Cresco Labs to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 8, 2026

Cresco Labs to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 8, 2026

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL,OTC:CRLBF) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) ("Cresco" or "Company"), the industry leader in branded cannabis products with a portfolio of America's most popular brands and the operator of Sunnyside dispensaries, today announced it will report financial results for the quarter ended March 31 st , 2026 on Friday, May 8, 2026 before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.

Event : Cresco Labs First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
Date : Friday, May 8, 2026
Time : 8:30 am ET
Webcast: LINK

Archived access to the webcast will be available for one year on the Cresco Labs investor relations website.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs' mission is to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry through a CPG approach to building national brands and a customer-focused retail experience, while acting as a steward for the industry on legislative and regulatory-focused initiatives. As a leader in cultivation, production and branded product distribution, the Company is leveraging its scale and agility to grow its portfolio of brands that include Cresco, High Supply, FloraCal, Good News, Wonder Wellness Co., Mindy's and Remedi, on a national level. The Company also operates highly productive dispensaries nationally under the Sunnyside brand that focus on building patient and consumer trust and delivering ongoing education and convenience in a wonderfully traditional retail experience. Through year-round policy, community outreach and SEED initiative efforts, Cresco Labs embraces the responsibility to support communities through authentic engagement, economic opportunity, investment, workforce development and legislative initiatives designed to create the most responsible, respectable and robust cannabis industry possible. Learn more about Cresco Labs' journey by visiting www.crescolabs.com or following the Company on Facebook , X or LinkedIn .

Media
press@crescolabs.com

Investors
investors@crescolabs.com

General Inquiries
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com

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