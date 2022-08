Overview Psychedelics have long been believed to have medicinal value, and now a growing body of research supports that theory. Johns Hopkins has published over 60 peer-reviewed studies on the topic, reflecting research into how psychedelics can impact behavior, cognition and brain function. The University of Texas even opened a new center to study how psychedelics can be used to treat depression, PTSD and anxiety. Research paved the way for the cannabis industry, and now psychedelics are not far behind. In the US, Oregon became the first state to legalize psychedelics in 2020 with Measure 109 for medicinal administration, and now other states are following suit. US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also filed a measure to remove a 90s-era provision on psychedelics. While it was rejected, the vote has never been closer — a sign that we may see the federal government reducing its restrictions on psychedelics soon. Companies pursuing the field of psychedelic medical treatment now are poised for success as legal barriers are removed, either at the state or federal level. Silo Wellness (CSE: Silo Wellness (CSE: SILO , OTCQB:SILFF) is a psychedelic wellness company pursuing two parallel tracks to capitalize on the growing market fully. First, biotech research represents its long-term track, with the second track focusing on providing services in jurisdictions where legal barriers have been removed. The company, which was founded in Oregon by an Oregon lawyer, has previously launched Oregon’s first legal psychedelic retreats via ketamine (also a U.S. legal first). Silo Wellness is pursuing treatment programs in Oregon under Ballot Measure 109, and has a proof of concept center in Jamaica. Combined, the company has a unique combination of business lines for both near-term and long-term revenue.

Oregon legalized psilocybin treatment in 2020 and Silo Wellness is the only public company with an established presence in the state. Public companies such as Field Trip and Cybin will not be able to participate directly in the U.S. market due to federal prohibition as that is not allows by the NASDAQ and NYSE exchanges. In addition to being founded in Oregon, the company is pursuing creating wellness facilities within the state with Oregon legal protection. Additionally, the company presently offers Jamaican psilocybin and 5-Meo-DMT wellness retreats staffed by local experts, including Rastafari Indigenous leaders. The Jamaican retreats are paving the way for the company’s Oregon treatment facilities, creating near-term revenue opportunities and the people, processes, and procedures necessary to safely provide these services in a regulated market. Additionally, Additionally, Silo Wellness has a pending acquisition transaction with Dyscovry Science to advance its goals of creating psilocybin-based nasal spray treatment. Dyscovry has the IP, facilities, and public collaboration to allow Silo to fully pursue the development of a pharmaceutical treatment platform. The pending acquisition allows Silo Wellness to further de-risk its operations by developing a pharmaceutical psilocybin-based treatment alongside its wellness retreats.

Silo Wellness founder Mike Arnold recently explained, “Psilocybin mushrooms changed my life. The first thing I thought of after my first dose was, ‘how can I get this treatment into the hands of people in need as quickly as possible?’ We can’t let this plant-based treatment get locked behind long trials and legal restrictions. Not psychedelic healing one day, but psychedelic healing right now.” The company is led by an experienced team of scientists, researchers, and managers. Silo Wellness has all the right specialists in place to pursue its parallel track and achieve its ambitious goals of legal facilities and psilocybin-based pharmaceutical treatment.

Company Highlights Silo Wellness is a psychedelic wellness company with a parallel track focusing on developing wellness facilities and a psilocybin- or derivative-based treatment.

Silo Wellness is the only publicly traded company with an operational foothold in Oregon that replicates its proof of concept for psilocybin in Jamaica.

The company’s Jamaican psychedelic wellness retreats provide a current revenue stream.

With the pending acquisition of Dyscovry Science the company intends to develop novel psilocybin treatments in addition to its psychedelic wellness facilities.

An experienced team of managers and scientists lead the company towards its goals of widespread treatment with psilocybin-based treatments.

Key Projects Psilocybin Metered-Dose Nasal Spray

Silo Wellness developed a patent-pending metered-dose nasal spray with a July 2019 priority date to provide accurate dosing with a faster uptake speed than digestion. Additionally, ingesting psilocybin can often cause discomfort in patients. Silo’s product circumvents this problem entirely with nasal administration. Project Highlights: Patent Pending : Silo has pending patent applications in the US and Canada that cover multiple methods of delivery and various psychedelic compounds.

: Silo has pending patent applications in the US and Canada that cover multiple methods of delivery and various psychedelic compounds. Metered for Patient Safety : Just like other medications, accurate dosing is essential to treatment. The nasal spray’s metered dosing system creates a faster uptake speed and prevents accidental stacking of doses.

: Just like other medications, accurate dosing is essential to treatment. The nasal spray’s metered dosing system creates a faster uptake speed and prevents accidental stacking of doses. Focus on Gut Health: Silo Wellness, in a pending collaboration with Dyscovry Science, focuses on Irritable Bowel Syndrome specifically and inflammation generally. The ongoing research is exploring the objectively measurable physiological medicinal effects of psilocybin rather than the hard-to-measure subjective psychological benefits.

Psychedelic Wellness Retreats

The company presently operates psychedelic wellness retreats in Jamaica, where it conducts legal psilocybin-assisted treatments. The retreat system’s policies, procedures and protocols are directly transferable to its planned Oregon facility. Silo Wellness is the only publicly traded company with a presence in Oregon, having been founded there by an Oregon lawyer in 2018. Project Highlights: Custom Intake Process : Silo Wellness has created an intake process to ‘meet clients where they are, which is generally a culturally traditional background from rural areas or the Midwest or South rather than more of a “new age” clientele. Its intake process focuses on understanding the needs of each client and taking a scientific approach to treatment.

: Silo Wellness has created an intake process to ‘meet clients where they are, which is generally a culturally traditional background from rural areas or the Midwest or South rather than more of a “new age” clientele. Its intake process focuses on understanding the needs of each client and taking a scientific approach to treatment. Working with Experts in Jamaica : Psilocybin has a long history in Jamaica, and Silo Wellness is working with local Jamaicans and Rastafari Indigenous leaders to administer treatment and facilitate healing.

: Psilocybin has a long history in Jamaica, and Silo Wellness is working with local Jamaicans and Rastafari Indigenous leaders to administer treatment and facilitate healing. Oregon Facility is First Legal Psychedelic Retreat in the US: Silo Wellness held the United States’ first legal, psychedelic wellness retreats in Oregon with ketamine in 2021. The planned Oregon psilocybin system will import its policies and procedures from its pilot program in Jamaica.