Copper One Commences Up to 10,000 Foot Phase 2 Drill Program at Flagship Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC October 23, 2026 TheNewswire - Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One") (CSE: CEXY | OTCID: CEXYF | FSE: IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond core drilling has commenced at its 100%-owned flagship Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project ("Majuba Hill" or the "Project") in Pershing County, Nevada.
The Company's expanded Phase 2 diamond core drilling program (the "Phase 2 Program") comprises up to 10,000 feet (3,048 metres) of HQ/PQ diamond core drilling. The Phase 2 Program is intended to accelerate systematic testing of priority targets at Majuba Hill and support the Company's objective of advancing the Project toward a maiden mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). More than 90,000 feet (27,432 metres) have been drilled to date at Majuba Hill across more than 100 drill holes.
Assay results from the completed 2026 Phase 1 drill program remain pending and will be announced once received, reviewed and validated.
David Greenway, President and Chief Executive Officer of Copper One, stated: "With Phase 2 drilling now underway at Majuba Hill, we are advancing the systematic testing of priority targets through an expanded program of up to 10,000 feet. While assay results from Phase 1 remain pending, the geological information collected is helping guide our ongoing exploration. Evolve's personnel, equipment and operational experience, supported by its EVX Connect platform, provide our technical team with timely drilling data and core photographs to support informed decisions as the program advances. We look forward to reporting Phase 1 assay results once received, reviewed and validated, alongside further updates from Phase 2 drilling."
Figure 1: Chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite observed within the breccia zone in hole MHB-37B at approximately 1,982 feet (604 metres). Assays are pending. Visual identification is preliminary and should not be considered a substitute for laboratory assay results.
Source: CME Group, Copper Futures Overview, last updated September 18, 2026, at 4:49 a.m. CT. Market data is delayed by at least 10 minutes.
Phase 2 Program Highlights
-
Expanded program of up to 10,000 feet (3,048 metres) of diamond core drilling.
-
Initial approximately 5,000 feet (1,524 metres) contracted to Evolve using one portable HQ/PQ core drill.
-
Continuous, two-shift drilling operations planned on a 24-hour-per-day, seven-day-per-week basis.
-
Maximum planned hole depth under the initial scope of approximately 1,700 feet (518 metres), with final collar locations, azimuths, inclinations and depths to be determined by the Company's technical team.
-
Real-time operational visibility through Evolve's EVX Connect platform.
Figure 2: Elevated view of drill pad 26DPH-8 at Copper One Resources Corp.'s 100%-owned Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project in Pershing County, Nevada.
Real-Time Drill Program Technology
As previously announced the Company engaged Evolve Exploration Nevada, LLC ("Evolve") to undertake the Phase 2 diamond core drilling.
Every Evolve drill rig operates on EVX Connect, Evolve's real-time operational platform. Through EVX Connect, Copper One expects to receive live drilling metrics, digital PLOD reporting, drill-hole coordinate tracking, streamlined invoicing and high-quality photographs of drill core as it is recovered. Information will be accessible through web and mobile interfaces, providing the Company's technical and management teams with timely visibility into drilling progress and field operations.
About the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project, Nevada
Majuba Hill is Copper One Resources Corp.'s flagship copper-silver-gold exploration project, located in Pershing County, Nevada, USA. Nevada ranked first globally on the Investment Attractiveness Index in the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2025. The property comprises approximately 9,684 acres (3,919 hectares) and is situated approximately 70 miles (113 road kilometres) southwest of Winnemucca and 156 miles (251 kilometres) northeast of Reno.
The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including year-round road access, nearby electrical power, water, and access to a skilled mining workforce. Majuba Hill is a past-producing copper mine with an extensive exploration database, including approximately 89,395 feet (27,248 metres) of historical drilling, providing a strong technical foundation for ongoing exploration aimed at further defining the extent and economic potential of the mineralized system.
Exploration has outlined a large copper-silver-gold hydrothermal mineralized system that remains open for expansion. Current exploration is focused on advancing the Company's geological model through systematic drilling, geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and structural interpretation to evaluate the scale, continuity, and significance of mineralization. Additional drilling and technical studies will be required to further define the extent and economic potential of the mineralized system.
Figure 3: Majuba Hill 2026 drilling target zones, completed drill holes and planned drill holes.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Larry Segerstrom, M.Sc. (Geology), CPG, a non-independent consulting geologist to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet global demand for critical metals used in electrification, AI infrastructure and data centres, renewable energy, defence and power-system modernization.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in an established mining jurisdiction with existing infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,786 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. Systematic exploration is continuing to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,704-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Sport Project in Utah through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rooinek Mining Corp., expanding the Company's portfolio of North American copper exploration assets.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency and the disciplined advancement of critical-metals projects across North America.
All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on and X.com, and to subscribe for updates at https://copperone.com/.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
LIKE AND FOLLOW
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "may," "will," "could," "potential" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the continuation, timing, scope and completion of the Company's expanded Phase 2 diamond core drilling program of up to 10,000 feet (3,048 metres) at its Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project in Nevada; the planned drilling activities and anticipated operational performance of Evolve Exploration Nevada, LLC; the anticipated benefits of the EVX Connect platform; the receipt, review, validation and disclosure of assay results from the completed 2026 Phase 1 drilling program; the identification, prioritization and testing of exploration targets; future geological logging, sampling, analysis, mapping and technical interpretation; the evaluation of the scale, geometry, continuity and significance of mineralization at Majuba Hill; the Company's objective of advancing the Project toward a maiden mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101; future exploration activities and technical studies; and the Company's ability to obtain sufficient financing to advance its exploration programs.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that required drilling equipment, qualified personnel, contractors, services, permits and financing will remain available on acceptable terms; that site access, weather and operating conditions will permit exploration activities to proceed without material disruption; that drilling operations will progress substantially as contemplated; that geological information and assay results will be received and interpreted within anticipated timeframes; that the Company's geological interpretations and exploration targets will continue to be supported by additional technical data; and that the Company will be able to undertake further exploration and technical studies as planned.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include, without limitation, delays or interruptions in drilling activities; changes to planned drilling locations, depths or program scope; delays in sampling, laboratory analysis or receipt of assay results; the possibility that assay results may not confirm visual observations or geological interpretations; uncertainties regarding the extent, grade, geometry and continuity of mineralization; the possibility that additional exploration may not support the establishment of a mineral resource; operational or technical difficulties; equipment failures; the availability and cost of personnel, contractors, supplies and financing; adverse weather and site conditions; permitting and environmental requirements; fluctuations in commodity prices and market conditions; and the inherent geological and financial risks associated with mineral exploration and development. No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been established at Majuba Hill. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
###
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.