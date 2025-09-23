Covalon Announces Departure of Executive Chair and the Appointment of its Largest Shareholder as New Chair

Covalon Announces Departure of Executive Chair and the Appointment of its Largest Shareholder as New Chair

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV,OTC:CVALF; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced that Mr. Abe Schwartz has been elected Chair of the Board of the Company. Mr. Schwartz succeeds Mr. Amir Boloor, who has decided to step down as a director and Executive Chair of Covalon with effect today.

Mr. Schwartz, a member of the Covalon Board since 2008, has previously served as Covalon Board Chair from 2012 until 2020. He has been a successful Healthcare and I.T. industry entrepreneur, CEO and investor over the past 50 years and is Covalon's largest shareholder.

Mr. Joe Cordiano will continue to serve as the Lead Independent Director of the Covalon Board. Mr. Cordiano has also been a member of the Covalon Board since 2008. Mr. Cordiano is a successful entrepreneur, corporate executive and has previously served as Ontario Minister of Industry, Trade and Technology.

Mr. Schwartz said, "on behalf of the entire Covalon Board, I would like to sincerely thank Amir for all his tireless efforts on behalf of the Company. Covalon is a much stronger company today because of Amir's passionate efforts in guiding Covalon through difficult and challenging times including the Covid pandemic. Today, Covalon is profitable, debt free and has $18 million in cash. The Board, executives and staff of Covalon wish him well with all his future endeavours."

Mr. Schwartz continued, "I am excited to once again become Board Chair and am looking forward to working closely with the Board, executives and staff of Covalon to introduce new initiatives and accelerate positive outcomes for the benefit of the many patients, clinicians and hospitals who rely on Covalon's lifesaving technologies; for Covalon's dedicated and loyal staff; and for Covalon's many stakeholders who are rightly looking forward to further success for Covalon."

Mr. Brent Ashton, CEO and Director of Covalon, said, "we are delighted to have Abe step in as Board Chair. Abe has a strong understanding of the company and is fully committed to driving long-term value creation for all our stakeholders."

Those interested in learning about Covalon's solutions may visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or X .

About Covalon
Covalon is a leading MedTech company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative and compassionate medical products and technologies. Our expertise spans advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COV) and trades on the OTCQX Market (CVALF). To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended September 30, 2024, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca , any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

To learn more about Covalon, please contact:

Brent Ashton, Chief Executive Officer, Covalon Technologies Ltd.
Email: investors@covalon.com
Phone: 1.877.711.6055
Website: https://covalon.com/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Covalon Technologies Ltd.COV:CATSXV:COVLife Science Investing
COV:CA
The Conversation (0)
Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Covalon Technologies Ltd is principally engaged in the business of developing, licensing, and selling medical technologies. The company develops advanced wound care line which is designed for the treatment of a wide range of wounds; and infection prevention products such as MediClear PreOp which is a breathable, transparent, self-adhesive silicone barrier film that conforms to the contours of the body. It also develops perioperative care products. The company generates its revenue through development contracts, licensing agreements, and distribution contracts, and sales.

Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Allied Critical Metals Announces Highlights from the 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program

E-Power Provides Management Update

Wealth Reports New Simplified Procedure for Assigning CEOL in Salar de Ollague

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Announces Highlights from the 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Provides Management Update

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Shares For Debt Transaction

Battery Metals Investing

Saga Metals Mobilizes for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Unique Value Proposition for Leveraging Rising Gold Prices