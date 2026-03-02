Core Scientific Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Key Highlights

  • New Top-market Site : Announced an agreement to expand into Hunt County, Texas, which is expected to support ~430 MW of gross power capacity, with an approved ERCOT interconnection ramp schedule.
  • Power Expansion at Existing Locations : Increased gross power capacity by ~300 MW across Dalton, Georgia and Pecos, Texas.
  • Continued Execution on CoreWeave Contract: To date, energized ~350 MW of power and remain on track to deliver ~590 MW by early 2027.

Core Scientific, Inc . ( NASDAQ: CORZ ), a leader in digital infrastructure for high-density colocation services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

"We're now past the halfway point on our existing builds and scaling our colocation platform into a 1.5 gigawatt pipeline of leasable capacity," said Adam Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Core Scientific. "With a multi-geography footprint and proven execution, we're accelerating RFS timelines across multiple sites to position the company for durable growth."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Total revenue was $79.8 million compared to $94.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
    • Colocation revenue was $31.3 million, up from $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was due to the expansion of colocation operations since the prior-year period.
    • Digital asset self-mining revenue was $42.2 million, down from $79.9 million in the prior-year period. The decline was primarily driven by a 57% decrease in bitcoin mined, partially offset by a 20% increase in the average bitcoin price.
    • Digital asset hosted mining revenue was $6.3 million, down from $6.5 million in the same period a year ago. The decrease was driven by the continued strategic shift to our high-density colocation business.
  • Gross profit was $20.8 million compared to $4.8 million in the same period last year.
  • Net income was $216.0 million, compared to a net loss of $291.1 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a GAAP non-cash fair value gain of $330.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 versus a loss of $224.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting lower remeasurement charges on warrant and contingent value right liabilities due to a decline in the Company's stock price during the current period.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $(42.7) million, compared to $13.3 million for the prior year period, driven by a $60.9 million increase in the change in fair value of digital assets and a $15.2 million decrease in total revenue, partially offset by a $17.8 million decrease in cash cost of revenue and a $2.3 million decrease in cash operating expenses.
  • Capital expenditures were $279.2 million, $226.2 million of which were funded by CoreWeave, Inc. pursuant to its existing colocation service agreements with the Company.
  • Liquidity was $533.4 million as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, consisting of $311.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $222.0 million of bitcoin.

Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Results

During the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in connection with the Company's change in its independent registered public accounting firm from CBIZ, formerly Marcum LLP, to KPMG LLP, the Company determined that property, plant and equipment was overstated in its 2025 interim financial statements as a result of the improper capitalization of carrying values of asset committed to demolition in connection with the conversion of certain facilities from digital asset mining operations to high-performance computing colocation infrastructure. This determination resulted in the identification of the same error in the Company's previously issues consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. Specifically, the carrying values of assets committed to demolition were improperly capitalized rather than being written down to fair value through the recognition of impairment charges in the periods in which the commitment to demolish was made.

The Company assessed the materiality of the errors, individually and in the aggregate, and concluded that the errors were material to the previously issued consolidated financial statements and such previously issued consolidated financial statements should no longer be relied upon. As a result, the Company is restating its previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the year ended December 31, 2024, the three months ended March 31, 2025, the six months ended June 30, 2025, and the three months ended September 30, 2025. The three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2025 were not impacted on a standalone basis.

This restatement has no impact on revenue, adjusted EBITDA, or net cash flows for the affected periods.

Conference Call and Earnings Presentation

In conjunction with this release, Core Scientific, Inc. will host a conference call today, Monday, March 2, 2026, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time that will be webcast live. Adam Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, Matt Brown, Chief Operating Officer, Jim Nygaard, Chief Financial Officer and Jon Charbonneau,Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call.

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations page of the Core Scientific, Inc. website, http://investors.corescientific.com or by using the following link https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VZaoQ5yv . Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

A supplementary investor presentation for the fourth quarter 2025 may be accessed at https://investors.corescientific.com/news-events/presentations .

Audio Replay

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.corescientific.com .

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or the "Company") is a leader in digital infrastructure for high-density colocation services and digital asset mining. We operate dedicated, purpose-built facilities for high-density colocation services and are a premier provider of digital infrastructure, software solutions and services to our third-party customers. We employ our own fleet of computers ("miners") to earn digital assets for our own account and we are in the process of converting most of our existing facilities to support artificial intelligence-related workloads and next generation colocation services. We currently derive the majority of our revenue from earning digital assets for our own account but expect to rapidly increase revenue derived from high-density colocation ("HDC"). We currently intend to repurpose our remaining facilities currently used in our digital asset mining businesses to support our high-density colocation computing services business as circumstances allow and in a manner designed to retain access to electrical power under our control, maximize the value of our digital asset mining equipment to third parties, and fulfill our existing obligations to suppliers and customers. Our facilities are located in Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1), Oklahoma (1) and Texas (3). To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com .

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements may include words such as "aim," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company's ability to scale and grow its business, successfully complete construction of its data centers, source sufficient electrical energy, necessary long lead infrastructure components, supplies and equipment, the advantages and expected growth of the Company, the Company's ability to source and retain talent, and our ability to source and consummate acquisitions of entities holding suitable land and power. These statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by any investor, as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known or unknown, that could cause actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties include those described in Part I. Item 1A. — "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

There may be additional risks that the Company could not presently know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Core Scientific, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value)

December 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

311,378

$

836,197

Restricted cash

783

Digital assets

222,000

23,893

Customer funding receivable and other current assets

362,159

43,089

Total Current Assets

895,537

903,962

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,293,299

433,473

Operating lease right-of-use assets

108,484

114,472

Other noncurrent assets

50,324

24,039

Total Assets

$

2,347,644

$

1,475,946

Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

126,106

$

19,265

Accrued expenses

511,957

64,670

Deferred revenue

127,561

18,134

Other current liabilities

15,777

32,493

Total Current Liabilities

781,401

134,562

Convertible and other notes payable, net of current portion

1,060,325

1,073,990

Warrant liabilities

936,107

1,097,285

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

428,290

Other noncurrent liabilities

104,261

113,158

Total Liabilities

3,310,384

2,418,995

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' Deficit:

Preferred stock; $0.00001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Common stock; $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 314,231 and 292,606 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

3,183,960

2,915,035

Accumulated deficit

(4,146,703

)

(3,858,087

)

Total Stockholders' Deficit

(962,740

)

(943,049

)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

$

2,347,644

$

1,475,946

Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified for consistency with the current year presentation.

Core Scientific, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue:

Colocation revenue

$

31,340

$

8,521

$

65,424

$

24,378

Digital asset self-mining revenue

42,166

79,900

229,207

408,740

Digital asset hosted mining revenue from customers

6,257

6,504

24,388

77,554

Total revenue

79,763

94,925

319,019

510,672

Cost of revenue:

Cost of Colocation services

17,077

7,777

45,679

21,709

Cost of digital asset self-mining

38,671

78,215

218,868

314,335

Cost of digital asset hosted mining services

3,260

4,170

16,574

53,558

Total cost of revenue

59,008

90,162

281,121

389,602

Gross profit

20,755

4,763

37,898

121,070

Decrease in fair value of digital assets

61,669

805

31,603

1,052

Decrease in fair value of energy derivatives

2,757

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

5,208

149

9,680

4,210

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

11,359

25,608

11,359

122,869

Colocation organizational and site startup costs

8,753

5,431

48,249

13,734

Advisor fees

16,289

2,662

23,372

4,822

Selling, general and administrative

34,952

35,499

159,224

113,691

Operating loss

(117,475

)

(65,391

)

(245,589

)

(142,065

)

Non-operating expense (income), net:

Loss on debt extinguishment

556

1,933

487

Interest expense (income), net

916

1,136

(3,277

)

37,070

Change in fair value of warrants and contingent value rights

(330,299

)

224,716

33,059

1,369,157

Reorganization items, net

(111,439

)

(Gain) loss on legal settlements

(4,814

)

10,690

2,070

Other non-operating income (expense), net

112

(469

)

39

(2,395

)

Total non-operating (income) expense, net

(333,529

)

225,383

42,444

1,294,950

Income (loss) before income taxes

216,054

(290,774

)

(288,033

)

(1,437,015

)

Income tax expense

95

375

583

859

Net income (loss)

$

215,959

$

(291,149

)

$

(288,616

)

$

(1,437,874

)

Net income (loss) per share, basic

$

0.60

$

(0.69

)

$

(0.88

)

$

(4.87

)

Net income (loss) per share, diluted

$

0.42

$

(0.69

)

$

(0.88

)

$

(4.87

)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

319,603

306,146

318,068

255,832

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

464,573

306,146

318,068

255,832

Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified for consistency with the current year presentation.

Core Scientific, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) (Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Cash flows from Operating Activities:

Net loss

$

(288,616

)

$

(1,437,874

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

68,913

113,205

Loss on exchange or disposal of property, plant and equipment

9,680

4,210

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

11,359

122,869

Change in right-of-use assets

11,266

6,916

Stock-based compensation

98,236

51,924

Digital asset self-mining

(229,710

)

(425,253

)

Proceeds from sale of digital assets generated by self-mining and shared hosting revenues 1

402,461

Decrease in fair value of digital assets

31,603

1,052

Change in fair value of energy derivatives

(2,262

)

Increase in fair value of warrant liabilities

33,965

1,451,210

Decrease in fair value of contingent value rights

(906

)

(82,053

)

Loss on debt extinguishment

1,933

487

Amortization of debt discount

5,994

3,756

Non-cash reorganization items

(143,791

)

Non-cash PIK interest expense

3,676

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

659

Customer funding receivable and other current assets

16,223

(20,393

)

Accounts payable

10,782

(12,272

)

Accrued expenses

(17,400

)

1,880

Deferred revenue from colocation services

536,093

17,785

Deferred revenue from hosted mining services

1,624

(9,481

)

Other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net

(22,789

)

(5,815

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

278,250

42,896

Cash flows from Investing Activities:

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(729,000

)

(94,961

)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

3,461

Purchase of equity investments

(5,000

)

Investments in intangible assets

(10,211

)

(231

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(740,750

)

(95,192

)

Cash flows from Financing Activities:

Principal repayments of finance leases

(1,672

)

(6,038

)

Principal payments on debt

(8,613

)

(304,819

)

Debt extinguishment payments

(27,512

)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(32,216

)

Proceeds from the issuance of 3.00% convertible senior notes, net

447,609

Issuance costs for 3.00% convertible senior notes

(2,529

)

Proceeds for the issuance of 0.00% senior convertible notes, net

610,156

Issuance costs for 0.00% senior convertible notes

(1,313

)

Proceeds from issuance of new common stock

55,000

Proceeds from draw from exit facility

20,000

Restricted stock tax holding obligations

(3,393

)

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

6,911

4,885

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

9

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(63,102

)

819,567

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(525,602

)

767,271

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period

836,980

69,709

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period

$

311,378

$

836,980

____________________

1 Proceeds from digital assets received as noncash revenue consideration liquidated nearly immediately after receipt as a routine operating activity.

Core Scientific, Inc.

Segment Results

(in thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Colocation Segment

(in thousands, except percentages)

Colocation revenue:

License fees

$

25,009

$

5,873

$

47,861

$

17,498

Maintenance and other

20

(9

)

1,649

73

Power fees passed through to customer

6,311

2,657

15,914

6,807

Total colocation revenue

31,340

8,521

65,424

24,378

Cost of colocation services:

Depreciation expense

676

(54

)

1,065

3

Employee compensation

2,556

1,037

7,208

2,514

Facility operations expense

6,357

3,943

18,927

11,907

Other segment items

1,248

194

2,565

478

Power fees passed through to customer

6,240

2,657

15,914

6,807

Total cost of colocation services

17,077

7,777

45,679

21,709

Colocation gross profit

$

14,263

$

744

$

19,745

$

2,669

Colocation gross margin

46

%

9

%

30

%

11

%

Digital Asset Self-Mining Segment

Digital asset self-mining revenue

$

42,166

$

79,900

$

229,207

$

408,740

Cost of digital asset self-mining:

Power fees

28,089

37,249

122,408

160,833

Depreciation expense

12,774

25,432

65,565

108,499

Employee compensation

(4,881

)

10,417

18,530

26,129

Facility operations expense

2,112

3,580

9,570

13,274

Other segment items

577

1,537

2,795

5,600

Total cost of digital asset self-mining

38,671

78,215

218,868

314,335

Digital Asset Self-Mining gross profit

$

3,495

$

1,685

$

10,339

$

94,405

Digital Asset Self-Mining gross margin

8

%

2

%

5

%

23

%

Digital Asset Hosted Mining Segment

Digital asset hosted mining revenue from customers

$

6,257

$

6,504

$

24,388

$

77,554

Cost of digital asset hosted mining services:

Power fees

3,230

2,738

12,597

35,408

Depreciation expense

317

359

1,173

3,604

Employee compensation

(591

)

689

1,635

4,933

Facility operations expense

239

266

904

2,765

Other segment items

65

118

265

6,848

Total cost of digital asset hosted mining services

3,260

4,170

16,574

53,558

Digital Asset Hosted Mining gross profit

$

2,997

$

2,334

$

7,814

$

23,996

Digital Asset Hosted Mining gross margin

48

%

36

%

32

%

31

%

Consolidated

Consolidated total revenue

$

79,763

$

94,925

$

319,019

$

510,672

Consolidated cost of revenue

$

59,008

$

90,162

$

281,121

$

389,602

Consolidated gross profit

$

20,755

$

4,763

$

37,898

$

121,070

Consolidated gross margin

26

%

5

%

12

%

24

%

Core Scientific, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as our net income (loss), adjusted to eliminate the effect of (i) interest income, interest expense, and other income (expense), net; (ii) provision for income taxes; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) stock-based compensation expense; (v) Reorganization items, net; (vi) unrealized fair value adjustment on energy derivatives; (vii) change in the fair value of warrant and contingent value rights, (viii) Colocation segment startup costs primarily related to the initial ramp up of new colocation sites, (ix) impairment of property, plant and equipment, (x) site demolition costs incurred in connection with the conversion of existing facilities to colocation data center operations, (xi) post-emergence bankruptcy advisory costs incurred related to reorganization, (xii) transaction costs incurred in connection with the Merger Agreement, including advisory, legal, and other professional or consulting fees, (xiii) gain (loss) on legal settlements, and (xiv) certain additional non-cash items that do not reflect the performance of our ongoing business operations. For additional information, including the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to the table below. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure because it allows management, investors, and our Board of Directors to evaluate and compare our operating results, including our return on capital and operating efficiencies, from period-to-period by making the adjustments described above. In addition, it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of net interest expense, taxes, certain non-cash items, variable charges and timing differences. Moreover, we have included Adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release because it is a key measurement used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic and financial planning.

The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature or because the amount and timing of these items are not related to the current results of our core business operations which renders evaluation of our current performance, comparisons of performance between periods and comparisons of our current performance with our competitors less meaningful. However, you should be aware that when evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating this measure. Our presentation of this measure should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by unusual items. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies because not all companies calculate this measure in the same fashion. You should review the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial performance measure, which is net income (loss), for the periods presented (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjusted EBITDA

Net income (loss)

$

215,959

$

(291,149

)

$

(288,616

)

$

(1,437,874

)

Adjustments:

Interest (income) expense, net

916

1,136

(3,277

)

37,070

Income tax expense

95

375

583

859

Depreciation and amortization

14,025

26,041

68,841

113,205

Stock-based compensation expense

27,935

24,202

98,236

51,924

Unrealized fair value adjustment on energy derivatives

(2,262

)

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

5,208

149

9,680

4,210

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

11,359

25,608

11,359

122,869

Site conversion demolition costs

4,442

Loss on debt extinguishment

556

1,933

487

Colocation startup costs

4,611

Merger Agreement related costs

16,081

21,588

Post-emergence bankruptcy advisory costs

208

2,662

1,784

4,822

Reorganization items, net

(111,439

)

Change in fair value of warrants and contingent value rights

(330,299

)

224,716

33,059

1,369,157

(Gain) loss on legal settlements

(4,814

)

10,690

2,070

Other non-operating income (expense), net

112

(469

)

39

(2,395

)

Other

2

123

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(42,659

)

$

13,273

$

(29,659

)

$

157,437

Please follow us on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corescientific/

https://twitter.com/core_scientific

https://www.youtube.com/@Core_Scientific

Investors:
ir@corescientific.com

Media:
press@corescientific.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Core ScientificCORZNASDAQ:CORZ
CORZ
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Discusses 2026 Exploration Season and Outlook After Completion of Successful Financing

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

Glacier Lake Announces Share Consolidation Ratio Change

Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

Related News

oil and gas investing

Oil, LNG Prices Climb on Fears of Prolonged Hormuz Shutdown

Ontario Ranks Second Globally, Overtakes Saskatchewan in New Fraser Mining Survey

platinum investing

Rakuten Launches New Japanese Platinum Investment Fund

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Discusses 2026 Exploration Season and Outlook After Completion of Successful Financing

gold investing

As Gold Investment Surges, Fake Platforms and AI Drive New Fraud Wave

base metals investing

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Signs Agreement for the Supply of Graphite Fines as Additional Source of Feedstock for its Battery Anode Facility in Abu Dhabi