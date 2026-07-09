CoreWeave Named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Infrastructure

CoreWeave recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision
CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced that Gartner named it a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud AI Infrastructure .
From training the largest foundation models to inference, the gap between infrastructure built for AI and infrastructure retrofitted for AI has become the defining constraint for the teams pushing the frontier. The demands of the industry expose every layer of the stack training runs spanning weeks, inference workloads serving billions of requests, and agentic systems operating continuously in production. General-purpose clouds, optimized across dozens of workload types, cannot consistently deliver the GPU utilization, network throughput, and operational reliability that frontier AI requires.
"To us, this recognition tracks directly to how CoreWeave Cloud performs under real workloads," said Peter Salanki, co-founder and chief technology officer of CoreWeave. "Training, inference, and agentic workloads all drive different demands on customers. We've built CoreWeave Cloud to meet the demands of the full spectrum: orchestration through SUNK and CKS, throughput engineered for dense workloads, and observability from the metal up. The teams running the most demanding AI systems in production are the ones who see that difference first."
CoreWeave believes that the Gartner recognition as a Visionary is grounded in outcomes CoreWeave helps customers achieve in production. Today, nine of the 10 leading foundation model providers rely on CoreWeave to stay at the frontier of AI. Mistral AI achieved 2.5x faster training on CoreWeave Cloud, compressing the cycle time between research hypothesis and result 1 . IBM delivered 80% faster model training for enterprise AI workloads 2 . CoreWeave was the first AI cloud to bring up and validate NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, and — in collaboration with NVIDIA and IBM — submitted the largest-ever cluster to MLPerf Training v5.0 , a cluster 34x larger than the next GB200 submission.
CoreWeave's core differentiators of its AI cloud include:
- Vertical Integration — A fully integrated metal-to-job stack that detects failures, correlates them with running jobs, and automatically recovers, only possible when the entire stack is treated as one system
- Workload-Specific Optimization —Tools like LOTA and SUNK solve the bottlenecks AI workloads actually create
- Accelerating Experimentation to Production — A continuous path from experimentation to production through offerings like CoreWeave ARENA for pre-production validation, Weights & Biases for research and evaluation, and Serverless Reinforcement Learning for building more reliable agents
The Gartner recognition as a Visionary adds to CoreWeave's growing body of independent evaluations. CoreWeave consistently delivers industry-leading infrastructure performance, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results , its position as the only cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in both SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ 1.0 and 2.0, and its #1 ranking for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI's Kimi K2.6 in independent inference benchmarking conducted by Artificial Analysis.
1 https://www.coreweave.com/resources/case-studies/mistral-ai
2 https://www.coreweave.com/resources/case-studies/ibm
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Infrastructure 2026, Dennis Smith, Ed Anderson, Ashish Banerjee, Alessandro Galimberti, Wataru Katsurashima, Carolin Zhou
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About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .
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