CoreWeave Expands Cloud AI Platform to Indonesia, Marking First Move Into Asia-Pacific Region

New Facilities Extend CoreWeave's Global Buildout into Southeast Asia, Serving AI Pioneers Across Region
CoreWeave , Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced its expansion into Indonesia, the company's first data center presence in the Asia-Pacific region. The expansion adds three new facilities totaling 360 megawatts of contracted IT power, expected to come online in 2028. CoreWeave will own and operate the compute environment across all three sites, bringing its full AI cloud platform to labs, startups and enterprise customers deploying workloads in Southeast Asia.
Demand for AI cloud services is accelerating well beyond CoreWeave's existing U.S. and European markets. Across Asia, enterprises, AI-native companies, and governments increasingly need AI compute located close to their data and users, driven by both latency-sensitive workloads and data locality requirements. CoreWeave's move into Indonesia reflects this shift, extending the company's ability to serve AI pioneers in the Asia-Pacific region.
"CoreWeave goes where we can bring AI pioneers the capacity, performance, and reliability they need to build and scale their ideas," said Sachin Jain, chief operating officer, CoreWeave. "Indonesia is investing heavily in AI education and digital capacity, and it's paying off the country is becoming one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing destinations for global tech investment. Now, this expansion gives enterprises, AI-native companies and governments more compute locally and globally, wherever they need it, to turn that into a competitive advantage."
The investment also supports Indonesia's national priorities to strengthen its digital infrastructure, expand domestic AI capability, and position the country as a leading regional digital economy. In addition to the physical buildout, CoreWeave plans to build and train an on-the-ground team in Indonesia to operate the new facilities, supporting local technical talent development as part of the expansion.
The Indonesia facilities add to CoreWeave's rapidly growing global infrastructure footprint. As of March 31, 2026, CoreWeave operated 49 data centers globally, with more than 1GW of active power and over 3.5GW of contracted power supporting AI workloads at scale. CoreWeave's AI cloud continues to set new standards for performance, reflected in record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results in both training and inference, its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in both SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ 1.0 and 2.0, and its #1 ranking for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI's Kimi K2.6 in independent inference benchmarking conducted by Artificial Analysis.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .
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