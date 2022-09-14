The Planting Hope Co Inc develops, launches, and scales plant-based, nutritious, and planet-friendly food and beverage brands across the United States and Canada. The company's products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. It focuses on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity, with an ongoing mission. Its brands include Hope and Sesame sesame milk, a sustainable dairy alternative that is nutritionally comparable to dairy milk; Mozaics real veggie chips, a popped alternative to fried potato chips featuring visible peas and beans as principal ingredients; Veggicopia single-serving plant-based dips cups and snack olives that have extended shelf-life, require no refrigeration and lowers the carbon footprint.