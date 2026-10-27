Covalon Showcases Contamination Protection Solution at ANCC Magnet & Pathway 2026 Conference

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV,OTC:CVALF; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company today announced its upcoming participation in the 2026 American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) National Magnet® & Pathway to Excellence Conference™ taking place October 29 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.
Magnet® designation is the highest level of recognition for nursing excellence and quality patient care. Healthcare organizations that earn Magnet® status are acknowledged for their commitment to exceptional nursing practice, strong patient outcomes, and a culture of continuous improvement. The annual conference attracts nurses and healthcare leaders from around the world to learn, collaborate, and explore the latest advancements in patient care.
At the conference, attended by more than 10,000 nursing professionals, Covalon will showcase its portfolio of vascular access and surgical solutions, and connect with healthcare leaders to discuss approaches that enhance patient safety, support nursing excellence, and improve both clinical and economic outcomes.
"As a company committed to advancing patient protection, we're excited to exhibit at Magnet® and engage directly with healthcare professionals who are shaping the future of patient care," said Brent Ashton, Covalon's Chief Executive Officer. "Events like this provide valuable opportunities to share knowledge, demonstrate innovation, and learn from the experiences of frontline clinicians."
What to Experience at Covalon's Booth #327
- Contamination Protection – Covalon's approach to shielding the most exposed parts of the IV pathway, from connections and hubs to the dressing, against external contamination. At the booth, attendees can see first-hand how its two core components work together:
- VALGuard® Line Guard – the connection-protection component of Covalon's Contamination Protection approach. VALGuard® is a transparent, single-use barrier designed to cover and protect IV line connections and catheter hubs from external contaminants, including body fluids and secretions.
- CovaClear® dressings – the primary dressing-protection component of Covalon's Contamination Protection approach. As a protective cover, CovaClear® helps to reduce unplanned primary IV dressing changes caused by soiling, fluid leaks, or external contamination. Reducing unplanned dressing changes may help conserve supplies, reduce nursing workload, and support efforts to preserve patient skin integrity. Covalon will also showcase the highly anticipated new, larger-sized CovaClear® dressings at Magnet 2026, giving clinicians more coverage options for larger primary dressings and a wider range of line types and insertion sites. These new larger sizes are expected to help increase Covalon's presence in adult patient populations at acute care hospitals.
- IV Clear® dressings – a family of transparent IV securement dressings that combine gentle-to-skin silicone adhesive technology with edge-to-edge coverage of chlorhexidine and silver for antimicrobial protection. IV Clear®'s transparency provides clinicians with visibility of the insertion site, supporting routine assessment and line management.
- SurgiClear® dressings – a family of transparent cover dressings that features gentle-to-skin silicone adhesive technology as well as chlorhexidine and silver throughout the adhesive for antimicrobial protection. SurgiClear's full transparency provides clinicians with complete visibility, which enables clinical assessment for potential complications without dressing removal.
Together, VALGuard®, CovaClear®, IV Clear®, and SurgiClear® represent more than individual innovations - they demonstrate Covalon's commitment to protecting the entire IV pathway, from insertion site to connections, and to strengthening infection-prevention bundles with practical, compassionate solutions. This portfolio approach helps clinicians, save time, preserve resources, and improve patient outcomes while helping hospitals manage costs more effectively.
Event and Logistics
- Dates & Venue : October 29 – 31, 2026, McCormick Place in Chicago, IL magnetpathwaycon.nursingworld.org
- Conference Focus : The event includes general sessions, breakout tracks ( e.g. , Human Connection & Leadership, Unleashing True Potential), poster sessions, and a Research Symposium pre-conference day. magnetpathwaycon.nursingworld.org/schedule-at-a-glance-2026-magnet-pathway-conference
- CNE Credits : Eligible attendees may earn up to 50 continuing nursing education credits for participating in approved sessions. magnetpathwaycon.nursingworld.org/cne-c6c0e0bc-4a40-4d99-99d9-38856ad7a1be
Meet With Us
Visit the Covalon team at Booth #327, or schedule a meeting in advance by contacting info@covalon.com .
Those interested in learning about Covalon's solutions may visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or X .
VALGuard® Line Guard is indicated to cover and protect IV line connections and catheter hubs from sources of gross contamination. VALGuard® is not cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for infection prevention or CLABSI reduction.
About Covalon
Covalon is a leading MedTech company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative and compassionate medical products and technologies. Our expertise spans advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COV) and trades on the OTCQX Market (CVALF). To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com .
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This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended September 30, 2025, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca , any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
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To learn more about Covalon, please contact:
Brent Ashton, Chief Executive Officer, Covalon Technologies Ltd.
Email: investors@covalon.com
Phone: 1.877.711.6055
Website: https://covalon.com/