TransAlta Renewables Inc is an electric utility company that owns and operates energy generation and transmission facilities. The operating business segments are Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, US Wind and Solar, Canadian Gas, US Gas, and Australian Gas. The company also has wind and solar facilities in Wyoming and Minnesota as well as the South Hedland Power Station and the Fortescue River Gas pipeline in Australia.
