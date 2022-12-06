Press Releases
More Press Releases
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative medicines that consist of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics to treat cancer. The company's core approach to systems biology is to apply multidisciplinary capabilities to build functional and predictive computational models of biological systems, such as cell signaling networks. Merrimack also enters into third-party agreements to further process and commercialize its products.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.