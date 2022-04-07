Chromium Investing News

KWG Resources Inc is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of base and precious metals and in the development of a transportation link to access the areas where these are located. It also has interests in technology relating to the production of chromium iron alloys. The company is focused on the development of chromite deposits in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario, Canada. Its properties include Black Horse, Big Daddy claims, Koper Lake, and McFaulds Lake.

African Chrome Fields Talks Expansion with Foreign Investors

If a deal is reached the African chrome producer would use the capital to expand operations and further production.

Zimbabwe-based African Chrome Fields is reportedly in talks with “two or three” potential foreign investors regarding an equity sale. If a deal is reached the African chrome producer would use the capital to expand operations and further production.

Moti Group, the majority stakeholder in Africa’s largest chrome mining company, has asserted African Chrome Fields’ two partners will retain control.

Tharisa Invests in Zimbabwe‘s Budding Chrome Sector

South African miner Tharisa is hoping its early investment in Zimbabwe’s burgeoning underground chrome-mining sector will pay large dividends.

South Africa’s Tharisa (LSE:THS,JSE:THA) said Wednesday (May 16) that it has purchased a 90-percent stake in Salene Chrome Zimbabwe. 

The company intends to target a promising platinum-chrome deposit in the Great Dyke region. It also plans to spend US$3.2 million over the next 12 months to test and develop a pilot project at the site.

Moti Group Open to Selling Chromium Assets in Zimbabwe

Johannesburg-based investment company Moti Group will consider selling shares in its chrome-mining operations in Zimbabwe.

Johannesburg-based Moti Group will consider selling shares in its Zimbabwe chrome-mining operations on the back of the country’s plan to require mining companies to list on local exchanges, the company told Bloomberg on Monday (April 16).

The government of Zimbabwe is looking to enforce a rule stating that mining companies must list the majority of their shares on a securities exchange in the country or risk losing their mining rights.

Kazakhstan Patent Issued to KWG for Chromite Direct Reduction Method

KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG.A) (CSE: KWG) (OTC: KWGBF) (FSE: KW61) (“KWG”) has received Letters Patent No. 32526 and Author’s Certificate No. 100393 issued by the Kazakhstan Patent Office for PRODUCTION OF CHROMIUM IRON ALLOYS DIRECTLY FROM CHROMITE ORE. Click here to read the full text release

