Lancaster Resources Inc. Expands Lithium Exploration to Quebec's James Bay with Trans-Taiga Acquisition

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Sébastien Perreault as Senior Director Mines, Storage Facilities and Camp

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Sébastien Perreault as Senior Director Mines, Storage Facilities and Camp

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sébastien Perreault to the position of Senior Director Mines, Storage facilities and Camp

Mr. Sébastien Perreault holds a bachelor's and a master's degree in mining engineering from Université Laval in Quebec City. Mr. Perreault brings to the Company more than 25 years of experience in open-pit mining operations and mining project management both in Quebec and abroad. He has contributed to the successful start-up of several mining projects along with the establishment of operational teams at several mining companies, including Barrick, High River Gold, Sherritt, SEMAFO Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation.

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P.Geo. the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Sébastien Perreault to the position of Senior Director Mines, Storage facilities and Camp in our Rose lithium-tantalum project mine operation. Sébastien will be part of our growing project team. Sébastien has been a key player in the success of several mining projects. We are confident that his solid experience in the start-up and operation of open-pit mining projects will help us achieve our objectives and make our lithium-tantalum project a success."

It is important to note that Critical Elements' Rose project is one of the most advanced hard-rock lithium projects in North America. It has in place:

  • The Pikhuutaau Agreement, a complete Impact and Benefits Agreement for development, signed with the Cree governments in July 2019;
  • The favourable decision of the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change rendered in August 2021;
  • The approval by the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests of the rehabilitation and restoration plan concerning the Project in May 2022; and
  • The receipt of the Certificate of Authorization pursuant to section 164 of Québec's Environment Quality Act from the Minister in November 2022.

The Corporation anticipates receipt of the Project's Mining Lease in the near future, which will be another important step closer to making a final investment decision for the Project.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly owned, high purity Rose lithium project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,050 square kilometers. On June 13th, 2022, the Corporation announced results of a feasibility study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 82.4%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$1.9 B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government and also received the Certificate of Authorization pursuant to section 164 of Québec's Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Laperrière
Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
514-817-1119
plaperriere@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.
Chief Executive Officer
819-354-5146
jslavallee@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the permitting process. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Although Critical Elements has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the final outcome of the permitting process and the Corporation's ability to meet all conditions imposed thereunder, uncertainties with respect to social, community and environmental impacts, uncertainties with respect to optimization opportunities for the Rose Project, as well as those risk factors set out in the Corporation's most recent quarter ended Management Discussion and Analysis dated May 31, 2023 and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation's SEDAR profile. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Critical Elements disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Critical Elements Lithium Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770129/Critical-Elements-Lithium-Announces-Appointment-of-Mr-Sbastien-Perreault-as-Senior-Director-Mines-Storage-Facilities-and-Camp

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium CorporationCRE:CATSXV:CREBattery Metals Investing
CRE:CA
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation


Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Ms. Nancy Duquet-Harvey as Senior Director of Sustainable Development and Environment

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Ms. Nancy Duquet-Harvey as Senior Director of Sustainable Development and Environment

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Nancy Duquet-Harvey as Senior Director of Sustainable Development and Environment

Ms. Duquet-Harvey holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia and a Mining Engineering Technician from the Haileybury School of Mines. Ms. Duquet-Harvey brings to the Company extensive environment experience at mining operations and obtaining environmental permits in northern Canada and Nunavut. She has over 25 years' experience in environmental studies, environmental monitoring and working closely with local aboriginal groups. She has contributed to the successful implementation of numerous environmental programs at several mining companies, including Agnico Eagle - Nunavut, Alamos Gold - Young-Davidson, Kirkland Lake Gold - Macassa Mine, New Britannia Mine - Manitoba and Kinross Gold - Macassa Mine, Bell Creek Mill.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Intercepts 1.04% LiO Over 33.85 Meters in Drilling at Lemare

Critical Elements Lithium Intercepts 1.04% LiO Over 33.85 Meters in Drilling at Lemare

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report results from the winter drill program completed on the Lemare Project in the James Bay region, Eeyou Istchee, Québec. During winter 2023, the Corporation completed a 5,554-meter drill program, encompassing thirty-one drillholes to test the known lithium bearing zone on the East-West extension, as well at depth. The best intercepts are presented in Table 1 and Figure 2

Selected drill intersection highlights include:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by TSX Venture 50 for 2023

Critical Elements Lithium Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by TSX Venture 50 for 2023

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE: F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has ranked in the top 10 performing mining stocks in the 2023 TSX Venture 50™, which is comprised of the top 50 from over 1,713 companies on the TSX Venture Exchange

"it's a great honor to be included in the Venture 50 ranking. It's a great testament to the progress being made over the year on the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project as it accelerates toward a Final Investment Decision" says CEO, Jean-Sebastien Lavallée. "2023 should be an exciting year as we advance detailed engineering toward construction and continue an active drilling campaign on the Corporation's prospective 1,050 square kilometer exploration portfolio," he concluded.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P. Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP brings to the Corporation a vast experience in project control and risk analysis acquired in Québec and internationally. Mr. Clément has more than 25 years of experience in engineering, construction, project management and control, as well as project risk analysis in the industrial and mining sectors. He has been involved in numerous projects, notably with Stornoway Diamonds, Rio Tinto Alcan, the Iron Ore Company of Canada, and Mason Graphite (Lac Guéret, Québec). He also held different engineering positions, including Project Leader, with Rolls-Royce. Mr. Clément holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Université de Sherbrooke and also holds the Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Grants Stock Options, RSUs and DSUs

Critical Elements Grants Stock Options, RSUs and DSUs

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation")is announcing the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") to management as part of a short and long-term incentive program as determined by the Board, and deferred share units ("DSUs") to the independent directors in accordance with the Corporation's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan adopted at the last annual and special meeting of shareholders

The Board has approved the grant of an aggregate of 279,475 RSUs, 78,603 DSUs, and 504,332 stock options to the independent directors and management of the Corporation. The Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan's objective is to create an incentive compensation program that is aligned with the Corporation's long-term objectives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies and a Leading Lithium Resource Developer Sign Heads of Agreement

Forward Water Technologies and a Leading Lithium Resource Developer Sign Heads of Agreement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a Heads of Agreement with a leading developer of battery grade lithium sourced from aquifers using direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology (the "Lithium Developer"). This is a clear milestone towards completing a definitive agreement for the utilization of on-site forward osmosis equipment via a lease-to-own model

The Heads of Agreement outlines the key terms and conditions of the proposed transaction between Forward Water and the Lithium Developer and forms the framework needed to complete the definitive agreement. The Heads of Agreement sets out the specific commercial terms that aim to achieve mutual growth and success in the sustainable aquafer-based lithium sector. The proposed lease-to-own model presents an innovative solution designed to address water reusability, foster long-term sustainability and value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Further Positive Results at Basin

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Further Positive Results at Basin

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce the assay results from the next five drill holes of the Basin East Extension ("BEE") 2023 drill programme

Bradda Head Lithium Limited, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Press release picture

The programme has continued to encounter better-than-expected thicknesses of clay confirming that lithium-bearing clays continue and thicken to the west, northwest and north into the Company's BEE lease with probable extensions into adjoining Basin North ("BN"), and Basin West ("BW") claims. These positive indicators are expected to lead to significant resource expansion for the Company this year.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of Market Maker

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of Market Maker

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated March 14, 2023 (the "Services Agreement") with Independent Trading Group ("ITG"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Services Agreement, ITG will provide market making services for the Issuer for its Securities for a period of three (3) months, which began on or around March 14, 2023, and will renew in one (1) month terms unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice. ITG will provide the Issuer with services whereby it will buy and sell securities of the Company for the purposes of "market making", which includes facilitating trading, or liquidity, in those securities. The Company has agreed to pay CDN$5,000 per month plus applicable taxes on the first day of every month. ITG and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, nor do they have any rights or intent to acquire such an interest. ITG's business is located in Toronto Ontario, its email contact is info@itg84.com and its phone number is 416-583-2194.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Completes $1,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

ION Energy Completes $1,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

ion energy ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 4,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant").

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share for $0.40 for a period of 12 months after the closing of the Offering, provided that in the event that the daily volume weighted average closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") or a recognized Canadian stock exchange equals or exceeds $0.60 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing the reduced Warrant term and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day after the date such press release is issued.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Update on Gold Prospecting; Multiple Samples Up To 3.2 grams per tonne Gold on Surface

Canada Silver Cobalt Update on Gold Prospecting; Multiple Samples Up To 3.2 grams per tonne Gold on Surface

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Through prospecting, stripping and new geophysics, CCW is finding additional targets for unlocking mineralization in addition to the known silver and cobalt at the former high-grade Castle Silver Mine

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3rA8c0n

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of $2.5 Million Brokered Offering, With Participation by CEO

Slave Lake Zinc Initiates Summer Lithium Exploration Program to Expand "Critical Metals" Project

Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Unit Private Placement

Largo to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Slave Lake Zinc Initiates Summer Lithium Exploration Program to Expand "Critical Metals" Project

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Base Metals Investing

Marvel JV Partner Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Copper Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×