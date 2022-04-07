Graphite Investing News

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc is a mineral exploration company. The company only operating segment is the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties and all of its activities are conducted in Quebec, Canada. Its property includes Matawinie mining project. The company's products are used in Metallurgy, Energy and Engineering materials sector.

South Star Battery Metals Announces US$28 Million Streaming Agreement with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp for the Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Brazil

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding streaming agreement with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp for a total cash consideration of up to US$28 million as prepayment for graphite concentrates from the Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Brazil. South Star will act as sales agent for SRSR on the percentage of production subject to the Agreement. STREAM AGREEMENT ...

" The Agreement will provide full funding for South Star's Santa Cruz Phase 1 CAPEX and partial funding for Phase 2 CAPEX. First new graphite production in the Americas in over a decade with operations planned for Q2 2023."

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding streaming agreement ("Agreement") with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp ("Sprott" or "SRSR") for a total cash consideration of up to US$28 million as prepayment for graphite concentrates from the Santa Cruz Graphite Project ("Santa Cruz or Project") in Brazil. South Star will act as sales agent for SRSR on the percentage of production subject to the Agreement.

1.8 Billion Tonne Jorc Resource Confirms Kasiya as the Largest Rutile Deposit Ever Discovered

JORC MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE UPDATE

1.8 Billion Tonnes @ 1.01% Rutile(Ind. + Inf.)

18 Million Tonnes Contained Rutile

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM; AIM:SVML) (the Company or Sovereign) is pleased to announce its updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Kasiya confirming it as a Tier 1 natural rutile deposit and a potential major source of low CO2 footprint critical minerals natural rutile and graphite.

  • Updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) confirms Kasiya as the world’s largest rutile deposit and second largest graphite deposit
  • Contained rutile at the Kasiya mega-deposit now stands at 18 Mt – tripling the previous MRE
  • Contained flake graphite by-product now stands at 23 Mt
  • High global resource grade @ 1.64% RutEq.* (recovered rutile + recovered graphite)
  • 662 Mt (37%) of the total MRE reports to the Indicated category with remainder in Inferred category
  • Scoping Study to be updated to reflect the substantial MRE scale increase to examine the impact of higher grades, increased production volumes and increased mine-life

Northern Graphite Reports Nickel/Copper/Cobalt Assays from South Okak Project

Provides Update on Imerys Transaction and Financing Extension Northern Graphite Corporation is pleased to provide assay results from its 2021 field season on the South Okak nickelcoppercobalt property in Labrador. Rock samples were collected throughout the property, including 15 samples from historical drill core, and over 40 kilometers of high-resolution magnetometer data was acquired over two high priority target ...

Provides Update on Imerys Transaction and Financing Extension

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: ONG) (XSTU: ONG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to provide assay results from its 2021 field season on the South Okak nickelcoppercobalt property in Labrador. Rock samples were collected throughout the property, including 15 samples from historical drill core, and over 40 kilometers of high-resolution magnetometer data was acquired over two high priority target areas as part of the program.

NMG Furthers its Value-Added Graphite Coating Efforts and Obtains Renewed Support from the Government of Canada

Coating is the ultimate beneficiation step for graphite anode material; NMG is set to have a 2,000 tpa of CSPG production capacity thanks to its Phase-1 coating unit NMG’s innovative coating technology could generate up to 25% energy reduction, optimize production flow and provide versatility for different precursors as R&D advances NMG aspires to become North America’s largest and first fully-integrated ...
  • Coating is the ultimate beneficiation step for graphite anode material; NMG is set to have a 2,000 tpa of CSPG production capacity thanks to its Phase-1 coating unit
  • NMG's innovative coating technology could generate up to 25% energy reduction, optimize production flow and provide versatility for different precursors as R&D advances
  • NMG aspires to become North America's largest and first fully-integrated lithium-ion battery anode material producer with one of the lowest environmental footprints within its sector
  • NMG has secured a grant from the Government of Canada, to further advance the deployment of its proprietary coating technology
  • The Canadian and U.S. battery value chain is fast developing and seeking local alternatives to Asian material supplies

A reflection of its focus on green technologies and local advanced manufacturing, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG", "Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) has secured a $5.75 million grant from Sustainable Development Technology Canada ("SDTC"), a flagship program from the Government of Canada, for the deployment of its proprietary coating technology. Funding will support the ongoing construction of a Phase-1 commercial-scale unit to produce coated spherical purified graphite ("CSPG") to complete the Company's local, carbon-neutral and fully integrated value chain, from mining to beneficiation of anode material, for the growing lithium-ion battery market.

