Cresco Labs Appoints Edward Tilly to Board of Directors

Former CBOE Chairman and CEO brings more than 35 years of exchange, listings and capital markets leadership to the Board
Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL,OTC:CRLBF) (OTCQX: CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) ("Cresco Labs" or the "Company"), the industry leader in branded cannabis products with a portfolio of America's most popular brands and the operator of Sunnyside dispensaries, today announced the appointment of Edward Tilly to its Board of Directors, effective September 18, 2026. Mr. Tilly will serve as an independent director and join the Audit Committee, bringing the Board to eight directors.
Mr. Tilly is a financial markets executive with more than 35 years of experience spanning exchange operations, market structure, capital markets and global regulatory engagement. He served as Chairman and CEO of CBOE Global Markets for a decade, helping transform the company from a domestic options exchange into a diversified global market infrastructure operator, growing its market capitalization from approximately US$2 billion to more than US$18 billion. During his tenure, he led CBOE's US$3.4 billion acquisition of BATS Global Markets and expanded the company's operational footprint to six continents.
He served as Chairman of the World Federation of Exchanges from 2021 to 2023 and has held board seats at the Options Clearing Corporation and the National Stock Exchange. Most recently, he was CEO of Clear Street, a prime brokerage and financial infrastructure firm, and continues to serve on its Board of Directors.
"Ed has spent his career building and governing the infrastructure that public markets run on," said Tom Manning, Cresco Labs Chairman of the Board. "As the federal landscape evolves and U.S. capital markets access opens to companies like ours, few people better understand how to navigate the strategic and financial opportunities ahead. That perspective is exactly what we want in our boardroom as we prepare for the next stage of Cresco's growth."
"Cresco has built a leading branded portfolio in U.S. cannabis and a retail platform that consistently outperforms its markets," said Mr. Tilly. "That operating foundation positions the Company well as access to U.S. capital markets broadens. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help Cresco capitalize on the opportunities ahead."
About Cresco Labs Inc.
Cresco Labs' mission is to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry through a CPG approach to building national brands and a customer-focused retail experience, while acting as a steward for the industry on legislative and regulatory-focused initiatives. As a leader in cultivation, production, and branded product distribution, the Company is leveraging its scale and agility to grow its portfolio of brands that include Cresco, High Supply, FloraCal, Good News, Wonder Wellness Co., Mindy's, and Remedi, on a national level. The Company also operates highly productive dispensaries nationally under the Sunnyside brand that focus on building patient and consumer trust and delivering ongoing education and convenience in a wonderfully traditional retail experience. Through year-round policy, community outreach and SEED initiative efforts, Cresco Labs embraces the responsibility to support communities through authentic engagement, economic opportunity, investment, workforce development, and legislative initiatives designed to create the most responsible, respectable and robust cannabis industry possible.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,' ‘will,' ‘should,' ‘could,' ‘would,' ‘expects,' ‘plans,' ‘anticipates,' ‘believes,' ‘estimates,' ‘projects,' ‘predicts,' ‘potential,' or ‘continue,' or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company's forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR, other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco Labs' shares, nor as to the Company's financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company's forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event, or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.
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