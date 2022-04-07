Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

NMG's CSPG has outperformed industry-leading materials in electrochemical performance tests.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, remarked: " This is the time for bold and ambitious action. Our government is proud to support groundbreaking companies, like Nouveau Monde Graphite, that are making Canada a global leader in clean technology while ensuring a greener future for everyone. These innovators are driving our economic prosperity while creating well-paying jobs across Canada. They are key to the vital shift to a healthier environment and a net-zero carbon economy. "

Coating is the ultimate beneficiation step for graphite anode material, creating a stable electrolyte interface layer in the battery system and increasing first-cycle efficiency. Production has historically been concentrated in Asia, with limited capacity and technological expertise in the Western World.

NMG is developing a vertically integrated natural graphite production, from ore to battery material, by leveraging its wholly-owned Matawinie graphite deposit and advanced manufacturing proprietary technologies, namely in purification and coating, to extract, transform and generate economic returns on this Canadian local natural resource.

NMG has opted for an innovative coating technology that could generate up to 25% energy reduction, optimize production flow and provide equipment versatility for accommodating different precursors as the Company advances its research and development program. The Company's proprietary coating process has already demonstrated its high performance in electrochemical tests . Under the same conditions in half-button cell batteries, the reversible capacity (a measure of the energy density for performance) obtained with NMG's anode material is 365 mAh/g compared with 360 mAh/g for the leading Asian standards.

Arne H Frandsen, Chair of NMG said: "Nouveau Monde has a clear vision of supplying the market with high value-added anode materials, critical for the electrification and decarbonization of our society. The ability to provide coated battery-grade graphite is critical for our value proposition. With our Québec-based coating facility, we will have a 100% value chain – exclusively based in Canada. We all remain most grateful for the continued support."

Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President, and CEO of NMG, commented: "The support reiterated by the federal government is instrumental in our effort to position Canada as a high-quality, environmentally focused and competitive alternative to existing Asian anode material producers. Our Phase-1 modules continue to accelerate the commercialization of our advanced products while derisking our development profile. At NMG, we aspire to become North America's largest and first fully-integrated lithium-ion battery anode material producer for the world's leading battery and auto manufacturers."

Leah Lawrence, CEO of SDTC, added: "There is a tremendous opportunity to build a lithium-ion battery supply chain here in Canada. With their domestic sustainable low-carbon graphite production, Nouveau Monde Graphite is tapping into this opportunity. SDTC is happy to fund a company gearing up to compete on the global market while ensuring sustainability."

The Canadian electric hub is fast developing with recent announcements from producers in critical minerals and metals, electrodes and batteries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. From four battery factories currently in production in Canada and the U.S., 17 are in construction or planned on the continent (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, March 2022), adding pressure to already constrained procurement sources.

NMG is advancing with the deployment of its CSPG production with the construction of its Phase-1 coating line, targeted for commissioning before the end of H1-2022. This unit will complete the Company's graphite-based product range for the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors by having a production capacity of up to 2,000 tpa of anode material.

About Nouveau Monde

Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

About Sustainable Development Technology Canada

SDTC supports companies attempting to do extraordinary things. From initial funding to educational support and peer learning to market integration, SDTC is invested in helping small and medium-sized businesses grow into successful companies that employ Canadians from coast to coast to coast. SDTC is relentlessly focused on supporting companies to grow and scale in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

