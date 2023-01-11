Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

Company ProfilesInvesting News

ProntoForms Corporation

TSXV:PFM
Press Releases

Prontoforms Reports 26 Percent Increase In Revenue

ProntoForms Announces ProntoForms on the Salesforce AppExchange

ProntoForms enters $1.2M 3-Year Contract with Fortune Global 500 Company

ProntoForms Corp provides mobile business software solutions for enterprises and small and medium businesses. Its products deliver scalable web-centric solutions for mobilizing workforce applications, making them accessible anywhere in the world. The flagship ProntoForms platform allows mobile workers to connect with corporate business systems and databases via their mobile devices, simplifying field sales, service, and data collection. It delivers its solutions through Tier I service providers, business-to-business wireless resellers, device manufacturers, and information technology solution providers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, and other countries, of which the prime revenue is derived from the United States.

×