Midland Exploration Inc is a mining exploration and development company. It is primarily engaged in the gold, nickel, copper, zinc, uranium, and other base metal properties in Canada. The company has multiple projects comprising Adam, Casault, Heva, Jouvex, Laflamme, Lewis, Maritime-Cadillac, Mythril, Mythril Regional, Soissons, Nachicapau, Noyelles, Willbob, and others.