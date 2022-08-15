Relmada Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing chemical entities with novel versions of drug products that address areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company is focused on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist. Its lead product candidate, esmethadone, is an oral agent for the treatment of depression and other potential indications.