Cresco Labs Announces Voting Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) (" Cresco Labs " or the " Company "), today announced the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on September 16, 2025.
At the Meeting, the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year was fixed at seven (7) and the following nominees for election as directors of the Company were elected by a majority of votes cast by the shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy at the Meeting:
- Charles Bachtell
- Gerald F. Corcoran
- Robert M. Sampson
- Thomas J. Manning
- Marc Lustig
- Michele Roberts
- Randy D. Podolsky
In addition, Baker Tilly US, LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year.
Shareholders also voted to approve the Company's Award Exchange Program (the " Award Exchange "). Under the Award Exchange, certain employees were given the option to exchange certain underwater options for a like number of full value awards with new three-year vesting terms in an effort to link pay to performance and secure their continuing services for the benefit of Cresco Labs shareholders.
Each of the foregoing matters was approved by at least 96% of the shares voted at the Meeting.
About Cresco Labs Inc.
Cresco Labs' mission is to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry through a CPG approach to building national brands and a customer-focused retail experience, while acting as a steward for the industry on legislative and regulatory-focused initiatives. As a leader in cultivation, production, and branded product distribution, the Company is leveraging its scale and agility to grow its portfolio of brands that include Cresco, High Supply, FloraCal, Good News, Wonder Wellness Co., Mindy's, and Remedi, on a national level. The Company also operates highly productive dispensaries nationally under the Sunnyside brand that focus on building patient and consumer trust and delivering ongoing education and convenience in a wonderfully traditional retail experience. Through year-round policy, community outreach and SEED initiative efforts, Cresco Labs embraces the responsibility to support communities through authentic engagement, economic opportunity, investment, workforce development, and legislative initiatives designed to create the most responsible, respectable and robust cannabis industry possible. Learn more about Cresco Labs' journey by visiting www.crescolabs.com or following the Company on Facebook , X or LinkedIn .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,' ‘will,' ‘should,' ‘could,' ‘would,' ‘expects,' ‘plans,' ‘anticipates,' ‘believes,' ‘estimates,' ‘projects,' ‘predicts,' ‘potential,' or ‘continue,' or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms and in this press release includes statements relating to, among other things: any prepayments under the new facility; access to capital; and the Company executing on its multi-year growth plan. The Company's forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR, other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco Labs' shares, nor as to the Company's financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company's forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event, or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250916930098/en/
Media
Press@crescolabs.com
Investors
TJ Cole, Cresco Labs
SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
investors@crescolabs.com
For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com