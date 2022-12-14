Surgepays Inc is a fintech company focused on the underbanked community. It provides services to financial technology, telecommunications, and digital media companies. Its operating segment includes Surge Blockchain and Other; Surge Logics; TW and ECS (Electronic Check Services). The Company's blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores into tech hubs for underbanked neighbourhoods. The neighbourhood stores are profit partners that provide a multichannel distribution network for SurgePays.