

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022 and as amended on March 24, 2022 .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Keep reading...Show less

Vireo Health of Minnesota Appoints Amber Shimpa as Chief Executive Officer

Cross-organizational leader assumes new role following eight-year track record with Company –

– Founder Dr. Kyle Kingsley will maintain leadership position focused on key organizational priorities –

Keep reading...Show less

Cookies Detroit Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary with Launch of Adult-Use Sales

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF) a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has launched adult-use cannabis sales at its Cookies Detroit retail location. Through its subsidiary Gage Cannabis Co., the Company will now provide adult-use customers in Detroit with access to high-quality products from brands including GAGE, Cookies, Pure Beauty, Cali Blaze, Camino Jeeter, Khalifa Kush 1906 and more.

Cookies Detroit , located at 6030 8 Mile Rd, will host a three-year anniversary celebration this weekend. The 3,500-square-foot retail space was the first Cookies location to open its doors in Michigan and has previously hosted pop-up activations and events with George Clinton , Mike Epps , Lil Bow Wow, Rohan Marley and Trick Trick.

"Gage is proud to celebrate its growing partnership with Cookies and TerrAscend in Michigan ," said Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of Terrascend. "We're very excited to offer the acclaimed Cookies and Gage products to adult-use customers in Detroit , the heart of one of the U.S. cannabis industry's largest markets."

To celebrate its three-year anniversary and the launch of recreational cannabis sales, Cookies Detroit will offer on-site activations, including a live DJ, food trucks, vendors, deals and special giveaways from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday , February 18th. The first 150 customers to make a purchase of $25 or more will receive a free product.

Cookies Detroit is open Sunday from 11:00 am to 6:45 pm and 10:00 am to 7:45 pm Monday - Saturday .

In addition to Cookies Detroit, TerrAscend has dedicated significant shelf space to the display and sale of Cookies products at its locations in Adrian , Burton , Battle Creek , Center Line , Ferndale , Grand Rapids , Kalamazoo , Lansing , Jackson and Traverse City .

More information can be found at www.cookiesmichigan.com or on Instagram @cookies.michigan.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco , the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles , and has since expanded to 58 retail locations in 18 markets across 6 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co , and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022 and as amended on March 24, 2022 .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Opens New Sunnyside Dispensary in Daytona Beach, Florida

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced it has opened its newest Sunnyside dispensary in Daytona Beach, Florida, at 2110 W. International Speedway Blvd. Sunnyside Daytona Beach marks the Company's 23 rd dispensary in the state and 58 th nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005151/en/

Keep reading...Show less

