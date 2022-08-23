



Oregon legalized psilocybin treatment in 2020 and Silo Wellness is the only public company with an established presence in the state. Public companies such as Field Trip and Cybin will not be able to participate directly in the U.S. market due to federal prohibition as that is not allows by the NASDAQ and NYSE exchanges. In addition to being founded in Oregon, the company is pursuing creating wellness facilities within the state with Oregon legal protection. Additionally, the company presently offers Jamaican psilocybin and 5-Meo-DMT wellness retreats staffed by local experts, including Rastafari Indigenous leaders. The Jamaican retreats are paving the way for the company’s Oregon treatment facilities, creating near-term revenue opportunities and the people, processes, and procedures necessary to safely provide these services in a regulated market. Additionally, Additionally, Silo Wellness has a pending acquisition transaction with Dyscovry Science to advance its goals of creating psilocybin-based nasal spray treatment. Dyscovry has the IP, facilities, and public collaboration to allow Silo to fully pursue the development of a pharmaceutical treatment platform. The pending acquisition allows Silo Wellness to further de-risk its operations by developing a pharmaceutical psilocybin-based treatment alongside its wellness retreats.

Silo Wellness founder Mike Arnold recently explained, “Psilocybin mushrooms changed my life. The first thing I thought of after my first dose was, ‘how can I get this treatment into the hands of people in need as quickly as possible?’ We can’t let this plant-based treatment get locked behind long trials and legal restrictions. Not psychedelic healing one day, but psychedelic healing right now.” The company is led by an experienced team of scientists, researchers, and managers. Silo Wellness has all the right specialists in place to pursue its parallel track and achieve its ambitious goals of legal facilities and psilocybin-based pharmaceutical treatment.

Company Highlights Silo Wellness is a psychedelic wellness company with a parallel track focusing on developing wellness facilities and a psilocybin- or derivative-based treatment.

Silo Wellness is the only publicly traded company with an operational foothold in Oregon that replicates its proof of concept for psilocybin in Jamaica.

The company’s Jamaican psychedelic wellness retreats provide a current revenue stream.

With the pending acquisition of Dyscovry Science the company intends to develop novel psilocybin treatments in addition to its psychedelic wellness facilities.

An experienced team of managers and scientists lead the company towards its goals of widespread treatment with psilocybin-based treatments.

Key Projects Psilocybin Metered-Dose Nasal Spray

Silo Wellness developed a patent-pending metered-dose nasal spray with a July 2019 priority date to provide accurate dosing with a faster uptake speed than digestion. Additionally, ingesting psilocybin can often cause discomfort in patients. Silo’s product circumvents this problem entirely with nasal administration. Project Highlights: Patent Pending : Silo has pending patent applications in the US and Canada that cover multiple methods of delivery and various psychedelic compounds.

: Silo has pending patent applications in the US and Canada that cover multiple methods of delivery and various psychedelic compounds. Metered for Patient Safety : Just like other medications, accurate dosing is essential to treatment. The nasal spray’s metered dosing system creates a faster uptake speed and prevents accidental stacking of doses.

: Just like other medications, accurate dosing is essential to treatment. The nasal spray’s metered dosing system creates a faster uptake speed and prevents accidental stacking of doses. Focus on Gut Health: Silo Wellness, in a pending collaboration with Dyscovry Science, focuses on Irritable Bowel Syndrome specifically and inflammation generally. The ongoing research is exploring the objectively measurable physiological medicinal effects of psilocybin rather than the hard-to-measure subjective psychological benefits.

Psychedelic Wellness Retreats

The company presently operates psychedelic wellness retreats in Jamaica, where it conducts legal psilocybin-assisted treatments. The retreat system’s policies, procedures and protocols are directly transferable to its planned Oregon facility. Silo Wellness is the only publicly traded company with a presence in Oregon, having been founded there by an Oregon lawyer in 2018. Project Highlights: Custom Intake Process : Silo Wellness has created an intake process to ‘meet clients where they are, which is generally a culturally traditional background from rural areas or the Midwest or South rather than more of a “new age” clientele. Its intake process focuses on understanding the needs of each client and taking a scientific approach to treatment.

: Silo Wellness has created an intake process to ‘meet clients where they are, which is generally a culturally traditional background from rural areas or the Midwest or South rather than more of a “new age” clientele. Its intake process focuses on understanding the needs of each client and taking a scientific approach to treatment. Working with Experts in Jamaica : Psilocybin has a long history in Jamaica, and Silo Wellness is working with local Jamaicans and Rastafari Indigenous leaders to administer treatment and facilitate healing.

: Psilocybin has a long history in Jamaica, and Silo Wellness is working with local Jamaicans and Rastafari Indigenous leaders to administer treatment and facilitate healing. Oregon Facility is First Legal Psychedelic Retreat in the US: Silo Wellness held the United States’ first legal, psychedelic wellness retreats in Oregon with ketamine in 2021. The planned Oregon psilocybin system will import its policies and procedures from its pilot program in Jamaica.