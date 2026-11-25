Transaction satisfies final regulatory commitments related to Constellation's acquisition of Calpine
Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG) today announced that it has completed the sale of approximately 4.4 gigawatts of predominantly natural gas-fired generation assets in PJM to LS Power. The portfolio includes the Bethlehem, York 1, York 2, Hay Road and Edge Moor facilities in Delaware and Pennsylvania.
The transaction completes the required divestitures related to Constellation's acquisition of Calpine , which closed in January 2026.
Constellation entered into an agreement to sell the assets to LS Power in March 2026. The divestiture was required under Constellation's agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and satisfies the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's divestiture requirements for the PJM assets.
About Constellation
Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, is the largest private-sector power producer in the world and the nation's largest producer of clean and reliable energy. With 55 gigawatts of capacity from nuclear, natural gas, oil, geothermal, hydro, wind and solar facilities, our fleet has the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 27 million homes, providing about 10% of the nation's clean energy and delivering the around-the-clock reliability needed to power America's growing economy. We are also the largest nuclear energy company in the U.S. and a leading competitive retail supplier, serving approximately 2.5 million customer accounts nationwide, including 80% of the Fortune 100. We are committed to investing in innovation and new technologies to drive the transition to a reliable, sustainable and secure energy future. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and X .
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Linsey Wisniewski
Constellation Communications
667-218-7700
linsey.wisniewski@constellation.com