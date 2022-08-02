The investment seeks investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in the Technology Select Sector Index. In seeking to track the performance of the index, the fund employs a replication strategy, which means that the fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the index in approximately the same proportions as the index. It generally invests substantially all, but at least 95%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. The fund is non-diversified.