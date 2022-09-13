Press Releases
PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2021, including 34 million merchant accounts. The company also owns Xoom, an international money transfer business, and Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.
