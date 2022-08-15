Press Releases
New Wave Holdings Corp is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning psychedelic and esports sectors. In the psychedelic sector the company focuses on active psychedelic compounds, functional mushroom product lines, and develop an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases.
