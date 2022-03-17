Expansion of proprietary brands demonstrates Cresco Labs' continued focus on offering quality cannabis products at different price points to meet the diverse needs of Florida's patient community
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the launch of its High Supply , Good News , and Remedi brands in Florida. In addition, the Company released a new edibles brand, Sunnyside Chews, available only in the state. Cresco Labs will soon expand to Florida its premium craft-quality flower brand, FloraCal Farms , and bestselling flagship brand, Cresco .
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005317/en/
Cresco Labs brings brand portfolio to Florida, unveiling expansive productive lineup available to medical patients in March. (Photo: Business Wire)
"We've demonstrated our ability to reach leading market share positions in large medical markets based on the strength of our products and the value we provide patients. We're proud to offer those popular brands to Florida patients for the first time," said Charlie Bachtell, CEO & Co-founder at Cresco Labs. "We're relentlessly focused on quality, consistency and availability, and we'll keep that promise to patients as we continue to scale in the state."
Throughout March, Florida patients can expect the following branded products to be available for sale exclusively at the Company's 15 Sunnyside locations:
- Supply – Cresco's approachably priced, quality cannabis brand offering bulk options enters Florida under the name, Supply. Available 500mg Carts offer unique strain blends made with 100% high THC oil, no additives or fillers, and live terpenes delivering natural aromas and flavors extracted from fresh frozen flower. A 1g offering is launching soon.
- Good News – Good News offers 300mg disposable, ready to use vape pens in four occasion-based flavors—Berry (Me Time), Orange (Brunch), Melon (Friyay), and Mint Chocolate (Vegas). Good News products are developed to deliver quality, safe, and consistent cannabis experiences through easy to use and benefit-forward forms formulated to elevate life's best moments.
- Sunnyside Chews – Nuances of OMMU regulations created an opportunity for Cresco to develop the Florida market's first effect-driven gummy under a new brand, Sunnyside Chews. Using a proprietary blend of distillate oil and Live Rosin terpenes with no additives or fillers, Sunnyside Chews are precisely dosed for consistent cannabis experiences and deliver 10mg of THC per Chew. The product lineup is gluten free and features four flavors and effects—Watermelon (Sativa), Sour Pineapple (Sativa), Orange (Hybrid), and Blue Raspberry (Indica). 10 Chews and 100mg of THC per pouch.
- Remedi – Tailored to meet the needs of patients, Remedi products come in precise doses and forms similar to other health and wellness products. Remedi offers a Tincture, Balm, and RSO Syringe. Remedi Tinctures are infused with 500mg of THC to help patients looking for quick relief with just a few drops under the tongue. Remedi Balm contains 500mg of THC in a 2oz jar. It's also paraben free, contains soothing ingredients like mango butter, almond oil, and coconut oil, and is recommended for localized, non-intoxicating relief from bodily discomfort. Finally, Remedi RSO Syringes have 1000mg, strain specific offerings for patients seeking potent dose of relief.
For more information about Sunnyside or to place online orders, visit www.Sunnyside.shop . To learn more about Cresco, visit www.crescolabs.com .
About Cresco Labs Inc.
Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .
Facebook: Cresco Labs
Instagram: Cresco Labs
Twitter: Cresco Labs
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,' ‘will,' ‘should,' ‘could,' ‘would,' ‘expects,' ‘plans,' ‘anticipates,' ‘believes,' ‘estimates,' ‘projects,' ‘predicts,' ‘potential' or ‘continue' or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company's forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 26, 2021, and other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco Labs' shares, nor as to the Company's financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company's forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005317/en/
Media:
Jason Erkes, Cresco Labs
Chief Communications Officer
press@crescolabs.com
Investors:
Megan Kulick, Cresco Labs
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@crescolabs.com
For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com