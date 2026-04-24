Core Scientific, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Core Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: CORZ) ("Core Scientific" or the "Company"), a leader in digital infrastructure for high-density colocation ("HDC"), today announced it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after the financial markets close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 3:30 p.m. Central Time.
Hosting the call and webcast to review results for the first quarter 2026 will be Adam Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, Matt Brown, Chief Operating Officer, Jim Nygaard, Chief Financial Officer, and Jon Charbonneau, Vice President, Investor Relations.
Conference Call and Webcast Event Summary
Date: May 6, 2026
Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)
Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast directly by clicking here or via the Investors section of the Core Scientific, Inc. website, https://investors.corescientific.com .
Audio Replay Options
An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.corescientific.com .
About Core Scientific, Inc.
Core Scientific is a leader in designing, building and operating large scale, purpose-built data centers for HDC services. Core Scientific operates facilities for high-density colocation services and is a premier provider of digital infrastructure, software solutions and services to its third-party customers. Core Scientific has historically derived the majority of its revenue from earning digital assets for its own account but is rapidly increasing revenue derived from HDC. Core Scientific is in the process of repurposing its remaining non-HDC facilities to support its HDC services business as circumstances allow. Core Scientific's facilities are located in Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1), Oklahoma (1) and Texas (3).
Please follow us on:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/corescientific/
https://twitter.com/core_scientific
https://www.youtube.com/@Core_Scientific
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260424119913/en/
Investors:
ir@corescientific.com
Media:
press@corescientific.com