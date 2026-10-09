Cresco Labs Announces Filing of Supplement to Management Information Circular for Annual General and Special Meeting

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL,OTC:CRLBF) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) (" Cresco Labs " or the " Company ") today announced that it has filed a supplement (the " Supplement ") to its management information circular dated September 18, 2026 (the " Circular ") in connection with its annual general and special meeting of shareholders to be held on October 30, 2026. The Supplement enhances and clarifies the disclosure in the Circular concerning the proposed amendment to Cresco's super-voting shares and related minority approval requirements.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
The Supplement, the Circular and related materials are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.crescolabs.com.
The Meeting is to be held at 12:00 p.m. (Central Daylight Time) on Friday, October 30, 2026, via live audio webcast. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2026, are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting. Proxies must be received by 12:00 p.m. (Central Daylight Time) on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, or two business days before any adjourned or postponed Meeting. Beneficial shareholders who hold through an intermediary should follow the voting instructions provided by that intermediary, which may impose an earlier deadline.
Shareholders who have questions regarding the Meeting or require assistance with voting may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group by telephone or text message toll-free within North America at 1-877-452-7184, by telephone outside North America at 1-416-304-0211, or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.
No Offer or Solicitation
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange any securities, nor a solicitation of any vote or approval, in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance, purchase or exchange of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a document meeting the requirements of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws.
Participants in the Solicitation
The Company and its directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders in respect of the matters to be considered at the Meeting. Information regarding such persons, including a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the Circular and in the Company's other filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
About Cresco Labs Inc.
Cresco Labs' mission is to normalize and professionalize the medical marijuana industry through a CPG approach to building national brands and a customer-focused retail experience, while acting as a steward for the industry on legislative and regulatory-focused initiatives. As a leader in cultivation, production, and branded product distribution, the Company is leveraging its scale and agility to grow its portfolio of brands that include Cresco, High Supply, FloraCal, Good News, Wonder Wellness Co., Mindy's, and Remedi, on a national level. The Company also operates highly productive dispensaries nationally under the Sunnyside brand that focus on building patient and consumer trust and delivering ongoing education and convenience in a wonderfully traditional retail experience. Through year-round policy, community outreach and SEED initiative efforts, Cresco Labs embraces the responsibility to support communities through authentic engagement, economic opportunity, investment, workforce development, and legislative initiatives designed to create the most responsible, respectable and robust medical marijuana industry possible. Learn more about Cresco Labs' journey by visiting www.crescolabs.com or following the Company on X or LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "potential", "seek", "target", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof.
Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Meeting and the matters to be considered at the Meeting.
Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied.
The foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No securities regulatory authority or stock exchange has approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.
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Media
press@crescolabs.com
Investors
Mark Stortz, Interim CFO, Cresco Labs investors@crescolabs.com
For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com