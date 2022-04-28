Lithium Investing News

Sayona Mining Limited

Sayona Mining Limited

This Sayona Mining Limited profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

SYAXF

Sayona Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the identification, acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration assets, focusing on lithium and graphite. The company's primary focus is the development of the advanced stage Authier lithium project in Quebec, Canada. It also holds interests in East Kimberley Graphite Project and West Australian Lithium Project.

Recent News

Company News

Lithium Energi Exploration Inc

Lithium Energi Exploration Inc is a Canada based exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, identification, and evaluation of assets in the lithium industry. The company mainly focuses on its portfolio of lithium properties. It holds an interest in Laguna Caro Project, Antofalla North Project, and Antofalla South Project.

Strategic Investment from Lithium Americas Corp. and A$55M Equity Raising

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments for a two-tranche placement of approximately 52.4 million new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) to new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors at an issue price of A$1.05 per New Share to raise approximately A$55 million in new equity funds (Placement)(before costs).

Keep reading...Show less

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the Quarter Ending 31 March 2022

The Board of European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (the Company) is pleased to present its activities report and Appendix 5B for the three months ending 31 March 2022.

SUMMARY OF KEY UPDATES

Keep reading...Show less